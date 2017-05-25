Niall Horan covers Billboard
Niall Horan braces for stardom outside One Direction with advice from Justin Bieber #NiallOnBillboard https://t.co/dBgTObByr4 pic.twitter.com/46ZwhNbGNE— billboard (@billboard) May 25, 2017
- Niall Horan—in his first post-1D solo cover—talks famous exes (Selena Gomez, Ellie Goulding), songwriting, and 1D's indefinite hiatus.
- Says it doesn't matter if he won a million GRAMMYs, he'd go back to 1D in heartbeat.
- Says his type is, "dark hair and dark eyes."
- Talks positively about all of the 1D boys, including Zayn.
- Is generally a good egg.
