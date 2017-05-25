Rosario Dawson in Talks for X-Men Spinoff ‘New Mutants’



Rosario Dawson is in talks to join the X-Men spinoff “New Mutants” for Fox and Marvel as Dr. Cecilia Reyes.

Dr. Cecilia Reyes serves as a mentor for the superheroes. Her character has the ability to generate an invisible bio-field around herself.

