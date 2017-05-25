john wayne

Tennis legend Margaret Court to boycott Qantas Airways over same-sex marriage stance


Tennis legend Margaret Court decided to boycott Qantas Airways because it supports same sex marriage.

Margaret Court is the most decorated player in grand slam tennis history, winning a record 24 major titles from 1960 to 1973. She is currently a senior pastor at Perth's Victory Life Church and has been a critic of homosexuality and same sex marriage for decades.

Court wrote an open letter to the Qantas board and CEO Alan Joyce which was published in The West Australian newspaper.

Transcript of Margaret Court's letter:

I write this as an open letter to the Qantas board and Alan Joyce as the Senior Pastor of Victory Life Church in Perth.
As you will know, I have represented Australia many times and have the proud record of never losing a tennis match while playing for my country.
I am disappointed that Qantas has become an active promoter for same-sex marriage.
I believe in marriage as a union between a man and a woman as stated in the Bible.
Your statement leaves me no option but to use other airlines where possible for my extensive travelling.
How proud I was to promote the kangaroo tail throughout the world from the Constellation days to the 380s.
But unfortunately no more.
I love all people and will be pleased to talk to your board at any time.
But it won’t be in the Qantas lounge.
God bless.
Margaret Court, AO, MBE, Sydney









The nation's other major domestic airline Virgin and its founder Richard Branson also previously proclaimed their support of same-sex marriage.




Australian Open venue Margaret Court Arena will not be renamed despite Margaret Court views on same-sex marriage.




Grand Slam winners Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King, who are both gay, have previously criticised Court.






