'Women-only' Wonder Woman screening upsets some men



- Alamo Drafthouse Austin announced a special Wonder Woman screening for women (and people who identify as women).
- Men flooded their Facebook threatening to storm the venue, calling it "segregation", "discrimination" & "illegal".
- "Will there be a special screening for IT that's only for those who identify as clowns?," one top comment said.
- In response, Alamo Drafthouse issued a few sharp replies to its critics.
- They're now planning for the event to go nationwide (new dates being announced throughout the week), with proceeds from ticket sales going to charity.

