The Queen Visits Manchester Attack Victims
The Queen meeting young victims of the terror attack at Royal Manchester Children's Hospitalhttps://t.co/AMrzzAnMAF pic.twitter.com/pnBCroV7Fr— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 25, 2017
Noel Gallagher appeared to be pretty shaken up about the recent attack as he spoke about it to Radio X:
"This will take quite a while to heal.” Noel Gallagher reflects on Manchester attack. @therichwalters. https://t.co/b1CxVyVPzv— Radio X (@RadioX) May 25, 2017
-"Having played that arena and all that, and stood in that foyer, and you know, being from Manchester, as it's dawning on you that it's aimed at young music fans...there are no words. There are words - unfortunately, you can't broadcast the words".
-"You have to keep going, you know, I don't know what Ariana Grande's gonna do - I couldn't imagine".
-"I've got a teenage daughter...she may well have been there. The first thing you do when you get up, I'm kind of texting my friends in Manchester, and bar a couple of friends of friends who are in hospital, and two very close shaves, all the people that I know didn't get involved in it or weren't caught up in it....but I think this particular atrocity will take quite a while to heal".
Mariah Carey paid tribute to a fan that was lost in the Manchester attacks:
Devastated to learn that one of the victims in Manchester was part of the #Lambily. RIP Martyn Hett. We will... https://t.co/Nzbhb4Bi47— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 25, 2017
And Ariana Grande's fans started a campaign to get "One Last Time" to number 1 on the charts as a way to pay tribute to the fans who were lost that night:
Ariana Grande's 'One Last Time' climbs to iTunes Number One following fan campaign https://t.co/DNlsOPDnLE pic.twitter.com/IbobPay3SN— NME (@NME) May 25, 2017
I can't stop reading about the victims and have felt a lump in my throat and tears in my eyes all day but it also amazes me how people always come together at times like this <3
This girl wanted to be an architect to build her mum a house.
i also saw that eilidh died as well. i was holding out so much hope for the last few missing victims. i think only one of them (ashley taylor) was found alive.