The View react to Gianforte situation and chat with Rumsfeld

THIS IS THE QUICKEST A POST HAS BEEN APPROVED. THANKS MODS!

How embarassing is it when our allies don't even want to share intel with us? Whatever good rep we did have has been shredded since this dumbass took office. Reply

the damage he's done in a few short months...he's like a plague Reply

It's disgusting. I do also have to say that I am disappointed at the NYT for running those photos. There was really no need for those to be released to the public. Reply

Just when I think I'm all caught up.. what happened with NYT? Reply

mte Reply

I'm curious to know how many other countries are reassessing what they share from now on Reply

Remember yesterday's hilarious photo of the Pope with Trump? Here you go!

Ay, que funny. Every time I see this photo, I laugh a little. I ❤️ Pope Francis. pic.twitter.com/7VE9BjPUQs — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) May 25, 2017

It turns out Pope Francis wasn't the only person deeply unhappy with Trump's visit. Devout Catholic and noted asshole Sean Spicer was disinvited from joining Trump's happy band of deplorables (at the literal LAST MINUTE!) in their meeting with the Pontiff. While my hatred for Sean Spicer is potent, I will say this was a supremely fucked up thing for Trump to do, like SUPREMELY FUCKED UP.

Trump allowed everyone from his former personal bodyguard to his social media director (how does this person have a job?!) to attend this meeting. Sean Spicer was understandably furious and made sure the press knew about it, allowing the details of the situation to leak. Fingers crossed he emerges from the proverbial bushes of Trump's presidency and goes full Deep Throat.

WaPo came out with the news that the FBI may have been snowed by the Russians regarding the HRC E-mail scandal. Apparently Comey's decision to go public before the election was prompted by a memo the Russians planted with damaging accusations against Clinton. Everything on the memo was fake.

*GASP* Jeffy Sessions got caught in the Liar Patch making out with the Russians once again! CNN broke the story that that bigoted backwoods bumbling elvin bridge troll failed to disclose any info at all about his dealings with the Russians on his security clearance form.

You'll remember that King Al Franken caught ol Jefferson Beauregard Sessions perjuring himself in his confirmation hearings, which led to him stepping down from any involvment in the DOJ's Russia/Trump investigation. Now don't get too excited, this really won't change things but it does help the case against Sessions remaining as AG. Guess who also failed to disclose the same sort of information on his security form???

Remember back to a month or two ago when the White House tried to play like Paul Manafort, Trump's campaign manager from March - August, played a very minimal role in his campaign? Welp, it turns out Trump was STILL seeking advice from Manafort on how to handle the Russia investigation up until now. To be clear: Trump had Sean Spicer "I don't know ha!" re:Manafort, on Trump's behalf, while having Paul Manafort on the other line. (Oh yeah, Manafort handed over hundreds of documents to the SIC yesterday)

Just when you think this shit show could not get worse - it does! GOP Congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed and punched Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian, explaining that he was "sick" of the press. He has since been charged with Assault but will likely be elected today. There is nothing funny about this story so I'll just post an amazing dog GIF.



The CBO score for the ACHA bill came out yesterday and it is even more obscene than expected.

Senate Republicans still don't like the House health care bill -- and CBO made it worse https://t.co/q4QZK7QOKf pic.twitter.com/WzMJcrfCTJ — CNN (@CNN) May 25, 2017



Bonus: Look at the Pope's face when he looks at Trump. pic.twitter.com/0wvBVesUdP — Yashar (@yashar) May 24, 2017

Thank you for these summaries!





The Pope's face. Oh my. He didn't even try to hide it. Reply

If he Gianforte wins the election today, could it be contested since he is facing criminal charges? Do they need to be felony charges? Reply

Your summaries are so helpful, too much stuff happens in one day! Reply

Francis was so done with trump Reply

i love your summaries lol, thanks! Reply

Is it fair to say I've come to hate Russia with a fiery passion? Because I fucking hate Russia. Reply

I really hate this fucking family including Malaria. Poor Barron should just run away from all those assholes but he'll prob end up just like them. Reply

that was so messed up how trump didnt like spicer, who is a catholic, meet the pope. like that is just mean. Reply

I'm so mad on behalf of Sean. Like I understand Donald is beyond trash but it was such a small thing Reply

I have zero sympathy for Spicer.



He sold his credibility for someone who doesn't give a shit about him. He deserves all this and more. Reply

I love these recaps!!!



I haven't been home to read/watch the news so these posts are so helpful. I woke up to the Gianforte news, and what's really wild about the whole thing is that I wouldn't be surprised if he won. UGH. Reply

Super late but that first photo of the four of them looks like it belongs in a James Wan movie. Reply

Bless you sis! Do you have links to your other recaps? Reply

You should start your own blog/website with these recaps, I bet it would be really popular. Reply

Manafort remained in contact with @realDonaldTrump and his aides after the FBI launched its Russia probe https://t.co/aZiGMciqQU pic.twitter.com/FII0eejgD9 — POLITICO (@politico) May 25, 2017



MSM isn't really picking this up.



Remember that Priebus event... Manafort was the guy behind it. FFS! MSM isn't really picking this up.Remember that Priebus event... Manafort was the guy behind it. FFS! Reply

Back in February, Reince Priebus had asked the FBI to knock down those Russia stories while an active investigation in regards to RussiaLago was happening. He broke protocols for even contacting the FBI the way he did. Reply

These fuckers are so bold, it's incredible. Reply

Also Lieberman withdrew his name from consideration and McCain is blaming "cynical democrats". He can fuck off. Reply

McCain is the most cynical pos I've ever seen (maybe bar Trump himself). He really thinks we're all stupid marks who will fall for anything he says. Reply

YES, this is a new low for republicans, the fact they're not asking this guy to resign is baffling Reply

I'm still fuming about ben being fucking attacked yesterday, and the idiots applauding gianforte saying he didn't go far enough. tr*mp and fox news has poisoned people and how they feel about real journalists. they THINK they want state media but they don't realize what it means. Reply

i think even Fox is sick of this shit. They're the ones calling out Gianforte the loudest. Reply

Are they? They didn't cover it on-air last night at all. The only reason why it's on their site is because the news crew in the room happened to be a Fox one. Reply

Now that Ailes is dead, I really want Fox to do a 180 in their views, but subtly enough that they'll take the bulk of their viewers with them. Reply

https://mobile.twitter.com/SteveKop ack/status/867753195812130817 Trump was bashing NATO leaders and they're all just standing there like 🙃 Reply

He also pushed one out of the way to be at the center of a photograph being taken. Reply

I would compare him to a child but that's insult to children as they're actually pretty intuitive and smart. He's a fucking dipshit. Reply

did you see his handshakes with Macron? I fell in love tbh Reply

trump is so fucking embarrassing i cant even. like from the speech, to how he acts with macron(god bless macron tho with that grip lol) to shoving the motenegro PM. like he is a elementary school bully Reply

Is there video? Reply

The GOP health bill would make Zika the newest preexisting condition https://t.co/qLWXvIllms — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) May 25, 2017

ZIKA WOULD BE A PRE-EXISTING UNDER TRUMPCARE. Reply

is there anything they don't consider a pre existing condition Reply

erectile dysfunction Reply

Meadows apparently cried when he found out that pre-existing conditions would no longer be covered. He helped write the bill. NO SYMPATHY FOR YOU MOTHERFUCKER. Reply

....While they are CUTTING FUNDING FOR THE CDC. This country is headed for some seriously fucked uo catastrophe Reply

They are disgusting, soul-less worms. No one will even sign up for insurance, flooding the ERs, even moreso than now. I hope they all burn in hell. Reply

Trump's attorney general insists he was following the FBI's when he omitted it from his security clearance check https://t.co/wezHQCEMHU — Salon (@Salon) May 25, 2017



Fucking Beauregard!



“As a United States senator, the attorney general met hundreds — if not thousands — of foreign dignitaries and their staff. The attorney general’s staff consulted with those familiar with the process, as well as the F.B.I. investigator handling the background check, and was instructed not to list meetings with foreign dignitaries and their staff connected with his Senate activities,” Prior said.



FROM HIS SPOKESPERSON! Fucking Beauregard!FROM HIS SPOKESPERSON! Reply

He's fucking stupid. This Keebler elf looking hobbit. Reply

That's an insult to Frodo :( Reply

I hate sfm. America First™ — Trump moves aside a NATO leader to make his way to the front of the packpic.twitter.com/zIwkFU9zBI — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 25, 2017

He's what we called a "machod" in Urdu which basically translates to motherfucker. Reply

Lol.



He really is a chod. Reply

He's so pathetic Reply

even the Boss Baby wouldn't do that Reply

have you ever felt your soul and the souls of all your ancestors cringe in the same moment Reply

The way he tries to pay the guy's back is if to assuage the insult. Reply

he's just every gross american stereotype rolled into one isn't he? Reply

I'm surprised with how close this TV show manages to keep up with all the diarrhea coming from diarrhea Hill. Reply

It's why I make daily posts about the View. I can rely on them for political posts instead of celeb reactions. Reply

Can you guys imagine if a black Democratic candidate had beat up a reporter? The fact that Gianforte's base is loving this is so disgusting - lots of voters being interviewed today have big smiles about it, or say, "careful, you might be next!" to reporters . This is Trump's America and it's going to last a long time after Trump is gone. Reply

it honestly makes me sick how journalists are treated in this country. these people masturbate over the first amendment but don't even realize it protects journalists. it's like, one of the first things listed! Reply

They're fascists and they haven't had an opportunity to revel in violence and degradation like this in a long time Reply

it's disgusting how the Republicans have brainwashed their dumbass supporters into thinking journalists reporting on all the terrible shit the GOP is doing makes journalists the bad guys. I'm not surprised though. A lot of people don't like to face reality, which is one reason why Faux News is so popular. Reply

Everyone, say a pray and light a candle and make deals with Satan because Gianforte winning today is just not acceptable. Reply

He's most likely going to win 😭 Reply

Advertisers flee Sean Hannity over debunked Seth Rich conspiracy: https://t.co/lV5EDMJOGq pic.twitter.com/7fFPrL9ZfK — The Hill (@thehill) May 25, 2017



SOMEBODY HIT ME UP WITH THAT BURNING ELMO COMEY GIF.



Hannity has lost the following advertisers:



* Cars.com

* Peloton

* Leesa Sleep

* Casper

* USAA

* Ring

* Crowne Plaza Hotels



Hannity just needs to take a LONG FUCKING VACATION.



Hannity has lost the following advertisers:

* Cars.com
* Peloton
* Leesa Sleep
* Casper
* USAA
* Ring
* Crowne Plaza Hotels

Hannity just needs to take a LONG FUCKING VACATION.

Yesss, USAA, Casper, and Ring! Reply

O'Reilly is gone and Ailles is dead. Now we need Hannity to leave and Murdoch to finally die. Reply

I just saw some one on Twitter say he's taking 2 days off right now? lol O'Reilly vacay?! Reply

How hasn't Hulu hasn't dropped him yet?!??! :/



I hope he gets fired, too. Reply

Doesn't Fox own 30% of Hulu? Reply

I can't find the Comey gif, but have a flaming Hillary elmo: Reply

Hannity has been absolutely unhinged on twitter. It's been kind of insane to witness....



lol @ anyone citing Kim Dotcom as a source Reply

