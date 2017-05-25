YAY! I love this show, I don't care. Reply

that screengrab is just wrong. Reply

Wow for a second I thought this was an Alex Mack remake but I don't think that's right lol, congrats to them though :) Reply

When will the CW give us a dark reimagining of Alex Mack (like Dark Angel for tweens)? Reply

Omg I would die Reply

That was my thought and I was so excited for a second. Reply

good for them -- it's a very cute show Reply

Awe my daughter loves this show. This is the one show that I don't cringe when she watches. So over the clueless parents, one or two really dumb chracters, middle/high school stereotypes in most kid/teen shows ugh. Reply

I've only seen the first two episodes and I thought it was really cute! (It's just hard for me to watch TV that's not on streaming services)



Did that gay character ever come into fruition? Reply

They're working up to it lbr. Reply

I keep thinking this show is an Alex Mack reboot and getting excited for a second. Like I'm sure it's great and all, but it disappoints me every time. Reply

Yay!



I need to catch up. I'm like six eps behind 😩



Edited at 2017-05-25 03:39 pm (UTC) Reply

yay! It's such a cute show♥ Reply

i found myself watching it the other day and i surprisingly liked it.



i see now why since it was created by the same creator for Lizzie McGuire. Reply

Yes! I love this show and it's surprisingly adult for Disney. Also kinda shipping Bowie/Bex already, tbh. Reply

Andi's acting is too much sometimes but it's cute so I don't mind. I really like how fast the plot is progressing. It's a nice change. Reply

Yeah she can be a little over-the-top at times but it's not too distracting. I can forgive it since she's really young and I'm assuming it's her first real acting job. I love that she looks like an actual 13-year-old as opposed to a stylized Disney version of a teenager, and her quirks and sometimes her awkward acting makes her seem more like a real kid. Reply

I'm grown as fuck and watch the hell out of this show. My friend described it as Degrassi for Disney and it's so accurate. Reply

This is such a cute show and a good binge watch. I'm glad it's getting a second season. Reply

this is like a lizzie mcguire knock-off right? Reply

Uh, no. It's from the creator of Lizzie McGuire but it's about a thirteen year old girl who discovers her parents are actually her grandparents and her sister is her mother (via teen pregnancy). Reply

oh dang, I might check this out! Reply

Do it! Reply

this actually happened to my best friend, but with her brother turning out to be her bio-dad and her parents her grandparents Reply

OMG, get her to watch! Reply

Read this as Alex Mack and got excited. Reply

I hate how Disney Channel gives every girl who has her name in the show title a "boy" name lately. I read that they changed the baby's name on good luck charlie from a female name to charlie because "boys wont watch a show with a girl name in the title." I have a feeling they picked the name andi for the same reason. This show sounds cute and it's such a petty thing to be annoyed about but god damn, way to feed into fragile masculinity from the time boys are like 8 years old



Reply

I agree but unlike GLC this is a good show please try to move past it BB Reply

Didn't this show had some sort of twist? or something about it? what was it Reply

The main character's parents are actually her grandparents and her sister is really her mom. Reply

