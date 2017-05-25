OZARK | Teaser [HD] | Netflix

I know Netflix is going for the whole "we're a real channel now!", but they're just inundating us with so much original content that I've reached the point that seeing "Netflix Original" means I'll 95% likely not watch it. For so long I was content without a Hulu subscription, but when I realized that tons of good shows are there in full I've returned to Netflix only once or twice over the last few months, and even then-- only for Riverdale and/or to watch shows from other channels (Futurama, The Office, 30 Rock).



However I've seen quite a few stellar films that have been released theatrically by Amazon (Manchester By The Sea, Patterson, The Lost City of Z) because they go the more traditional route: theatrical release, standard review/word-of-mouth buzz, etc.



Netflix is saturating themselves, and it's becoming detrimental to the brand loyalty I've had with them for years.