Scarlett Johansson saved the day for a couple of Katy Perry's drag queen performers

I would bring so many people to these parties if I were a celeb. Reply

you wouldnt cause you'd develop the same trust issues that come with gaining fame and fortune. Not to mention you'd be scared of what they end up leaking about what happens at these parties. Reply

Maybe. But I'm never gonna be a celeb, so we will never know. Reply

exactly. i think that's how these string of hollywood homes got broken into cuz of randoms being invited to their after after parties. Reply

Right? I'm like my dad, I invite everyone over and then go to bed. Reply

Scarjo looks like some random in that photo lol Reply

She can't pull off short hair Reply

I'm tired of her soccer mom hair. Reply

lol the TMZ headline confused me for a sec. The term "drags" has a different meaning to me on here. Reply

why did she think not inviting them in was gonna help her image this era. me @ Katywhy did she think not inviting them in was gonna help her image this era. Reply

There are literally numerous photos from queens at the party thanking Katy for being there. It's probably a simple oversight for SNL not putting 2 on the list by accident. But yes, it's all Katy's fault. Reply

Like she personally typed up that guest list, cmon Reply

thank u for being decent fuckin person n not katy perry, scarjo!!!!1 Reply

Did Katy ever make any statements supporting Kesha? Reply

didn't dr. luke's lawyers summon texts between katy, lady gaga and kesha come into light? Reply

First it was reported that Luke got permission to share with Katy and Gaga a text message from Kesha to Gaga that was sent last year. And then a week or so later, it came out that one of the issues involved in the suit was a text Kesha sent Gaga last year saying that he also raped this other unnamed female recording artist. Reply

It's weird that they were left off the guest list. Reply

Tbh it should have been the staff to have them on the list, not Katy like.. Reply

Nah, remember sis, Katy has power over every single individual on this planet according to ONTD. She didn't let these two queens into her afterparty because its her party not SNL's!



~duh~ Reply

Them being turned away kind of confuses me, because I feel like if they were still all done-up, the security would've known they were with the show and just let them through.



The year I worked on the show, I got to go & it was great. I don't think I've ever been in a space with THAT many big celebs at once. Taylor Swift was there & I saw her talking to Lorne most of the night. This was right before 1989 came out & I was convinced she was going to host the show or something with the amount of time she spent with him. lol.



Andrew Garfield & Emma Stone were my favs cause they just danced with everyone and didn't segregate themselves away from the crowd. Reply

do i remember correctly, you work with wardrobe and costumes....stuff? Reply

I do! Reply

Damn, that's awesome. Any other gossip you can offer? Reply

Ah I love her for that quote. That's hilarious! Reply

I wish somebody else like Lady Gaga had done that performance instead of Katy Perry Reply

mte Reply

I see shes hoping the gays will save her career after ghost in the shell.



WE WILL NOT FORGET! Margot Robbie coming for her roles.



Edited at 2017-05-25 05:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Asian Queen!!!! When will Lucy Liu??? Reply

lol Reply

lmao jesus!!



asia is massively diverse with a ton of different countries

lucy is of chinese descent

and scarjo took part in the whitewashing of a japanese character



at first i thought the ignorance in your comment was part of the joke and was gonna applaud a bit but then i saw your username xo Reply

