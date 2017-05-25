Tennis legend Margaret Court to boycott Qantas Airways over same-sex marriage stance
Tennis legend Margaret Court decided to boycott Qantas Airways because it supports same sex marriage.
Margaret Court is the most decorated player in grand slam tennis history, winning a record 24 major titles from 1960 to 1973. She is currently a senior pastor at Perth's Victory Life Church and has been a critic of homosexuality and same sex marriage for decades.
Court wrote an open letter to the Qantas board and CEO Alan Joyce which was published in The West Australian newspaper.
Transcript of Margaret Court's letter:
I write this as an open letter to the Qantas board and Alan Joyce as the Senior Pastor of Victory Life Church in Perth.
As you will know, I have represented Australia many times and have the proud record of never losing a tennis match while playing for my country.
I am disappointed that Qantas has become an active promoter for same-sex marriage.
I believe in marriage as a union between a man and a woman as stated in the Bible.
Your statement leaves me no option but to use other airlines where possible for my extensive travelling.
How proud I was to promote the kangaroo tail throughout the world from the Constellation days to the 380s.
But unfortunately no more.
I love all people and will be pleased to talk to your board at any time.
But it won’t be in the Qantas lounge.
God bless.
Margaret Court, AO, MBE, Sydney
Alan Joyce Hit With Pie For 'Corporate Bullying On Marriage Equality' - https://t.co/c2lqPPd187 pic.twitter.com/eutNMPMmsb— QNews (@QNewsOz) May 10, 2017
The nation's other major domestic airline Virgin and its founder Richard Branson also previously proclaimed their support of same-sex marriage.
NOBODY SHOW THIS TO MARGARET COURT pic.twitter.com/86IvZHoXXg— John Johnsonson (@JohnJohnsonson) May 25, 2017
Australian Open venue Margaret Court Arena will not be renamed despite Margaret Court views on same-sex marriage.
Our statement regarding #MargaretCourt pic.twitter.com/XMxkxwIDrJ— TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) May 25, 2017
Grand Slam winners Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King, who are both gay, have previously criticised Court.
The @Martina intervention will make this #margaretcourt renaming debate interesting. pic.twitter.com/wd6T7tfz64— Neil McMahon (@NeilMcMahon) May 25, 2017
@NeilMcMahon Evonne Goolagong Cawley Arena is a mouthful,but it gets my vote:). For all the right reasons.— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 25, 2017
Came in to say the same thing.
Kinda OT but my fiancé is an ETL at Target and she was telling me how this crazy family came in with bibles and begged everyone to drop their shopping carts and boycott the store. She said the entire store ignored them (besides the stares) and they were only escorted out when they got too loud lol. But she told me the mother and father had tears in their eyes while they were preaching and it troubled her how much people believe what they're doing is right.
I remember being in a line in target and had this old white lady randomly bring up how she doesn't go to Starbucks because they support gay marriage and how she has nothing against gay people she just believes in marriage between man and woman only. Idk wth is wrong with people.
67? These old homophobes are so pathetic
They will never be able to understand what that's like because nothing about their whiteness or maleness has ever truly been threatened. And when they imagine it is, who else but minorities suffer?
No you fucking don't you cantankerous asshole, otherwise you would find your fellow fucking human beings worthy of equal treatment under the law. Fuck off and shove that bible straight up your ass, if there isn't already enough shit up there.
I can't wait until Serena breaks her record.
meanwhile poor Margaret is getting left behind. Probably even literally, as everyone ese happily boards the plane without her.
Anyway, both Steffi and Serena >>>>>.
Oh and Martina and Chris too!
Edited at 2017-05-25 05:29 pm (UTC)