Leslie Jones announced as the host of this year's BET awards
It was announced yesterday that Leslie Jones will be the host of the BET awards this year.
This years #BETAwards is about to be AGGRESSIVE with our host Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg)!— BET (@BET) May 24, 2017
Get ready for Leslie MUTHA F***'IN Jones! pic.twitter.com/drMd79ieZ2
This is her first major award show hosting gig.
Clean bill of health y'all!! Test went great and damn the drugs are serious!! Now on to BET Awards!!! Cheah!!!— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) May 25, 2017
SOURCE
Im watching but I definitely agree that Leslie is gonna be the cringiest most secondhand embarrassing as shit.
Should've gotten Taraji P Henson and had Tracee Ellis Ross come back.
I'm happy she's doing well.
I'm getting tired of people shitting on her, but then want to be there for her when social media does it. News flash you're doing too.
Hope it's good.