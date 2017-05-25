POP MUSIC EMERGENCY! Carly's "Cut To The Feeling" Is Out In FULL!

WHAT DID WE DO TO DESERVE HA?? 😭 Reply

QUEEFING AND CRYING RIGHT NOW

LITERALLY QUEEFING OUT WHEAT THINS. THIS IS TOO GOOD

LMAOOOOO ilu

looool i screamed, you're too much

kvjhfhgfjhgfjhgfj stooooppp

BITRESGIJOTH5K3YMLAWTRSFD

THE GODDESS IS TOO GOOD FOR US!

I need that gif of that white lady dancing to Kesha(?) while listening to this

me when I'm drunk tbh

Wait this isn't a Christian concert? Oop at me.

me

i love carly and i don't love this. the chorus is cute but the verses are eh, i'll give it more time tho

I'm already on my 5th listen and I'm cutting to the feeling more and more each and every time!!!!!

You would be into this Debbie Gibson bop.

I agree with you. The chorus is explosive, and I really like the bridge. It's a nice homage to her album, "take me to emotion".



The verses leave a lot to be desired though. A shame because it's such a good song.

THE QUEEN OF POP IS BACK I LOVE IT THE QUEEN OF POP IS BACK I LOVE IT

im screaminng gndnfnnfmf

OMG! This gif!

Tiara was my favorite. She seemed like a bougie, bad dancer at first but then you find out that she had the most hands

Tiara was the fucking best that season



and i love the shit she would yell at angie whenever they got into it lmao

Reply

"step to me like a bitch, bitch!" is still iconic

This sounds very 80s.

It's an E•MO•TION and E•MO•TION Side B reject.

Late 80's early 90's realness eleganza extravaganza!!~

80s the little sound in the beginning must be an homage to madonnas lucky star.

Parent

she defined the 80s

She brought back the 80s. Then she'll bringing back the 70s.

Parent

omgggg yes i've been waiting for the full version

She is so wildly underappreciated :'(

Aside from Gorillaz, this is the first time I've ever been fuckin HYPE about a song's official release. This song is such a BOP!!!!

THIS.... is not carly rae jepsen

Shoot you're right it's Florrie. The original leak article for Cut to the Feeling is pointing at this now. O.O;;

Based on the picture and my ears, that sounds like Florrie lol.

was half expecting it to still include "that really is... my girlfriend..."

lets set paris on fire!

The E•MO•TIONs this song is giving me... Someday people will stop sleeping on her!

we honestly don't deserve ha all she does is constantly give us great pop music and we let her flop #BUYCUTTOTHEFEELINGONITUNES

Lmaaooo, I've been dying to see this in gif form. I only ever see it as a still on twitter lol

The amount of people I try to convert to Carly stans that just don't listen!!!!

lol the gifs in this post are killing me

we let ha down and we let America down tbqh

omg this goes so well with the song

YASSS

We are unworthy!

I wanna dance on the roof, you and me alone

I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah

I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah



I wanna cut through the clouds, break the ceiling
I wanna dance on the roof, you and me alone
I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah
I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah

