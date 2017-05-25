all mine

Scarlett Johansson saved the day for a couple of Katy Perry's drag queen performers




Two of Katy Perry's Drag Queen performers were turned away from the SNL afterparty due to being not on the guest list. ScarJo came in and saved the day by asking the performers to join them and reportedly said:"That's ridiculous! Everyone knows that drag queens should always get into a party come with us!"

source= https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/867745832099082240
