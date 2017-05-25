The View react to Gianforte situation and chat with Rumsfeld
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
The panel starts off this Wednesday by talking about yesterday afternoon's breaking news of GOP Candidate Greg Gianforte attacking The Guardian journalist Ben Jacobs. Joy brings up that
Donald Rumsfeld, former U.S. Secretary of Defense, chats with the ladies of the View. Joy wants the truth from Rumsfeld and brings up Watergate. Rumsfeld said that he was in Belgium during Watergate as the Ambassador to NATO. Joy faces off about RussiaLago and Watergate with Rumsfeld. Joy and Sunny ask him about hypotheticals in regards to RussiaLago.
The View helps reunited Air Force Veterans after a 2004 mission in Iraq and Rumsfeld gives an Air Force major a promotion to Lt. Col.
Remember yesterday's hilarious photo of the Pope with Trump? Here you go!
It turns out Pope Francis wasn't the only person deeply unhappy with Trump's visit. Devout Catholic and noted asshole Sean Spicer was disinvited from joining Trump's happy band of deplorables (at the literal LAST MINUTE!) in their meeting with the Pontiff. While my hatred for Sean Spicer is potent, I will say this was a supremely fucked up thing for Trump to do, like SUPREMELY FUCKED UP.
Trump allowed everyone from his former personal bodyguard to his social media director (how does this person have a job?!) to attend this meeting. Sean Spicer was understandably furious and made sure the press knew about it, allowing the details of the situation to leak. Fingers crossed he emerges from the proverbial bushes of Trump's presidency and goes full Deep Throat.
WaPo came out with the news that the FBI may have been snowed by the Russians regarding the HRC E-mail scandal. Apparently Comey's decision to go public before the election was prompted by a memo the Russians planted with damaging accusations against Clinton. Everything on the memo was fake.
*GASP* Jeffy Sessions got caught in the Liar Patch making out with the Russians once again! CNN broke the story that that bigoted backwoods bumbling elvin bridge troll failed to disclose any info at all about his dealings with the Russians on his security clearance form.
You'll remember that King Al Franken caught ol Jefferson Beauregard Sessions perjuring himself in his confirmation hearings, which led to him stepping down from any involvment in the DOJ's Russia/Trump investigation. Now don't get too excited, this really won't change things but it does help the case against Sessions remaining as AG. Guess who also failed to disclose the same sort of information on his security form???
Remember back to a month or two ago when the White House tried to play like Paul Manafort, Trump's campaign manager from March - August, played a very minimal role in his campaign? Welp, it turns out Trump was STILL seeking advice from Manafort on how to handle the Russia investigation up until now. To be clear: Trump had Sean Spicer "I don't know ha!" re:Manafort, on Trump's behalf, while having Paul Manafort on the other line. (Oh yeah, Manafort handed over hundreds of documents to the SIC yesterday)
Just when you think this shit show could not get worse - it does! GOP Congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed and punched Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian, explaining that he was "sick" of the press. He has since been charged with Assault but will likely be elected today. There is nothing funny about this story so I'll just post an amazing dog GIF.
The CBO score for the ACHA bill came out yesterday and it is even more obscene than expected.
Bonus:
The Pope's face. Oh my. He didn't even try to hide it.
He sold his credibility for someone who doesn't give a shit about him. He deserves all this and more.
I haven't been home to read/watch the news so these posts are so helpful. I woke up to the Gianforte news, and what's really wild about the whole thing is that I wouldn't be surprised if he won. UGH.
MSM isn't really picking this up.
Remember that Priebus event... Manafort was the guy behind it. FFS!
Fucking Beauregard!
“As a United States senator, the attorney general met hundreds — if not thousands — of foreign dignitaries and their staff. The attorney general’s staff consulted with those familiar with the process, as well as the F.B.I. investigator handling the background check, and was instructed not to list meetings with foreign dignitaries and their staff connected with his Senate activities,” Prior said.
FROM HIS SPOKESPERSON!
He really is a chod.
SOMEBODY HIT ME UP WITH THAT BURNING ELMO COMEY GIF.
Hannity has lost the following advertisers:
* Cars.com
* Peloton
* Leesa Sleep
* Casper
* USAA
* Ring
* Crowne Plaza Hotels
Hannity just needs to take a LONG FUCKING VACATION.
I hope he gets fired, too.
lol @ anyone citing Kim Dotcom as a source