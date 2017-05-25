The Queen Visits Manchester Attack Victims






Noel Gallagher appeared to be pretty shaken up about the recent attack as he spoke about it to Radio X:




-"Having played that arena and all that, and stood in that foyer, and you know, being from Manchester, as it's dawning on you that it's aimed at young music fans...there are no words. There are words - unfortunately, you can't broadcast the words".

-"You have to keep going, you know, I don't know what Ariana Grande's gonna do - I couldn't imagine".

-"I've got a teenage daughter...she may well have been there. The first thing you do when you get up, I'm kind of texting my friends in Manchester, and bar a couple of friends of friends who are in hospital, and two very close shaves, all the people that I know didn't get involved in it or weren't caught up in it....but I think this particular atrocity will take quite a while to heal".

Mariah Carey paid tribute to a fan that was lost in the Manchester attacks:




And Ariana Grande's fans started a campaign to get "One Last Time" to number 1 on the charts as a way to pay tribute to the fans who were lost that night:






