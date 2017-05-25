From Shelter Dog to TV Star: Meet the 4 legged star of ABC's newest comedy series

What a cute doggie. I will wait for the season/series to finish and then binge it. I think there's an "animal celebrities" tag if you want to add that. Reply

Hmm, I didn't see it. I'll go back and check.



It's a really good show, definitely watch it! IDK if it'll get a second season, but I hope it does. Reply

Ned is a sweet name for a dog.





I miss having a dog so much. :( I fell down the Youtube hole of watching rescued senior dogs, and my heart can't take it. I signed up for a pet-sitter gig but I'm incredibly nervous.



He was transferred to different shelters and foster homes for over a year







Poor pup. I hope he's being treated well on set. Reply

I think he is. He has had anxiety issues in the past and they have restrictions set up on set where crew can't mess with him and touch him and stuff so he doesn't get overwhelmed, etc. And it doesn't sound like they do a lot of strict acting with him--they let him act like a dog and they film around that, like if he decides he wants to jump off the couch in the middle of a scene, they let him and just work around it. Reply

That's good to hear! I was concerned that centering a show around one animal would be too much stress for the lil guy, but I'm glad it seems like there are precautions in place. Reply

Ned <3



Ned <3

Awwwww shelter dogs are the best Reply

I'm a bit iffy about talking animals unless they're animated (or Salem), but I might give this a try because of that lovely doggo. 😍



Sorta off-topic, but I applied for a foster parent orientation two days ago. I love that they're actually screening people to see if they're fit to be foster parents, but I'm afraid that they might turn down my application because I don't have much experience with sick animals. 😔 Reply

Wonder what your dog is thinking about those doggy doors? #DownwardDog returns tomorrow at 8|7c! pic.twitter.com/uWZq2up8sI — Downward Dog (@downwarddog_abc) May 22, 2017





But at the same time, it's about more than just the dog--like this past episode was about boundaries, not just the boundaries of Martin (the dog) and dog doors, but Nan (his owner) setting boundaries with her ex boyfriend, etc.



yes! i love the dog's thoughts about the cat too XD had me & my daughter cracking up Reply

LOL, I was cracking up when Nan picked up the cat from under the bed and she was cuddling it and comforting it, and Martin was thinking "She saved me from that demon with her bare hands." LOL! Reply

lol, I actually like the voice acting! Will def start watching over the weekend. Thank you!



Also, I'm so sorry about your dog. I know that it might feel like cheating on your dog to have a new pet and that you dread the possibility of a similar fate for a new dog, but you'll be brightening the life of an animal and that is one of the greatest things a person can do. I'm glad this show is helping you work through it. <3

Reply

lol he's so cute. Reply

if it helps, i fostered a dog for a month last year (it was mandatory to foster before you adopted them, just to be safe), and they mostly just wanted to make sure the house was appropriate (she's a husky), that we had some knowledge of the breed and that we had the time to look after her/that she wouldn't be left on her own all day. it was a really simple process and i don't think they were overly picky. it was more they just wanted people to aware of what they were getting into.



i know they did have an extremely sick husky at the time who was going through a ton of operations (he got hit by a bus), but i think in those cases, they just put the dogs with the more experienced foster carers or ones who specialise in animal care. Reply

Oh, that's so good to hear! I have experience with both cats and dogs, so I was hoping that I could at least help with the healthier animals until I learn how to administer medication etc. I work at home, but for long long hours, so volunteering at the shelter is not much of a possibility, but I really hope the fostering thing works out. 🤞🏼



Also, I love huskies! <3 Reply

i love this show y'all give it a chance! Reply

It's so good! I thought it would just be a dopey comedy, but it's really not, it's got a lot of heart.



And, tbh, it's helping me with struggling to get past my dog's death. I didn't think I would ever own another dog and I still cry all the time about it, but the show is also reminding me of the things I miss about having a dog instead of just making me think about watching them put by dog to sleep, so I think maybe someday I will be ready for another dog. Reply

Also, I confused this with that rejected Amazon pilot Down Dog at first. I was like, "Well, that's a major plot change." Reply

i haven't heard of this show but i might check it out. i love hearing stories about animals being adopted. <3 Reply

this show is actually cute, & refreshing. I love hearing the dog's perspective on events, especially this week's episode. Knowing that he's actually a rescue IRL (as well as on the show) just makes it more enjoyable to watch. Reply

I liked this week's episode a lot. Some of the pilot reviews said they didn't like how Martin kind of seemed like a jerk to Nan, but they have him talking a lot about how Nan is his whole world and stuff, so he does love her. And this week's ep was more clear on that.



And his rivalry with the evil cat kills me, lol! Reply

Shelter pets/mutts FTW! Reply

I hope he's being treated well. I'm nervous about animals in show business. Reply

I think he is. They don't force him to do stuff on set:



The Dog Does Improv



Hilariously, the dog that plays Martin actually does a lot of improv because the show-makers are content to let him do what dogs do as a part of their policy to avoid stressing him. As a result, whenever the dog does something unexpected, the show-makers just roll with it instead of attempting to make him do what they want, which speaks volumes about their ability to adapt to unexpected outcomes. Something that bodes well for the show’s future. Reply

I really find it creepy when they make animals talk and they actually move their mouths with CGI.



If it was more like Homeward Bound where you hear the thoughts but not see them talk, I'd be more open to this one. Reply

Same, I tried giving it a chance and couldn't get passed that. Reply

I haven't watched this (nor do I want to, really), but I love shelter dogs & I think Kirby Howell-Baptiste is hilarious, so I hope it does well. Reply

The show itself is fine (I really don't care about Nan's job drama), but lol I love dogs so much that I'm enjoying it a lot anyway. Reply

I love Allison Tolman and hope the show lasts for a long time so she can show people how good she is but I don't have high hopes on ABC renewing this.



it's a super cute show, surprisingly emotional. Reply

I really wanted to watch this, but I don't know if I can handle dog shows since my pup passed away in Sept. I was watching Secret Life of Pets with my niece and started crying at the very beginning when he was talking about everything he and his owner do together ☹️☹️ Reply

I feel ya...my dog (he had just turned 13, I'd had him since he was 8 weeks old) had to be put down in September too, and it's been really hard for me. But while I do cry at this show (partly because of that and partly because it is an emotional show)but like I said above, it's also reminding me of the good parts of being a dog owner (and some of the frustrating stuff, like when he chews up her shoes!) instead of me just focusing on the terribleness of that last day with my dog. So it makes me think that maybe someday I could get another dog--not anytime soon, but someday. And if you asked me that even 3 months ago I couldn't say that. Reply

I started crying then, too. I lost my old man puppy in October 2015 after ten years, have two rescue pups I got last year before I saw SLoP, and I still lost my shit when Max talked about that because I kept thinking I hoped that my Pogo felt the same way when he was here. Reply

It's very emotional tbh I wouldn't. Reply

source

A warning for cat people--there is an evil cat in this show, LOL! Reply

lmao, omg I might have to start watching Reply

It's hilarious, it's not even his owner's cat, just some rando cat that shows up and sits outside and torments him (in his mind, that is. The cat really mostly just sits outside and stares at him, but he's classified it as a massive threat and also as a sociopath.)



Edited at 2017-05-25 06:36 pm (UTC)

as a cat person, this cracks my shit up. Reply

for some reason this show makes me sad lol. i wish they change the dog's voice bc it sounds too human to me. Reply

This show is cute! I enjoy it! I'm watching the second episode on demand right now. Reply

A post shared by Maureen Skaggs (@hashskaggs) on May 14, 2017 at 8:48pm PDT

I love PAWS Chicago, we got our family dog Gigi from there. She's so loyal she stands guard outside whenever we go to the bathroom and panics if we take too long Reply

I JUST watched this. It's so cute and emosh. I love how he talks about them as a couple lol. Reply

I was wary but I'll give it a shot Reply

I find his voice/way of speaking SO GRATING. And I agree with the other user about being thrown off by the CGI moving mouth. Reply

I was reading about this a few weeks ago. I'm glad they're apparently treating him well. Thanks for the post OP! It reminded me to check out the show Reply

What a cutie 😍 I'll be sure to check it out Reply

