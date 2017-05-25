Disney renews Andi Mack for season two!
#AndiMack: Disney Channel Comedy Clinches Early Season 2 Renewal https://t.co/ZI4g6UUerW pic.twitter.com/HKLjNPH11U— TVLine.com (@TVLine) May 25, 2017
Disney has renewed Andi Mack for a second season just 8 episodes into season one.
Source
Wow for a second I thought this was an Alex Mack remake but I don't think that's right lol, congrats to them though :)
Omg I would die
Did that gay character ever come into fruition?
I need to catch up. I'm like six eps behind 😩
i see now why since it was created by the same creator for Lizzie McGuire.