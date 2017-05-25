From Shelter Dog to TV Star: Meet the 4 legged star of ABC's newest comedy series
The @PAWSChicago pup has come a long way, from anxious rescue to TV diva on @downwarddog_abc: https://t.co/HOYtBLrqpx pic.twitter.com/9fFtnIO6lb— Chicago Splash (@Chi_Splash) May 25, 2017
*Ned is the star of ABC's new comedy, "Downward Dog" airing Tuesdays at 8PM
*He was transferred to different shelters and foster homes for over a year before being discovered by the producers of the show at PAWS in Chicago
Source
Anyone else watching this show? If not you should be! If you are, let's talk about it!
It's a really good show, definitely watch it! IDK if it'll get a second season, but I hope it does.
http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/ta
I miss having a dog so much. :( I fell down the Youtube hole of watching rescued senior dogs, and my heart can't take it. I signed up for a pet-sitter gig but I'm incredibly nervous.
He was transferred to different shelters and foster homes for over a year
Poor pup. I hope he's being treated well on set.
Edited at 2017-05-25 05:42 pm (UTC)
Sorta off-topic, but I applied for a foster parent orientation two days ago. I love that they're actually screening people to see if they're fit to be foster parents, but I'm afraid that they might turn down my application because I don't have much experience with sick animals. 😔
But at the same time, it's about more than just the dog--like this past episode was about boundaries, not just the boundaries of Martin (the dog) and dog doors, but Nan (his owner) setting boundaries with her ex boyfriend, etc.
Edited at 2017-05-25 05:54 pm (UTC)
Also, I'm so sorry about your dog. I know that it might feel like cheating on your dog to have a new pet and that you dread the possibility of a similar fate for a new dog, but you'll be brightening the life of an animal and that is one of the greatest things a person can do. I'm glad this show is helping you work through it. <3
i know they did have an extremely sick husky at the time who was going through a ton of operations (he got hit by a bus), but i think in those cases, they just put the dogs with the more experienced foster carers or ones who specialise in animal care.
Also, I love huskies! <3
And, tbh, it's helping me with struggling to get past my dog's death. I didn't think I would ever own another dog and I still cry all the time about it, but the show is also reminding me of the things I miss about having a dog instead of just making me think about watching them put by dog to sleep, so I think maybe someday I will be ready for another dog.
And his rivalry with the evil cat kills me, lol!
The Dog Does Improv
Hilariously, the dog that plays Martin actually does a lot of improv because the show-makers are content to let him do what dogs do as a part of their policy to avoid stressing him. As a result, whenever the dog does something unexpected, the show-makers just roll with it instead of attempting to make him do what they want, which speaks volumes about their ability to adapt to unexpected outcomes. Something that bodes well for the show’s future.
If it was more like Homeward Bound where you hear the thoughts but not see them talk, I'd be more open to this one.
it's a super cute show, surprisingly emotional.
source
Edited at 2017-05-25 06:36 pm (UTC)