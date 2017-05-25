Fuller House star's ex fiance sentenced to 6 yrs, 8 mos in jail for a whole mess of shit
- Jodie Sweetin (35) called off her engagement to Justin Hodak (40) in March. This would have been her 4th marriage. He has 1 daughter and she has 2 from previous relationships
- According to court documents, Hodak had started abusing alcohol and steroid supplements, which made his temper worse. During an argument, he screamed at Sweetin using "abusive language" and "escalated the conflict by pulling down a seven-foot bookcase, which blocked the doorway to the room that Sweetin was in"
- After Sweetin told him to leave, he threatened to commit suicide. She called 911 and cops later found he was in illegal possession of firearms (9 millimeter and AR-15) and arrested him
- Hodak was arrested later that month after he had violated Sweetin's restraining order 3 times within a 9 day period
- He also threatened to sell nude photos of Sweetin
- He is a convicted felon had spent time in jail years earlier for robbery and assault to support his drug habit. He was clean at the time they started dating
- Sweetin briefly addressed the issue in an Instagram post a few weeks ago
Source 1
Source 2
I hope he leaves her alone and it's not because of hurting her first.
Glad he's in jail so she's safe. They don't do shit for violations of restraining orders a lot of the time, at least in my experience.
On a shallow note I really like her dress and bracelet in that picture.
Stay safe and sober girl! Glad she was able to get clean and Im happy this guy is locked up.
my current bf's ex tried to hang herself with a phone charger from a tiny hook in the ceiling that held a canopy or something over her bed and she broke a huge chunk out of the ceiling lmfaoooo. he finally saw through her shit and was brave enough to leave and she tried to block his car so he had to get the cops involved. people are literal shit omg
What a fall that must be...from hanging around John Stamos and Bob Saget to jail....yikes
I just want good things for her. Best part of Fulle/er House.