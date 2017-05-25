HBO renews Veep and Silicon Valley
#Veep and #SiliconValley renewed at HBO https://t.co/wd9PD9Y7ja pic.twitter.com/2F9Sz73yE6— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 25, 2017
Veep has been renewed for season seven while Silicon Valley is getting season five. Both will start in 2018.
It's strayed so far from what it used to be I kind of just want it to end now.
It's sad that I've been actually hoping the show wouldn't get renewed...
Selina has always been the Nice-Nasty underdog, but right now she's downright bitter and mean. She needs to have a win somewhere before she completely spirals into an unlikeable character. And Amy needs to have a more defined role. I don't like the ambiguity of her role with Richard (I love both characters, though).
Selina has always been problematic but now she's flight out racist and mean. Even at her worst we could always tell that she had good intentions, that she loved Catherine and that she cared about Grey but now she comes off as not giving a fuck about anyone but herself and HATING Catherine and Grey outright.
This is definitely not the same character or show. It hasn't felt like the same show since David Mandel took over for Armando lannucci, the characters are meaner, the jokes more offensive than clever or funny. Now it feels like they're pandering to the MAGA/GOP crowd more than anyone else and that's depressing.
I never thought I'd say this but I was really hoping this was its last season :(
Yep. I was actually disappointed to see it was renewed. I did not expect that reaction.
And um, I think I'm starting to ship Gary and Selina? No idea how that happened.
Excited about Silicon Valley too!
Edited at 2017-05-25 05:18 pm (UTC)
I agree, but if she doesn't end up the president again somehow I think I'll be disappointed. I assumed there would be a few more seasons so she could run again, but I'm not sure it will (or should) make it that long.
I've really been enjoying silicon valley this season ngl
I wish a certain someone would get back to the Indoor Kids, though 😑
They get in trouble, then they get out of trouble and uh oh here comes the season finale where they get in trouble again!!
silicon valley needs more jared tbh. fave character. ehrlich is also growing on me. last episode was hilarious imo. dinesh and gillfyoles love/hate relationship is amazing. only weak spot is richard. he's so fucking whiny
Edited at 2017-05-25 05:45 pm (UTC)
I could have ended last season and bowed out with dignity...
So far this season I feel is just dragging the show down.
Im still watching because I still think there's things that wprk (it is impressive that the character voices haven't changed much) but I feel the creative direction is all over the place, and frankly there are a couple of characters that IMO the new creative heads don't really understand, AT ALL.
But I will say they've definitely done right be Richard. He is currently the show's constant saving grace.
Edited at 2017-05-25 06:20 pm (UTC)
Monica's reaction to Laurie having four children was the best part of the last episode.