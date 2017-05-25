I'm so excited for this movie!!!!!!!!!! Reply

I'm not even concerned whether or not this is a good movie, I just want to see bad ass women kicking ass. Reply

That's all i want out of life. Reply

this song is awful Reply

shitty song but whatever! doesn't take away from the movie's slayage. i cant wait to finally see it 😭 Reply

wow this is not cheap thrills 4.0 and it is beautiful Reply

For those who are wondering if WW is as good as the early reviews have said: it is ;) Reply

Can you tell me if this scene is still in the movie?







I've always loved Gal's face in this, idky aaah I'm so jealous that you watched it.Can you tell me if this scene is still in the movie?I've always loved Gal's face in this, idky Reply

rest easy. it's a great moment Reply

aah, thank you so much <3 Reply

Is it well-paced, is there a balance between fight/comedy/whatever? I can't stand the wait, in my country, it's released on June 8th OTL Reply

really? I not only want to thank god but also Jesus !!!



yasss jealous that u already saw it. :) Reply

i can second this! Reply

AAAAAA I'M SO JEALOUS Reply

better than/as good as the dark knight?? Reply

spoil me:









does she kiss chris pine lmao Reply

This is not a song I would ever choose to listen to more than once. Reply

I'm so pumped for this movie!!! Reply

Hopefully it's for the end credits, so I won't have to listen to this again. Reply

I feel like this will not even be the first end credit song, maybe they will use the WW theme from BVS as the first end credit song Reply

Gosh im sick of this style of singing. but i do like the song Reply

I'm trying SO hard to not get too excited for this movie, but I'm failing. Reply

😬



Everything is nice except the chorus. Reply

Idk, I like the song fine enough. Reply

Idk how to embed a tweet because I'm on my phone but I did the iconic X pose with the life size cutout at the theater



I hope this works I went to a screening last night and I can't even with this movie it was so good. I'm going to the world premiere tonight with a friend. I'm so excited. This movie is perfect.Idk how to embed a tweet because I'm on my phone but I did the iconic X pose with the life size cutout at the theater Reply

awww, that's such a cute pic! Reply

Love the pic...have fun! Reply

This movie was perfect in every way Reply

I'm so fucking desperate to watch this Reply

how many end credit songs has she done now? lmao



but I'm so excited for the movie!!! I'm so sick rn I better be well enough to go next week Reply

For some reason I was under the impression that Sia was not a native English speaker (I thought she was like, Swedish, and that what I was hearing in her songs was an accent), but having learned she's Australian I have to say that she's got Ariana Grande-level enunciation issues at times. I love a lot of her music but I've been listening to This Is Acting and there are some verses where it just sounds like yodeling gibberish. Reply

It's really bad in this song. I can't tell what she's saying half the time. Reply

yodeling gibberish



LMAO this perfect accuracy. That's exactly what it sounds like. Reply

i always thought that was her schtick Reply

Saw the movie last night and it's GREAT. It's not flawless, but I loved it so, so much! Reply

CAN i JUST SAY

that I got my WW entertainment weekly mag AND it was like someone dropped it in water and shoved it in my mailbox I was so pissed. I know it was a shit neck-beard postal man I know it. Reply

I'm ready for Wonder Woman to thoroughly destroy me. Reply

Her enunciation is terrible. I don't like it, but i feel given the lyrics, and who this is for, I'm gonna be emo when the song plays. Reply

i saw a screening of this last night and it was SO GOOD. Reply

A BOP TRULY!!! Reply

This movie looks like it'll be terrible (pray not!) but I'll support anyways. I'm ready for the reddit nerds to flip shit.



Edited at 2017-05-25 09:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Oops I thought I'd end up hating the song... but I actually like it?



Can't wait for the movie tho. One more week to go. Reply

yaaaaas @ these ontd reviews Reply

