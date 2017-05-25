OZARK | Teaser [HD] | Netflix
The Byrdes, husband and wife Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney), their teenage kids Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) -- are for all intents and purposes an ordinary family. Ordinary save for Marty’s job: The top money launderer for the second largest drug cartel in Mexico.
I like Jason Bateman, but I don't want to see him doing drama...sorry
However I've seen quite a few stellar films that have been released theatrically by Amazon (Manchester By The Sea, Patterson, The Lost City of Z) because they go the more traditional route: theatrical release, standard review/word-of-mouth buzz, etc.
Netflix is saturating themselves, and it's becoming detrimental to the brand loyalty I've had with them for years.