'Women-only' Wonder Woman screening upsets some men

men are so dumb and sensitive i s2g Reply

LOL hahaa NOO Reply

Hahahahahahhahahaahha



"What about Eleanor Roosevelt's husband?"

"FDR?"

"We only know his initials?!" Reply

lmaooooo omg Reply

lmaooo Reply

omfg Reply

they are constantly terrified of women really following up on the idea we don't need them and they aren't a necessity for us or our validation needs that they FLIP OUT over women doing something that doesn't include them. they're such god damn babies and so insecure its ridic. Reply

You say this on ONTD as if the whole community isn't hyper sensitive to any trendy hot topic. Reply

Someone I know and trust went to a screener yesterday and they loved it, made it hard to temper my excitement 😷 Reply

I'm trying so hard not to get my hopes up. Reply

Get them up! I went in expecting everyone to be overhyping it and walked out obsessed. I laughed, I cried, I cheered loudly. It's a beautiful, fun film. Reply

Yeah! One of my customers went to see it with his gf and he came back raving about it. He said it was amazing and he said even just visually, it's beautiful. Reply

I saw it too and I wouldn't say it's completely perfect, but I loved it and for me it's easily the best of the DCEU. Hands down. Reply

Men are the snowflakiest babies in the world. One day women are going to stop settling for less than they deserve and men are going to die of shock like a Victorian. Reply

In fairness I doubt women will ever stop settling lol so men have that going for them Reply

No lies detected (sadly).



omg lol



what is this gif from? Reply

The Sopranos! Reply

She looks like a Shiri Appleby + Sofia Coppola hibrid. Reply

looooooooooool Reply

Men are such big babies Reply

omg shut the fuck up men



getting really tired of hearing about your ~plight Reply

Edited at 2017-05-25 07:37 pm (UTC)

Idk why that dick made the clown comment when he'd clearly be let in to that showing Reply

lmao Reply

He so profoundly set himself up there. How dumb can you get. Reply

And I'm not gonna lie, I feel like at least one movie theater needs to do that for actual clowns that are registered clowns. Because 1) it would be great promo and 2) it would freak the fuck out of so many people. LOL Reply

Just have them pop out from under the seats SOMEHOW. SOMEONE make it happen I'd pay to see that. Reply

Don't actual clowns hate IT etc because it's been killing their business for years? Kids are legit terrified of clowns more than like them these days lol Reply

Men are so fucking petty and fragile. I wish they would stop. Reply

hah men are so entitled and whiny



cry a little more Reply

All you did was complain about this film and try to flood the blogs that it was no good now youre mad because WB has the brains to target it to women who grew up loving this character. Die in a fire already. Take Trump with you. Reply

A++ comment Reply

mte Reply

GOD this Reply

Excellent comment. Reply

This and OMG your icon! Reply

On a related note, I saw these tweets yesterday + enjoyed them:



I've genuinely never met a man who was secure in his masculinity who wasn't also a feminist. https://t.co/9svsNJdphY — Joe Hill (@joe_hill) May 24, 2017



I've genuinely never met a man who was secure in his masculinity who wasn't also a feminist. https://t.co/9svsNJdphY — Joe Hill (@joe_hill) May 24, 2017

There's no war between the sexes. There's just ordinary women dealing with insecure douchebags on a daily basis. 'Specially online. https://t.co/Z2rawgN0as — Joe Hill (@joe_hill) May 24, 2017

Those are some good tweets, though I hope he actually backs up his words with action. (This is Stephen King's son, right?)



Edited at 2017-05-25 07:57 pm (UTC)

Yep, he's Stephen King's son. Reply

My favorite author! Reply

eh, i've seen so many men who identify as feminists and yet throw around misogynistic slurs (aimed at women) and speak over women at every opportunity. the label itself means very little if a person is not willing to actually change their behavior. not to mention the fact that there is a disagreement within feminist circles on whether or not a man can actually call himself a feminist



ia with the 2nd tweet though Reply

Yup, he is awesome <3 Reply

this makes me want to finally read NOS4A2, it's been sitting on my shelf for over a year now. Reply

Parent

True for the most part. The most attractive/silently confident men I know are emotionally mature enough to admit that they don't know everything, and that what they do know has license to change. Reply

No there's a war on women... Reply

The second tweet is golden lol. But I find that the guys who are the best feminist allies indeed embody the first tweet and never actually use the word "feminist" to describe themselves. Almost every guy I've met who has outright told me he's a "feminist" was basically trying to impress their way into my pants. Reply

I hope the sharp replies were "cry more, you delicate trash-creatures."



Edited at 2017-05-25 07:40 pm (UTC)

I saw one reply from Alamo about a tweet saying "How do us men get in on this?" and they linked them their private events booking page. Reply

I hope they just respond with:



Of course they are. God forbid ONE showing of ONE movie is not available to them!



This keeps popping up in r/movies and I keep going into absolutely EVERY topic about it and laughing at all the men going "Reverse discrimination!!!!!!" Reply

Lol @ discrimination when almost every big theater here has "real men" events and shit where dudes get to watch an action movie and get one beer for free. Reply

Reverse discrimination? So, not discrimination then? Reply

