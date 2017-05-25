House Stark on the cover of Entertainment Weekly

Damn, they all look so good. The north remembers!! Reply

these costumes look really heavy Reply

IKR? heavy and hot Reply

Im emotional Reply

The mouthbreather has his mouth closed! I've never seen this before! Reply

Also Bran reminds me of Henry from OUAT where they've both hit puberty and their noses grew first Reply

Can Sophie's choice be to get a better wig? Reply

BBIES!!!



the photos are so cute :') the one in the tweet + Maisie/Arya by the snack trailer are my faves Reply

The actor playing Bran is hideous, so I get why they tried to fix him in Photoshop... But jfc did it backfire. That's one creepy cover. Reply

There's really no need to be so rude about a teenage boy. Reply

Nor is there a need for you to tell me your opinion, yet here we are. Reply

HDU, if every teenager in the public eye doesn't have a flawless transition through puberty then they should be publically dragged! Reply

rme Reply

Aww he's just in his awkward teens. Reply

if we're being honest here the whole family is pretty busted. Reply

he looks fine stop being a drama queen Reply

He looks like a completely normal guy Reply

#Justice4Benjen Aww, the Stark babies. Sansa and Jon reuniting was so satisfying. Reply

Fucking finally!!!! I'm going to cry when Aria and Jon meet again for real though. Reply

Let them all die Reply

This gif has me in shambles Reply

nah

let jon* die Reply

Just Jon and Sansa Reply

Pure evil Reply

yes. let them make way for the one true queen: cersei Reply

YASSSSS Reply

OMGGGGG that first picture :') :') :')



*insert Sansa's "it's all I've ever wanted" gif* Reply

ARYA AND JON LOOKING LIKE ACTUAL SIBLINGS. SLAY MY GIRL. Reply

the north remembers!!! Reply

All I want from this season is an Arya Sansa and Jon sibling reunion!!! I just want all the remaining stark siblings happy... Reply

Omg yes. The Jon/Sansa reunion got to me and they didn't even really care about each other. Jon and Arya reunion will destroy me. Reply

I was in tears when Sansa & Jon reunited and when Arya and Jon reunite it will be a stream of tears! 😭😭😭😭😭 Reply

