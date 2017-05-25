[celeb] apeach:pinkfloaty

The View react to Gianforte situation and chat with Rumsfeld


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
The panel starts off this Wednesday by talking about yesterday afternoon's breaking news of GOP Candidate Greg Gianforte attacking The Guardian journalist Ben Jacobs. Joy brings up that 45 has brought on this new type of behavior in regards to the press. Jed brings up the fact that the spokesman for Gianforte brought up that Ben Jacobs was a "liberal journalist" and she said it doesn't work. They talk about the mail-in votes in regards to Montana. Sunny questions if he will be elected nonetheless after this happens.

Donald Rumsfeld, former U.S. Secretary of Defense, chats with the ladies of the View. Joy wants the truth from Rumsfeld and brings up Watergate. Rumsfeld said that he was in Belgium during Watergate as the Ambassador to NATO. Joy faces off about RussiaLago and Watergate with Rumsfeld. Joy and Sunny ask him about hypotheticals in regards to RussiaLago.

The View helps reunited Air Force Veterans after a 2004 mission in Iraq and Rumsfeld gives an Air Force major a promotion to Lt. Col.










