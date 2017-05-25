The Queen Visits Manchester Attack Victims

literal Queen ❤️❤️👏👏👏 Reply

After the minute's silence in St Ann's square, a quiet, spontaneous rendition of Don't Look Back in Anger broke out in the crowd #Manchester pic.twitter.com/zS97nhD7Dv — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) 25. Mai 2017

I saw this. Just lovely. The massive showing of support from people is really one of the few things I think helps people move forward after this kind of tragedy. Reply

This was beautiful, thank you for posting it. Reply

That's so moving. *sniffs* Reply

This is so nice. Reply

That made me tear up this morning. Thank you for sharing this. Reply

that's great Reply

lovely 😭 Reply

I haven't even started the video and I'm tearing up. Reply

Was so sad to be in my clinical OSCE exams today and unable to go :((( We did have a minute silence fitted in between exam stations but idk obviously it would have been much more ideal if we'd had the time to go and pay our respects. Reply

This made me cry this morning. These poor little girls. Even my anti-royal ass heart was warmed at the Queen trying to bond with them over Ariana. And one of the little girls was still wearing her Ari shirt. Another one talked to the Queen about her winning backstage passes and meeting Ariana before the concert. Ahh <3



Edited at 2017-05-25 03:27 pm (UTC)

yeah it brought a tear to my anti-royal ass eye too. it was very sweet to watch. Reply

mariah careys qoute kinda rubs me the wrong way

i wonder why Reply

Devastated to learn that one of the victims in Manchester was part of the #Lambily. RIP Martyn Hett. We will cherish your memory forever. His family and all the families affected are in my thoughts and prayers. MC



I don't really see anything wrong with it - he was a massive Mariah fan and I think it's nice that she took notice and paid respects to him. This is the full quote on instagram:

ok then Reply

mte, it was a really nice message Reply

I think it's beautiful. The first victim identified, Georgina, was a huge "Once Upon a Time" fan and had loads of pics from a con 2 weeks ago on her twitter profile and instagram. Loads of the cast reposted them and paid tribute to her. Reply

mfte Reply

Blaming the character limit.

i know what you mean. it makes me feel uncomfortable too Reply

this still hasn't quite sunk in for me Reply

I drove past the arena during work yesterday and seeing it all cordoned off really brought it home.



There's been a really heavy police presence pretty much everywhere I've been in Manchester as well (I'm a social worker so travel across the city for work) Reply

I almost never go to that area, but next time I'm in town I'll definitely go pay my respects. it isn't the same seeing it on tv, I think maybe that's why it hasn't sunk in yet.



I imagine they'll be around for a while, at least until the immediate threat has passed. maybe we'll get more police on patrol from now on. Reply

Oh man, something about seeing/hearing Noel Gallagher cry talking about this really made me cry, IDK how to explain it - just seeing someone who makes me laugh so much and who is notorious for giving no fucks doing the exact opposite? Bless his heart, that was rough. Reply

I completely agree. Reply

Yeah you know it's bad if even Noel Gallagher is respectful Reply

It's just jarring to see him behave like a decent person. Reply

To be honest, he's mellowed a lot and is pretty nice/funny the vast majority of the time. He's the meanest regarding his brother, but the rest of the time he just likes to talk shit for fun. People take him too seriously most of the time.



The way he always gushes about his wife is really lovely and he does a lot of charity work (like for the Teenage Cancer Trust). Reply

it's pretty incredible that the queen can still do stuff like this at 91 Reply

really sheds a bad light on her grandchildren when 90+ lizzie and phillip were doubling will, harry and kate's events in the past few years Reply

seriously, like i know that she and longevity mean that the older members have more experience and more charities or organizations they sponsor, but there was a recent period that the duke of kent had more events than will, kate or harry. there's really no excuse, they need to be taking on way more duties because the three of them are going to be the public face of the monarchy for years to come. Reply

Whatever anyone says about the monarchy - Liz is a true gem and has been grafting at this and working hard af for pretty much her whole life. Yes she does live in the lap of luxury, but she doesn't just sit around doing fuck all.



Unlike OTHER members of her family who seem to think they'll be future kings and princesses.... Reply

For real, it's amazing how strong and healthy she is at that age. I'm convinced she will outlive Charles tbh...actually she will outlive us all.



I can't stop reading about the victims and have felt a lump in my throat and tears in my eyes all day but it also amazes me how people always come together at times like this <3

That the queen is in her 90s and still does 300+ public events a year is insane. I'm a third of her age and I can do roughly 2 events per year. Reply

what else is the queen gonna do sis Reply

This was really lovely to see. I was reading about how Millie Robson (the girl wearing the Ariana shirt) used her handbag to control bleeding and asked paramedics to take care of others first. I hope her visit lifted their spirits in whatever little way she could. Reply

What a brave girl <3 Reply

tell why I thought "the Queen" = popstar

I rme then I scrolled down and thought oh THE QUEEN lmao Reply

Same, I thought people were still playing stan wars. Reply

This whole thing is so harrowing. And Jakarta had a bombing as well. D: Reply

As did Bangkok Reply

Marawi is under attack too :( Reply

I loved that the queen said some nice things about Ariana. It was really sweet. I'd like to imagine her bopping along to Ariana Grande in Buckingham palace. Reply

This made me smile :) Reply

What did she say about Ari? Reply

She was talking with one of the injured girls, saying to them that she thought Ariana Grande was a "very good singer' Reply

i imagine lady louise bringing her iphone to family tea and being like "granny, this is one of my favorite artists!" and the queen being like "very nice dear, what a pleasant voice she has but she's certainly no mariah carey!" 😂 Reply

Also it's really hitting home how this is a tragedy for the whole of the north. Most acts only do one show in the north of England, so Manchester is our music hub. So many of the victims travelled in from Yorkshire, County Durham, Northumberland. Some of them were local to me and I just </3 those poor girls, those poor families. Reply

You should add that all the proceeds for One Last Time in the UK are being donated to the families of the victims Reply

Tribute from the family of Chloe Rutherford, 17, and the family of Liam Curry, 19 pic.twitter.com/nVNf8dS0ZQ — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 24, 2017





This girl wanted to be an architect to build her mum a house.



Tribute from the family of Sorrell Leczkowski, 14 pic.twitter.com/tM17YzortP — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 25, 2017

The GM police account has posted several tributes and they're all so gutting to read. It's hard not to cry while reading them.This girl wanted to be an architect to build her mum a house. Reply

god losing two kids at once is beyond my comprehension Reply

They didn't belong to the same family - they were a couple. The statement is coming from both families together, which is why it's confusing. Still horrendous to lose two kids you know in one event, though. Reply

I think the two kids were dating, so each family lost a kid. Reply

These are so heartbreaking. Reply

the 'they wanted to be together forever and now they are' line broke me :(



i also saw that eilidh died as well. i was holding out so much hope for the last few missing victims. i think only one of them (ashley taylor) was found alive. Reply

and now I'm crying Reply

