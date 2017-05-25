Trailer for WIND RIVER





I liked both Sicario and Hell or High Water. And mmm Jon Bernthal. Reply

yaaas. there was a distinct lack of baethal in this trailer. Reply

No. Why is this in UCR at cannes? The only raves for it are letterboxd users.. Reply

Ewww Jeremy Renner. This movie has the most average reviews so far despite Sheridans involvement Reply

lol ok @ 26 year old FBI Agent, thx for reminding me 30+ year old women don't exist Reply

It's as old as the "brilliant young surgeon who graduated medical school at age 13", purely so they can have a 25 year old play some sort of specialist that would usually be in their 40s. Reply

As if anyone would believe Elizabeth Olsen as an FBI agent. Reply

Love to be a 12-year-old FBI agent. Reply

Yes to Jon Bernthal.

Did they cast any Native American in a main role?



As someone who used to go to Wind River a few times a year, this is a lot of white people for that area. 🙄 Reply

I don't like olson at all, she's unbelievable in everything. I hate that on a reservation the best tracker is a white man.... ya sure you betcha. Reply

I'd be looking forward to it more if there weren't any white people in it. :/ Reply

