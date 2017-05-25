Niall Horan covers Billboard

aw nialler. he has some blonde bits back now? Reply

They must have done this shoot a while ago, because his hair hasn't looked this light in a while Reply

It says photos taken December 2. Reply

he looks 40 here Reply

How old is he? His skin looks... damaged. Reply

23 Reply

LOVE Slow Hands, which is weird because I couldn't get through his first single. Come thru, Niall. Reply

He looks cute here. Good luck to him. l think having a completely different personality than Harry can help him. Reply

If they didn't mention 1 Direction every other line I'd have no idea who this was. What an insult to Chris Cornell. Reply

Mte. Reply

Both Slow Hands and On the Loose are really good. His solo music seems like it's going to be the best of all the 1D boys. Reply

He needs to release On The Loose - I don't know why that wasn't the first single. That song is right up the alley of all the 1D fans who loved songs like "What A Feeling" and "Stockholm Syndrome" - that midtempo fleetwood mac soft rock. Reply

I DONT WANT TO SEE YOUR DUMB SOCKS Reply

his is going to be successful Reply

Decided to listen to slow hands after all the praise on here and lol its nothing special Reply

i wish he had a better voice, i dig this shit, reminds me of sting Reply

Ooh. I'm really liking this song. Reply

It's a nice song to be sure. I like it but I do feel it's overhyped here and I like Niall. Lol Reply

He's like ..a place holder for twenty something white boys, it's hard to believe he didn't come from a factory. And of course he gets the Grown Up and Serious outfits while young women have to shed clothes to show how Adult they are now. Reply

maybe Liam will try it though, he seems thirsty enough. that's why none of them are the JT of the group tbhmaybe Liam will try it though, he seems thirsty enough. Reply

JTan was his only attractive phase! Reply

niall was the heart of 1d. also, he's the smartest of them all. Reply

he was 100% the heart. pretty sure niall was the only one the others all actually liked at the end, while hating each other. Reply

This. He was kind of subtly popular - people love him but the others always overshadowed him by being in the press for things. He was always very chilled out, hard working, and just seemed very professional and friendly. He also seems like he's a lot more fun to be around than any of the others. Reply

I agree. I love that he's also friends with so many people, like good friends. I always seeing him hanging out with Rochelle from the Saturdays and Marvin from JLS, it makes me happy LOOL Reply

wow im usually the #1 delusional niall stan in regards to his looks but he looks terrible here Reply

lol, really? i think this is the first time he doesn't look completely fug, oop Reply

he looks like gordon ramsay minus a few wrinkles Reply

Jk. I liked when he only had a little blonde in his hair like this. Lol



Edited at 2017-05-25 11:04 pm (UTC) Jk. I liked when he only had a little blonde in his hair like this. Lol Reply

Those tiny, tiny little blurbs about Chris Cornell and Manchester make this cover seem... callous? Reply

I'm still shocked he didn't end up a sports announcer. Sorry for doubting you Nialler🙏🏻 Reply

He's aging the fastest out of the 5, that's a feat in itself. Reply

Harry's jowls say otherwise Reply

Looking at the pic in this post, no they don't 🤔 Reply

Harry has cleaned up a bit. He still doesn't look good but better than he was by late 2015. Reply

