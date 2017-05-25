Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly dating Iggy Azalea
New couple alert! https://t.co/M4a7mxMusv— Page Six (@PageSix) May 25, 2017
Odell Beckham Jr. has been skipping practice to spend time with his new girlfriend Iggy Azalea.
They were seen together at a bowling alley in LA.
Earlier this year, OBJ was criticized by the sports media talking heads for when he played poorly in the playoff game where the Giants were eliminated after being photographed partying with some of his teammates on a boat in Miami with Trey Songz and Justin Bieber right before the game.
Update: TMZ is reporting that sources from Odell's camp are saying he's not in a relationship with her right now. Still, it is interesting to note that Odell was photographed with Iggy at both Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton's houses at different points earlier this month before today's story came out.
Odell Beckham Jr. Ain't Dating Iggy Azalea, Say Sources Close To OBJ https://t.co/lyfIrWaKEU— TMZ (@TMZ) May 25, 2017
SOURCE
SOURCE
Edited at 2017-05-25 02:57 pm (UTC)
You'd be surprised but for some people, that's a challenge... not a sign that the person is just trash
I think it's pathetic when y'all say stuff like this. If you like the song, you like the song.
Lmao yes, that gave me life
I love OBJ but I was unaware of his trash taste
Get better taste boo.