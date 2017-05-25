Tennis legend Margaret Court to boycott Qantas Airways over same-sex marriage stance

Transcript of Margaret Court's letter:

Tennis legend Margaret Court decided to boycott Qantas Airways because it supports same sex marriage.Margaret Court is the most decorated player in grand slam tennis history, winning a record 24 major titles from 1960 to 1973. She is currently a senior pastor at Perth's Victory Life Church and has been a critic of homosexuality and same sex marriage for decades.Court wrote an open letter to the Qantas board and CEO Alan Joyce which was published in The West Australian newspaper.

I write this as an open letter to the Qantas board and Alan Joyce as the Senior Pastor of Victory Life Church in Perth.

As you will know, I have represented Australia many times and have the proud record of never losing a tennis match while playing for my country.

I am disappointed that Qantas has become an active promoter for same-sex marriage.

I believe in marriage as a union between a man and a woman as stated in the Bible.

Your statement leaves me no option but to use other airlines where possible for my extensive travelling.

How proud I was to promote the kangaroo tail throughout the world from the Constellation days to the 380s.

But unfortunately no more.

I love all people and will be pleased to talk to your board at any time.

But it won’t be in the Qantas lounge.

God bless.

Margaret Court, AO, MBE, Sydney

