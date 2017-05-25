Lizzy with my bae

Trailer for WIND RIVER



Synopsis:An FBI agent teams with the town's veteran game tracker to investigate a murder that occurred on a Native American reservation.

Wind River stars Elizabeth Olsen & Jeremy Renner. The cast also includes John Bernthal & was written & directed by Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Hell or High Water).

Wind River will be released on August 4 & will be distributed by The Weinstein Company.


ONTD, do you get nervous when Harvey Weinstein gets involved in a film you're looking forward to? What non-blockbuster movies are looking forward to watching this year?
