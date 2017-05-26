'Women-only' Wonder Woman screening upsets some men
Alamo Drafthouse is hosting a women-only #WonderWoman screening: https://t.co/WOFeVZgsg0 pic.twitter.com/hkXglPiilQ— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 25, 2017
- Alamo Drafthouse Austin announced a special Wonder Woman screening for women (and people who identify as women).
- Men flooded their Facebook threatening to storm the venue, calling it "segregation", "discrimination" & "illegal".
- "Will there be a special screening for IT that's only for those who identify as clowns?," one top comment said.
- In response, Alamo Drafthouse issued a few sharp replies to its critics.
- They're now planning for the event to go nationwide (new dates being announced throughout the week), with proceeds from ticket sales going to charity.
Source
"What about Eleanor Roosevelt's husband?"
"FDR?"
"We only know his initials?!"
what is this gif from?
getting really tired of hearing about your ~plight
Edited at 2017-05-25 07:37 pm (UTC)
cry a little more
On a related note, I saw these tweets yesterday + enjoyed them:
Edited at 2017-05-25 07:57 pm (UTC)
not to mention the fact that there is a disagreement within feminist circles on whether or not a man can actually call himself a feminist
ia with the 2nd tweet though
Edited at 2017-05-25 07:40 pm (UTC)
This keeps popping up in r/movies and I keep going into absolutely EVERY topic about it and laughing at all the men going "Reverse discrimination!!!!!!"
that said, i do think this is an awesome idea and i'm definitely going and also fuck dudes for always ruining out fun lady stuff.