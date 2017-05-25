Rosario Dawson in Talks for X-Men Spinoff ‘New Mutants’

But she's the night nurse Reply

But she's already the night nurse in the marvel universe :(

... and we've had two completely separate Quicksilvers. They're not the same movieverse.

I'm looking forward to this more and more. I'm X-trash, it can't be helped.

i want her in the dceu :( #rosarioforbigbarda2k17

Ohhh, I want this too

i can always count on your good taste 🙏🙏🙏🙏

lmfaooo get all that Marvel coin sis

mte idk how much goes to her agency/agent but werq

She already plays Claire but I won't hate because she is super amazing and I need to see her way more. Get all these jobs, beautiful.

So she'd be in the Sony Marvel universe and the Marvel Marvel universe.



Honestly though, I'd prefer if we just cut all the superfluous Marvel shows about men *cough*IronFistThePunisher*cough* and give a full show to Claire. Reply

Fox, not Sony!

Oh right. Studios are completely interchangeable to me.

YES!!!!

As a lifelong X-Men fan, this is absolute perfect casting and REALLY needs to happen tbh. Like the accuracy is up there with Patrick Stewart as Professor X.

get them banknotes reina

I love her but I'm not into this same people as diff characters. there are a lot of talented entertainers out there who could use the work if they'd just stop hiring the same core group of people in every single thing.

I like her but they need to expand on casting.



Lmao get that marvel medical cred, Rosario!

this adds fuel to the rumor that claire's death is what spurs on the defenders..



so far, super excited for the new mutants movie. give us an amazing dani moonstar! Reply

Come on ... Spoilers ... Be careful

they're rumors, not spoilers

it was a theory from a nerdist video.

God, that would be so good but so sad at the same time.

Too many actors have played multiple comic book characters



Tom Hardy - Bane and now Venom. He almost played Rick in Suicide Squad



Michael B Jordan - The Human Torch and now he's playing a different character in Black Panther



Ryan Reynolds - Green Lantern and Deadpool



Ben Affleck - Daredevil and Batman



Chris Evans - The Human Torch and Captain America



Joss Whedon directing Avengers, Avengers 2, Batgirl, and now Justice League



We need fresh blood Reply

yeah it feels like there's no other actors around here. but happy for her getting jobs.

I mean I guess get that coin, but this feels like just a different version of the character she's already playing with Marvel.

Keep getting that Marvel money, Rosario.

this feels stupid but get money i guess

Came back to say it's hilarious they can get one Afrolatino in the movie but they can't half ass it to get another one, especially when antiblackness is what lead up to Bobby's mutant powers activating.

uhh

and here is where the rights complications suck. Normally I would be all over this but I hate reminders that they aren't connected universes. C'mon, guys. I'm sure there is a way forward that makes more money for everyone

I'd love her in more things period. Hope this doesn't mean she's dying in Defenders.

Did y'all see that the guy they cast as Sunspot is apparently not Afro-Brazilian like the character? His name is Henry Zaga, he was in 13 RW as Tony's bf.



I'm mad because Afro-Latinos are often erased from the media (especially ones who look more black tbh), and this seems to be another case. :/ Reply

I saw a post this morning. I only know him from Teen Wolf. I had idea the character was Afro-Latino, based on previous actors for the role.

I'd watch her in anything

I would support this



Edited at 2017-05-25 11:35 pm (UTC) Reply

