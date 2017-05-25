seth nightcap icon

From Shelter Dog to TV Star: Meet the 4 legged star of ABC's newest comedy series




*Ned is the star of ABC's new comedy, "Downward Dog" airing Tuesdays at 8PM

*He was transferred to different shelters and foster homes for over a year before being discovered by the producers of the show at PAWS in Chicago

Source

Anyone else watching this show? If not you should be! If you are, let's talk about it!
Tagged: , , ,