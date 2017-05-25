veep has really suffered ever since armando left. it was reeeeally evident during the last episode, which was a racist mess. Reply

Last season really sucked and I'm liking this season better but it's definitely not what it used to be. The Catherine/Marjorie storyline is basically the only one holding my attention right now. Reply

oh see i liked last season a LOT more than this one Reply

Season 5 was a bit off, but mostly okay while this season has been a disaster with a couple of okay eps.



It's strayed so far from what it used to be I kind of just want it to end now. Reply

*nods*



It's sad that I've been actually hoping the show wouldn't get renewed...

I used to ignore Catherine for the most part (like everyone else in her life), but now I've come to appreciate her and Marjorie. I also love that Richard has been roped into their quest to have a family.



Selina has always been the Nice-Nasty underdog, but right now she's downright bitter and mean. She needs to have a win somewhere before she completely spirals into an unlikeable character. And Amy needs to have a more defined role. I don't like the ambiguity of her role with Richard (I love both characters, though). Reply

Omg right?!!! Last episode was SO offensive! It was basically a series of racist jokes!!



Selina has always been problematic but now she's flight out racist and mean. Even at her worst we could always tell that she had good intentions, that she loved Catherine and that she cared about Grey but now she comes off as not giving a fuck about anyone but herself and HATING Catherine and Grey outright.



This is definitely not the same character or show. It hasn't felt like the same show since David Mandel took over for Armando lannucci, the characters are meaner, the jokes more offensive than clever or funny. Now it feels like they're pandering to the MAGA/GOP crowd more than anyone else and that's depressing.



I never thought I'd say this but I was really hoping this was its last season :( Reply

Yeah what's with all the anti-semitism lately? I know JLD is Jewish but shit. Reply

It's my favorite show but after the last episode I'd be perfectly fine with it ending immediately. Reply

Yep. I was actually disappointed to see it was renewed. I did not expect that reaction. Reply

Yeah, I really liked last season despite the worry and some of the criticism, but this season has honestly been a huge disappointment. This last episode was by far my least favorite episode of Veep ever. I hate saying this because I've been such a massive fan ever since its first season, but I just haven't been looking forward to it this season like I used to. The writing has really suffered and it's become super apparent this season :( Reply

Yes! This season of Veep is better than last season (despite the numerous issues with it), and I'm loving Catherine and Marjorie's storyline (although it pissed me off that Selina just ignored their announcement Sunday).



And um, I think I'm starting to ship Gary and Selina? No idea how that happened.



Excited about Silicon Valley too!



Edited at 2017-05-25 05:18 pm (UTC)

this season of Silicon Valley has been really good so far Reply

so so good! it's really strong and hilarious. jared >>>> Reply

lmao right ??? i was sort of losing interest somewhere in the last season but this one started off rly good Reply

Jared is my fav lol Reply

Agreed. I finally caught up today and I'm loving it. Reply

I think if they do another season of Veep then it should be the last. I kind of thought this season would be it, but if they can tie it all up nicely with one more season then I'm down for that. It's a great show but there's only really so many places they can take the story now and they're going to end up cutting it pretty close to overdoing it. Reply

I agree, but if she doesn't end up the president again somehow I think I'll be disappointed. I assumed there would be a few more seasons so she could run again, but I'm not sure it will (or should) make it that long. Reply

I've really been enjoying silicon valley this season ngl I wish a certain someone would get back to the Indoor Kids, though 😑 Reply

I hate Silicone Valley.



They get in trouble, then they get out of trouble and uh oh here comes the season finale where they get in trouble again!! Reply

Ha, I really do like the show but you're right. I can't even keep straight all the shit that's gone down with Pied Piper Reply

Like there are no consequences for the Dinesh and his app that had no age restrictions. Reply

LOl ...sounds about right but i still watch Reply

lol The A.V. Club had an article saying this much the other night. It has so much potential but it's SO repetitive. I thought they were finally going to make some progress this season with Gavin but nope! Reply

This season of Veep has been so awful, I haven't been able to finish the last few episodes. I don't read a lot of reviews so maybe hopefully they're out there, but the few I've looked at have shocked me in how they ignore the increase of racist/ignorant "jokes," decrease in cleverness and just overall how it seems to be a pale imitation of what it was. Reply

Wow, surprised so many people dislike this season of Veep. If nothing else, I love it just for introducing me to the phrase "gash-and-a-half". Reply

i remember they used "gash with the stache" to describe mike..lmao..roger furlong is too much Reply

The insults they write are so wonderfully nasty. My favorite's was Selina criticizing someone and saying "It's like using a croissant as a fucking dildo: it doesn't get the job done and IT MAKES A FUCKING MESS." Reply

I'm happy about Veep. Silicon Valley has too many men for me to ever watch it though. Reply

veep needs more sweet prince richard t splett imo. and less "everybody is an awful mess".



silicon valley needs more jared tbh. fave character. ehrlich is also growing on me. last episode was hilarious imo. dinesh and gillfyoles love/hate relationship is amazing. only weak spot is richard. he's so fucking whiny Reply

I'm done with Veep. Wish they had cancelled it and made a Richard T. Splett spinoff already.



Edited at 2017-05-25 05:45 pm (UTC)

Looking back the last few seasons, the show clearly should have ended when Armando left.

I could have ended last season and bowed out with dignity...

So far this season I feel is just dragging the show down.

Im still watching because I still think there's things that wprk (it is impressive that the character voices haven't changed much) but I feel the creative direction is all over the place, and frankly there are a couple of characters that IMO the new creative heads don't really understand, AT ALL.



But I will say they've definitely done right be Richard. He is currently the show's constant saving grace.





Edited at 2017-05-25 06:20 pm (UTC)

YES!! LET'S ALLOW OUR POSITIVE PRINCE TO RISE!! Reply

glorious icon <3 richard is pure and sweet and lovely Reply

Silicon Valley is so awesome. I wasn't really into the first season but I'm glad I kept watching.

Monica's reaction to Laurie having four children was the best part of the last episode. Reply

Ive enjoyed Veep this season. Last episode was a little much though. Reply

in interviews the veep cast always used to talk about how exacting armando was about the writing and working in improv and how they'd rehearse over and over again before going near a camera to make sure they made every scene the optimum of what if could be and the perfect synthesis of the writers' and actors' ideas etc... and you can tell Reply

In interviews now they make it sound like that's still the process, I just think the overall team of writers and the creative head don't have the same same sensibilities and the nuanced approach to comedy that Ianucci clearly had and that this show requires to be great.

Reply

