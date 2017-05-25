POP MUSIC EMERGENCY! Carly's "Cut To The Feeling" Is Out In FULL!
- The song samples Madonna's 'Lucky Star'.
- Officially out tomorrow according to PopJustice.
I dare the CarLGBTy non-believers to hate this...
LITERALLY QUEEFING OUT WHEAT THINS. THIS IS TOO GOOD
The verses leave a lot to be desired though. A shame because it's such a good song.
THE QUEEN OF POP IS BACK I LOVE IT
I wanna dance on the roof, you and me alone
I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah
I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah