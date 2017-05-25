Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly dating Iggy Azalea

Odell Beckham Jr. Ain't Dating Iggy Azalea, Say Sources Close To OBJ https://t.co/lyfIrWaKEU — TMZ (@TMZ) May 25, 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. has been skipping practice to spend time with his new girlfriend Iggy Azalea.They were seen together at a bowling alley in LA.Earlier this year, OBJ was criticized by the sports media talking heads for when he played poorly in the playoff game where the Giants were eliminated after being photographed partying with some of his teammates on a boat in Miami with Trey Songz and Justin Bieber right before the game.Update: TMZ is reporting that sources from Odell's camp are saying he's not in a relationship with her right now. Still, it is interesting to note that Odell was photographed with Iggy at both Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton's houses at different points earlier this month before today's story came out.