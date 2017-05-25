Mars Flame Sniper

Cast revealed for upcoming Sailor Moon "Le Mouvement Final" stage show

  • Meiku Harukawa as Kō Seiya/Sailor Star Fighter

  • Riona Tatemichi as Kō Taiki/Sailor Star Maker

  • Saki Matsuda as Kō Yaten/Sailor Star Healer

  • Asami Okamura as Princess Kakyū

  • Koko Isuzu as Sailor Galaxia

  • Shion Aoki as Sailor Iron Mouse

  • Miyu Hashigaki as Sailor Tin Nyanko

  • Yuka Kobayashi as Sailor Aluminun Siren

  • Iriya Yūto as Sailor Lead Crow


  • The stage show will adapt stories and characters from the final act of the manga, Stars.

  • All of the Sailor Senshi - except for Sailor Saturn's actor (Karin Takahashi) - and Tuxedo Mask from the previous show, Amour Eternal, will reprise their roles. Saturn is now played by Mirai.

  • Satomi Okubo, who played Sailor Moon in the 2013-2015 shows, will play Sailor Cosmos.

  • Chibi Chibi/Sailor Chibi Chibimoon will be played by both Hinari Yamaguchi and Chise Niitsu (one per show).

  • This seems like it will be the last entry in the new wave of Sailor Moon musicals that started in 2013.

  • The show will run from September 8 to October 1, 2017. More details at the source.










Are you ready for the end? And when will Toei give us some Crystal news for the Dream arc?
