Leslie Jones announced as the host of this year's BET awards

I dont like this problematic lady. I defended her when she was being harassed online cause it was so cruel but then she makes those statements about men reponds u dont know me on twitter and blocks me, so she's just as bad. Never again with her! Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't watched the bet awards in a while and it looks like I'm gonna be skipping this year as well, I cannot deal with the second hand embarrassment that I get from Leslie Jones. Reply

Thread

Link

They've been the best award show in the past 3 years or so tbh.



Im watching but I definitely agree that Leslie is gonna be the cringiest most secondhand embarrassing as shit.



Should've gotten Taraji P Henson and had Tracee Ellis Ross come back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why is she embarassing? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

on snl i always brace myself when shes in a skit because she breaks every.single.time. like worse than jimmy fallon did. even when the skits not funny at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn, worse than Jimmy? That is pretty bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte She's a little too hype for my taste. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good for her! I want her to succeed just so it pisses off racist trolls. That being said i find her quite annoying myself so i don't think id be able to sit through her hosting gig. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm always happy to see her doing well Reply

Thread

Link

her desperate thirsty tweets made me unstan



Edited at 2017-05-25 05:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

ia :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm happy she's doing well.

I'm getting tired of people shitting on her, but then want to be there for her when social media does it. News flash you're doing too. Reply

Thread

Link

I think the difference lies in what people "shit on her" for. Like people in this thread just find her thirsty tweets/statements embarrassing and annoying, but that doesn't make them the same as those who send hate towards her for daring to be a black woman. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate her hair. Reply

Thread

Link

i dont think black ppl are even checking for Leslie all like that but werk Reply

Thread

Link

leslie jones got her start in black comedian circuits tho… Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well duh but it's not like her rising popularity was b/c she worked her way up in black comedy, it's from the very white snl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

get money Reply

Thread

Link

ehh .. Reply

Thread

Link

Glad to see her doing other things but I'm not a fan. I just don't think she's that funny. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm excited tbh her aggressive humor reminds me of my mother Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't know she was ill.

Hope it's good. Reply

Thread

Link

good for her! i want her to do well Reply

Thread

Link

For anyone who listened to Neck of the Woods with Freshalina, her describing what it's like going to various BET awards shows kills me. Her saying that the BET Hip Hop/Rap whatever they are awards being like a pep rally was hilarious, and her talking about why she understands why Beyonce doesn't really show up anymore because of how poorly run and unorganized everything is was too funny. She did bring in her own tech crew for her Freedom performance. Reply

Thread

Link