ONTD Roundup

Ugh is it Friday yet. I can feel my 4 day weekend in my grasp but yet....I'm a day away.



Lucky. I work tomorrow and Sunday. I basically get a shortened week next week Reply

I took Tuesday off months ago for House of Cards (lol) and forgot Monday is Memorial Day, so it all worked out lol Reply

LOL right? Technically we have a half day tomorrow but my boss told me I don't have to come in. Which doesn't mean shit since I know she'll expect me to work from home anyways. Reply

I just called in to work because I woke up with red eyes and one of my lids is swollen.



Valid excuse for using a sick day? y/y? Reply

yes. but maybe let a doctor check it out? Reply

I emailed my doc and asked for an allergist referral. Reply

Definitely yes Reply

It's pretty tough to work when you can't see. I once had pink eye in both eyes and tried to work from home but only lasted an hour. Reply

yes of course Reply

Fucking allergies - it's that time of year. The WORST TIME OF YEAR. Come on winter - kill everything that produces pollen <3 Reply

Any excuse is valid, tbh Reply

More than valid. Reply

Did Justin Bieber give you pink eye??? Reply

ugh most of the places i've applied to have turned out to be scammy, direct-marketing kinds of jobs. kill me! Reply

Ugh I hated this!! When I was looking for jobs, there were so many that seemed so promising and they all turned out to be weird scams or temp agencies that wouldn't leave me alone. Reply

I feel that, bb. I'm 3 months unemployed now and it's not getting any better. I got a rejection this morning from a job I'm overqualified for, so that's great. I hope you find a perfect job soon! <3 Reply

I remember when I was unemployed for about a year and was a GM at my previous job for 6 years and was told I was overqualified for a shift management position at Target :| Reply

i got a govt job recently and given the decent salary and amazing benefits, my ass is gonna retire here lmao. so relieved. good luck, and i was in that place once too, ugh Reply

So many listed jobs are scams. I came across so many, too. Like you'll get a text or email and it'll have 15 jobs listed in the parenthesis. Mom never believed me how scammy the job boards are, though. Reply

lol, i applied to a job like this and was invited to an interview. i didn't realize it was shady till i got there and it was at a bar/restaurant. didn't sign up for anything and left early, but i got a free beer and nachos! Reply

It's official I have nothing to do at work anymore. Reply

Now, go into labor. Reply

Right?!?? JFC kid! Reply

Lmao Reply

i'm sick :'( cancelled all my weekend plans (including selling my weeknd ticket) and staying at my parents' place so i can hang out with their dog and they can make me soup lol. Reply

Yo, mods, where did my Adam Carolla post go?? Did you change your minds AGAIN about how source links are supposed to look?? jfc. Reply

nah it was just the snotty mod note :) Reply

lol, that's embarrassingly petty. I've been clearly told before that you have to link the tweet AND the original source, and this time I was told it was redundant. Get it together. Reply

and mods, you deleted my original because you felt it shouldn't have gone through the first time?



welp it'll be my last. thanks.



Edited at 2017-05-25 04:35 pm (UTC)

I am so cranky today. It's freezing cold and wet today so I got to work totally soaked through. Plus I think I'm PMSing so I am ready to fight with anyone and everyone over anything. I'm sorry to everyone except the Nazi defender in the Marvel posts. Reply

What happened to the Adam Carrolla post? Reply

See above. Mods are petty. Reply

I thought it was April Showers bring May Flowers not April Showes bring May Showers.



It's time for the rain to fuck up. I think it's suppose to rain right until June. Reply

so our graduation is tomorrow and it's not really something i looked forward to but i was excited about partying, and now my friend has had the noro virus since monday so she's not sure if she can attend our graduation at all........



this week blows Reply

I had an interview on Tuesday and it went well, I think? But the location is awful and I'd have at least an hour commute every day each way. I kind of hope I don't get it :\ like everything else fits - great mentoring and perfect opportunity to grow with lots of women and others in my age range - but it's a 7-5 job, minimum 45 hours a week, and that commute blows. Reply

ugh i used to work those hours and hav a long commute (mine is like 1.5 hour prob but still~) and honestly it was so hard and i was always drained and my life just revolved around work. like it's doable but it really sucks.



sorry lol. Reply

yeah that's kind of what I'm afraid of. plus I'd be moving another 2 hours away from my fam and I'm one of those people who NEEDS to see them. I'd be moving in with my bf but he's not the same lol. I would pretty much be restricted to seeing them on holidays and that's bumming me out. Reply

Homegirls just trynna eat her mac n cheese 😂 pic.twitter.com/fNCTqAkNck — lil miss sunshine 🌞 (@Shanayynayyy_) May 20, 2017





Edited at 2017-05-25 04:19 pm (UTC)

oh my god i would not mess with that lil girl Reply

sometimes the disney characters too much. during the avengers lineup, thor was extra af and we were like can we just take our fucking picture. Reply

This is me every fucking time when people interrupt my eating lmao! Reply

Snow White's got some patience! Haha.



That girl was not messing around Reply

lol



lmao. "get up outta my face, snow" Reply

She just wants to eat her goddamn mac and cheese in peace! Reply

That girl is so me. Reply

I feel like Gianforte attacking the reporter will actually help him. Republicans love shit like that. Hopefully I'm wrong. Reply

IA. It feels like actual criminal activity is a Republican selling point Reply

When I read about it, I was like 'Welp. He just won'



They love criminal activity. Unless you're one of them scary dark skinned people with them scary names, that I keep hearing about. Reply

from some of the twitter comments I've seen, yes. Some people were going on about how 'foreign reporters' should expect to be body slammed if they disrespect Americans or something. Reply

Yup. Trump saying he could shoot someone and not lose a supporter warped their mentality Reply

unfortunately, it wouldn't surprise me if it does Reply

It's ok if they attack someone, anyone else that does it is an animal. Reply

Yeah, I don't feel like its gonna change anyone's mind. Look at what Trump has managed to get away with. Reply

I wonder how they would feel if the reporter had pulled out a gun and shot him in self defense? Reply

Paul Ryan went on TV and said that it was appalling what that guy did and that the Republican party does not condone that behavior. Not sure how the constituents feel but Republicans are basically trash so it probably will help him. Reply

what's everyone's fav horror movie~? i'm probably going to watch kairo and ringu today bc it's rainy and cold out and horror movies Comfort me lol Reply

The Orphanage is a favorite of mine. Reply

that one is so beautiful! altho like the mask they made the kid wear was like waaay creepier than it needed to be if this was a real life situation lol Reply

The original Black Christmas. Reply

28 days later Reply

i don't even know if it's really horror, but the last horror-ish movie i loved was "It follows". so atmospheric. and the main actress looks so much like a young gwen stefanie, i'm loving it. Reply

My favorite one is probably 1408. Also love Oculus and Saw. Reply

The Prestige? I mean, it's not exactly horror Reply

Blair Witch. Reply

Orphan

The Witch

Sinister

Don't Breathe Reply

scream or alien (and aliens), the faculty, rec Reply

The Exorcist



The Descent is a recent favorite. Reply

Scream Reply

Suspiria, Poltergeist, The Shining, The Witch, Pet Sematary Reply

I finally saw the VVitch and it was great! Reply

The Ring (the US remake) is the only film to still terrify me. The original Japanese Ringu films didn't scare me at all.



The Conjuring 2 but only the office scene with the nun. *shudders* Reply

oh god this is such a hard question, but (some) of my favorite horror movies are



- The Blair Witch Project

- Scream

- Carrie (1976)

- Lake Mungo Reply

Scream

Insidious

Saw Reply

Scream

Insidious

Train to Busan

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Zombieland Reply

I'm not really into horror movies, I find most of them really cheesy and not scary at all.

But I love The Shining Reply

I'm gonna visit my niece in the hospital after work. Her appendix burst on Saturday- her 13th birthay! Poor girl :( Reply

jesus, that sucks. hope she's getting better and can have a late party soon. Reply

Yeah, her mom had to call her friends and cancel her party just like an hour ahead of time and she's going to miss the end of school. Reply

