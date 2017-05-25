Rosario Dawson in Talks for X-Men Spinoff ‘New Mutants’
Rosario Dawson is in talks to join the X-Men spinoff “New Mutants” for Fox and Marvel as Dr. Cecilia Reyes.
Dr. Cecilia Reyes serves as a mentor for the superheroes. Her character has the ability to generate an invisible bio-field around herself.
Honestly though, I'd prefer if we just cut all the superfluous Marvel shows about men *cough*IronFistThePunisher*cough* and give a full show to Claire.
YES!!!!
so far, super excited for the new mutants movie. give us an amazing dani moonstar!
Tom Hardy - Bane and now Venom. He almost played Rick in Suicide Squad
Michael B Jordan - The Human Torch and now he's playing a different character in Black Panther
Ryan Reynolds - Green Lantern and Deadpool
Ben Affleck - Daredevil and Batman
Chris Evans - The Human Torch and Captain America
Joss Whedon directing Avengers, Avengers 2, Batgirl, and now Justice League
We need fresh blood
and here is where the rights complications suck. Normally I would be all over this but I hate reminders that they aren't connected universes. C'mon, guys. I'm sure there is a way forward that makes more money for everyone
I'm mad because Afro-Latinos are often erased from the media (especially ones who look more black tbh), and this seems to be another case. :/
Edited at 2017-05-25 11:33 pm (UTC)