Cast revealed for upcoming Sailor Moon "Le Mouvement Final" stage show
- Meiku Harukawa as Kō Seiya/Sailor Star Fighter
- Riona Tatemichi as Kō Taiki/Sailor Star Maker
- Saki Matsuda as Kō Yaten/Sailor Star Healer
- Asami Okamura as Princess Kakyū
- Koko Isuzu as Sailor Galaxia
- Shion Aoki as Sailor Iron Mouse
- Miyu Hashigaki as Sailor Tin Nyanko
- Yuka Kobayashi as Sailor Aluminun Siren
- Iriya Yūto as Sailor Lead Crow
- The stage show will adapt stories and characters from the final act of the manga, Stars.
- All of the Sailor Senshi - except for Sailor Saturn's actor (Karin Takahashi) - and Tuxedo Mask from the previous show, Amour Eternal, will reprise their roles. Saturn is now played by Mirai.
- Satomi Okubo, who played Sailor Moon in the 2013-2015 shows, will play Sailor Cosmos.
- Chibi Chibi/Sailor Chibi Chibimoon will be played by both Hinari Yamaguchi and Chise Niitsu (one per show).
- This seems like it will be the last entry in the new wave of Sailor Moon musicals that started in 2013.
- The show will run from September 8 to October 1, 2017. More details at the source.
Are you ready for the end? And when will Toei give us some Crystal news for the Dream arc?
I hope that the Starlights get to do some cheesy catchy pop realness in this show at least.
disappointed that they replaced saturn. i loved her in un nouveau voyage. :( i still haven't watched the most recent one because i'm still salty they pushed all the inner senshi out smh but with satomi coming back to be cosmos, they got me back on board.
i always shipped Seiya/Usagi
I'm going to japan in sept. ...I should get tickets.
