Silver Sable & Black Cat's SpiderMan spinoff has found its director

She will probably make one of them a WOC and I can't wait for the meltdown by the nerdboys 😈

I want her to cast Gugu as a lead SO BADLY.

Same. And they already worked together, so I can see this happening.

Gugu would be amazing as Blackcat. Idk enough about Silver Sable but lbr Gugu wuld be amazing as anyone

Hopefully a black woman cast as blackcat so we can have a black MJ as well in the shared marvel films/spiderman.

And an Asian silver sable cause they are under represented on film.



Gwen Stacy should be cast with and Indian or Arabic girl.

Meh. Pass. I have ZERO confidence in Sony to execute it's bootleg Marvel universe. What I'm hearing from story meetings is cringe inducing. — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) 25. Mai 2017

I hate him so much.

pessimist much

Very good director choice but Sony trying to make their own universe without Spider-Man is dumb

So if it's a female character women get a chance to direct but if it's a male character?



Lexi Alexander did get Punisher but that was a mess from top to bottom.

Here for Silver Sable.

Um. AMAZING NEWS!



Major congrats to her, this is a big get, also shows that studios are finally getting serious about hiring women and that women of colour are not getting left behind.



She'll be the first black woman, second woman of colour and 4th woman overall to direct a superhero movie.



I hope she casts Gugu as one of the women.

I wish these movies were completely standalone bc I feel like it's going to be confusing for the gp but I still really like this choice!

I'm so confused by these spin-offs but I'm kinda excited for this!

i wish i could be excited for a WOC director, but this whole spiderman universe without spiderman seems like a mess. but i'm rooting for her.

same

but this whole spiderman universe without spiderman seems like a mess



IA it is, but are they sticking to it being separated though? I thought they were in talks to have it be somewhat connected...

I think it's already decided that Spider-Man won't appear in them? Or at least Tom won't. I would be really surprised if they would try to get him because his filming schedule seems to be very busy already. And it's definitely not connected to MCU since they don't have a say in all of this.

This movie gon' be sexy af.

That's a.... fantastic choice omg wow

fantastic choice. I love Black Cat, not very familiar with Silver Sable but she sounds kick ass, so I'm exited for this movie. These ladies don't need Spiderman's dick for movie to be lit lool

yeah their stories work on their own, they could even add Cindy Moon to the lineup too and then there's 100% no need for Peter to make an appearance

The only version of Spiderman I've watched is the 90's cartoon when I was a kid, and I loved Black Cat.

I AM HERE FOR THIS



still lowkey bitter Felicity Jones didn't get ha Black Cat moment in TASM

SAME! She had a good setup too. I'm annoyed Sarah Gadon only had the voice of oscorp job too, bc she would've been a great MJ instead of... lets not mention it.

right?? what a waste! also yes @ Sarah, hire her pls

The Sony's Spideyless Universe sounds awful. I don't think anyone cares about these two, let alone if Spidey isn't there.

Sony is a mess.

damn I missed this post bc I expected it to be another boring white man but !!!!! this is so great! It's a shame it's sony but Blackcat is one of my faves and I've been waiting for her to be portrayed in live action so it'll definitely be getting my money

I dont see this making it past pre-production.

This makes me extremely happy and hopeful

hft

so, hold up...



ONLY Peter Parker got 'returned' to the MCU? not the other properties from his universe as well?



how does that make sense?

I hope they go in with a small budget because this is not going to make money.

