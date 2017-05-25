natalie

Fuller House star's ex fiance sentenced to 6 yrs, 8 mos in jail for a whole mess of shit



- Jodie Sweetin (35) called off her engagement to Justin Hodak (40) in March. This would have been her 4th marriage. He has 1 daughter and she has 2 from previous relationships

- According to court documents, Hodak had started abusing alcohol and steroid supplements, which made his temper worse. During an argument, he screamed at Sweetin using "abusive language" and "escalated the conflict by pulling down a seven-foot bookcase, which blocked the doorway to the room that Sweetin was in"

- After Sweetin told him to leave, he threatened to commit suicide. She called 911 and cops later found he was in illegal possession of firearms (9 millimeter and AR-15) and arrested him

- Hodak was arrested later that month after he had violated Sweetin's restraining order 3 times within a 9 day period

- He also threatened to sell nude photos of Sweetin

- He is a convicted felon had spent time in jail years earlier for robbery and assault to support his drug habit. He was clean at the time they started dating

- Sweetin briefly addressed the issue in an Instagram post a few weeks ago


Source 1
Source 2
Tagged: , ,