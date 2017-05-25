ONTD Roundup
For Wednesday, May 24, 2017:
- Taylor Swift to keep new romance insanely private
- Justin Bieber butchers the Spanish lyrics in 'Despacito' during cringe-worthy performance
- Playmate Dani Mathers Convicted of Invasion of Privacy
- Amazon opens first book store in NYC
- Nicki Minaj: "I'm Celibate"
- Game of Thrones Season 7: Official Trailer
- Colt Prattes was terrified of taking on Swayze's role in 'Dirty Dancing' remake
- Olympic swimmers cover of Attitude Magazine's summer issue
- Mama June, of Honey Boo Boo fame, shows off her impressive 300lbs weight loss
- Celebs React: Republican House Candidate Greg Gianforte Attacks Reporter before Special Election
Valid excuse for using a sick day? y/y?
welp it'll be my last. thanks.
It's time for the rain to fuck up. I think it's suppose to rain right until June.
this week blows
sorry lol.
waiting for memorial day weekend like
They love criminal activity. Unless you're one of them scary dark skinned people with them scary names, that I keep hearing about.
The Witch
Sinister
Don't Breathe
The Descent is a recent favorite.
The Conjuring 2 but only the office scene with the nun. *shudders*
- The Blair Witch Project
- Scream
- Carrie (1976)
- Lake Mungo
Insidious
Saw
Insidious
Train to Busan
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Zombieland
But I love The Shining
My brother got chicken pox on his birthday once. It was a HORRIBLE case too. They were under his nails and eyelids