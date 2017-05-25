Scarlett Johansson saved the day for a couple of Katy Perry's drag queen performers
Two of Katy Perry's Drag Queen performers were turned away from the SNL afterparty due to being not on the guest list. ScarJo came in and saved the day by asking the performers to join them and reportedly said:"That's ridiculous! Everyone knows that drag queens should always get into a party come with us!"
why did she think not inviting them in was gonna help her image this era.
Slightly O/T
Re: Slightly O/T
Re: Slightly O/T
~duh~
The year I worked on the show, I got to go & it was great. I don't think I've ever been in a space with THAT many big celebs at once. Taylor Swift was there & I saw her talking to Lorne most of the night. This was right before 1989 came out & I was convinced she was going to host the show or something with the amount of time she spent with him. lol.
Andrew Garfield & Emma Stone were my favs cause they just danced with everyone and didn't segregate themselves away from the crowd.
WE WILL NOT FORGET! Margot Robbie coming for her roles.
Edited at 2017-05-25 05:35 pm (UTC)
asia is massively diverse with a ton of different countries
lucy is of chinese descent
and scarjo took part in the whitewashing of a japanese character
at first i thought the ignorance in your comment was part of the joke and was gonna applaud a bit but then i saw your username xo
