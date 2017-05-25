Britney serving you #looks on Instagram
Britney was feeling herself lately and decided to do an impromptu photoshoot at home. She also gave us another of her now famous catwalk moments.
feat. one of her dogs
but i love that britney will always have terrible taste and terrible hair. it's my constant
I swear this will be my last comment on the topic but when is the tour coming to Europe?? I've read that it's now it'll probably happen next Fenruary, yet she's announcing dates only a month ahead and July is still free after Tel Aviv.
I'm desperate lmao.
WHO ARE YOU GIRL
Not here for that hair or those shoes tho.
Some softer eye make-up would do her some good too.
In a world of insta models/facetune she just dgaf haha, love it.
yassssssssssssssssssssssssssss living legend!
haters remain eating oreos.
Total Gross: $216,229,560 Number of Shows: 255
Total Attendance: 3,704,826 Number of Sell-Outs: 158
question is can you afford them?
Re: yassssssssssssssssssssssssssss living legend!
She looks cute as hell in that last red dress.
