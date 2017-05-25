Cast revealed for upcoming Sailor Moon "Le Mouvement Final" stage show

ready 4 Usagi/Seiya & Rei/Minako 🌈 Reply

yes @ that gif!

This gif is so adorable.

These productions don't perform La Soldier, right? I haven't found any newer versions of that song

I love that song! I had it as my wake-up call for a while.

No, unfortunately not.



Edit: It wouldn't really make sense though, seeing as the official translation of senshi is "guardian" now instead of "soldier".



Edited at 2017-05-25 06:16 pm (UTC)

There's the one from the 20th Anniversary Album that came out in '14 by Tommy heavenly6 which is awesome imo

Yūga is so charming, I'm happy she's back!

gifs of her are like a cosmic reminder how very, very firmly bisexual i am. (not that i ever forget, but. it's hard to ignore faced with this, y'know.)

She honestly has me questioning my homosexuality lmao. She's incredibly beautiful and charismatic.

boss ass bitch

I'm straight up in love with her

I still haven't seen all of Amour Eternal (just the first 40 minutes or so), but I really enjoy the rebooted musicals. The humor and acting is so charming (the songs aren't as strong as the old musicals though). I look forward to this, as Stars is my favorite arc.

Omg yas the outfits

Is there a place to watch these...online...for free?

OMG thank you!

My friend went to their latest show, back in October. We met up after. She was geeked for days. Sometimes I feel like I'd get more out of Japan if I were an otaku of some kind.

I wish the music in the new shows was better. I just can't get into it.



I hope that the Starlights get to do some cheesy catchy pop realness in this show at least.



SATOMIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII

i wanna see pics of sailor galaxia :T also @ god PLEASE give me sailor kakyuu and kakyuu/seiya



disappointed that they replaced saturn. i loved her in un nouveau voyage. :( i still haven't watched the most recent one because i'm still salty they pushed all the inner senshi out smh but with satomi coming back to be cosmos, they got me back on board.

i love the starlights and their songs so much



~search for your love~



i always shipped Seiya/Usagi

oh shit.



I'm going to japan in sept. ...I should get tickets.

