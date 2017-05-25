Fuller House star's ex fiance sentenced to 6 yrs, 8 mos in jail for a whole mess of shit

taaaaabarnak Reply

Thread

Link

I love that word so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol pareil Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank God, situations like this usually end with tragedy and I have no doubt that he would have not stopped until he seriously harmed her. Reply

Thread

Link

She must still be scared, though; poor thing. Sure, she can look forward to a maximum of six years with him locked away, but if I was her, I would be sweating about what he might do when he gets out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh no, I'd be terrified if I were in her shoes, I would never feel safe again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just want her to have a happy life. She got clean and she's doing well. Reply

Thread

Link

Same, I feel for her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel so bad for her. I feel like she has never found peace in her life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This relationship sounds like a nightmare, im glad she got out. Reply

Thread

Link

jodie has had such a rough time, I'm glad she was able to get out of this without being seriously hurt. Reply

Thread

Link

At least she didn't marry the douche. May he rot in jail. I'm sorry for his child. Reply

Thread

Link

She really believes in marriages. Happy this one didn't happen, though.



I hope he leaves her alone and it's not because of hurting her first. Reply

Thread

Link

Thats awful glad he's in prison now Reply

Thread

Link

Hodak was arrested later that month after he had violated Sweetin's restraining order 3 times within a 9 day period



Glad he's in jail so she's safe. They don't do shit for violations of restraining orders a lot of the time, at least in my experience. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeesh, poor Jodie :/ Reply

Thread

Link

Whoa, I am surprised he actually got that much time considering dudes seem to get off easy with this stuff - but I assume the fact he was already a felon and had possession of guns in CA was a major part of the sentencing. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeesh. Glad he's behind bars.



On a shallow note I really like her dress and bracelet in that picture. Reply

Thread

Link

Wow just reading her wikipedia ... she's been through a lot.



Stay safe and sober girl! Glad she was able to get clean and Im happy this guy is locked up. Reply

Thread

Link

nothing like abusers who pull the "i'm gonna kill myself" bullshit when you try to leave them



my current bf's ex tried to hang herself with a phone charger from a tiny hook in the ceiling that held a canopy or something over her bed and she broke a huge chunk out of the ceiling lmfaoooo. he finally saw through her shit and was brave enough to leave and she tried to block his car so he had to get the cops involved. people are literal shit omg Reply

Thread

Link

OK, that's hilarious tbh. lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

6 years!!! Im shocked

What a fall that must be...from hanging around John Stamos and Bob Saget to jail....yikes



I just want good things for her. Best part of Fulle/er House. Reply

Thread

Link

In CA we're really tough on illegal gun possession - like a minimum of 3 extra years depending on the charge, all the way up to life (in the case of a murder where the gun was used). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She had a drug problem too, iirc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link