SVU: Season 18 Finale Post-Mortem

WAIT. That guy is Mariska's husband?! I don't remember his name nor do I feel like googling but...hay boo. Peter can keep the scruffy look. I only caught the last 5 minutes but Barba's gotta chill. Reply

Peter Hermann. He's on "Younger" on TV Land. Reply

I just realized his name is right there on the picture. Is he still on Younger? Reply

also mte, peter scanavino looks nice with a beard! Reply

We got like 3 minutes of Barba/Carisi scenes and so much Barba. This episode was truly a blessing 🙏🏽❤️



Well, kind of. The story was rough to watch and I started to get bored by the hour & fifteen minute mark. Next season I'd really like them to go back to being involved in The detectives/Barba's lives. Whenever we get a glimpse of someone's life 99% of the time it's Liv's.



Feel free to bring up Barba's death threats again! Reply

mte! i was delighted :')



but ikr? 2 hours for this? ngl i forgot it was 2 hours and i sat down to watch and i was like "wait there's 2 episodes? i gotta sit through 2 hours of this? fuck!"



ita, i hope we see more personal stories next season. i need to know more about my boo carisi! where does he live, even? we know nothing about his life!



OMG STOP. i was so excited after last season's finale, thinking the s18 premiere would pick up on the death threats and give us a lot of barba! no such luck. Reply

I knew this finale was going to be messy as soon as that Syrian man said he was gay.



They did a crap job by having another POC as a criminal working with the white supremists which just made this even messier.



And the fuck at Rollins threatening everyone's children the whole 2 hours which really was way too long. I thought they might have split them up as 2 separate eps w/different story lines since that's technically what they were but they dragged it out way too long. I felt like at least the back half of the last hour was about 45 minutes of commercials anyway.

lol ikr? i immediately thought "well ok, RIP"



right? why would these virulent racists work with a latino man?



I K R. rollins made me so mad. if i were one of the mothers she threatened, i would have decked her. she has a kid of her own! ugh. and mte, this wasn't two connected episodes, it was one episode drawn out to last 2 hours. and, weirdly, the second episode (the "real" finale) was the worst/most boring out of the two, probably because of the trial. Reply

Thank you for the recap - I actually got called to the phone right when the verdict was coming in and missed whether or not they were convicted.



I feel like the show is making the rape scenes so much more graphic because the storylines are so repetitive at this point and they maybe think they're keeping the show from getting stale that way, but I am ready to quit this show - and I have watched since the first episode, when I was in high school - over it. I do not need to see graphic, violent, cruel rape scenes full of terrified women screaming in horror played out so vividly. It just feels exploitative. Reply

you're welcome bb! i thought the recap was too detailed, but i figured it'd be useful, so the post isn't empty. i'm glad it helped!



ita. i was really uncomfortable with that opening scene. it went on too long. and for what? like you said, it was cheap and exploitative. Reply

tt was okay, my boo was the best part of it as usual lbr. praying for next season to be better, please @ God and Jesus Reply

lol mte and MTE! i don't see how next season could be worse tbh, but still, prayer circle for us, the beleaguered SVU viewers. let's pray we won't have to sit through another shitty season. Reply

Are they trying to make Barba and Benson happen? Because I'm not here for that. Reply

ngl i think they're trying to make dodds and benson happen, and i'm here for that!



idk about barba and benson though, he asks her out for drinks all the time but usually she turns him down cold, lol. Reply

I'm here for Dodds Sr. and Benson, but not Barba and Benson. Benson needs a friend who she doesn't have weird sexual tension with and Barba needs to be with Carisi or some on-off character. Reply

lmao that kills me, like when he tries to get her to go out for drinks and she's like lol no ty I'm over here like Reply

ngl that's what I want and they've made it seem like he's into her but not really vice versa, I doubt they'll go there tbh Reply

good try svu but it doesn't make up for your trump episode fiasco Reply

it really doesn't. it was so stereotypical, imo you could tell the writers were trying to get liberal brownie points. meanwhile, that episode will never air and this season had 21 episodes as a result (instead of the normal 22). Reply

svu has always been heavy handed with its messaging (the casey anthony/hillary duff anti-vax episode comes to mind), but considering how fraught the world is right now it feels cheap. Reply

I haven't watched much of the season but I liked this episode. My parents didn't know much about ICE so they were shocked and angry at that part of the storyline (well, the whole story was upsetting but they didn't know that these fuckers wait outside courtrooms and pretend they're police, etc). I would have been surprised if Benson did lie. It was kind of :/ that Barba asked her to do that even though I guess I could understand why he felt that way.

mte, the depiction of ICE agents (all of them, the bullying types and the "idgaf" types and that supervisor who seemed like she genuinely wanted to help) was accurate imo.



and ita on barba asking benson to lie! that was weird. i guess he did it to save his case, but imo it wasn't his place. Reply

yeah, definitely. I was so angry when that guy said he was a national security threat but not surprised. I'm sure that's how they think IRL so it was a good depiction.



Exactly! I mean, what if a defense attorney asked witnesses to lie? he wouldn't be cool with that. I get that their case was falling apart but it's still not very ethical. Reply

I gave up on this show years ago because they've gotten too graphic to stomach but a while back I watched an episode where Benson was pressuring and at one point threatening this rape victim to come forward or something. This show is really about glorifying SVU cases more than anything else, the more violent the more graphic the better. So I'm not surprised that the case was that over the top or that they'd use then abandon a witness they promised to protect or that they'd threaten ICE on a woman and her kids.



I don't understand how some of y'all can watch this week in and week out. It's just too gd dark and it isn't doing anything worthwhile for victims. Really hope next season is its last. Reply

you're not wrong tbh. personally it's (usually) good to watch because benson says what you wish the real cops would say, and the victims are believed, and that's necessary imo, but sometimes it can be aggravating. this season especially was really off re; the message, and many times even i couldn't watch. i hope next season is an improvement, but if it's not, ia, it's beter to end the show than totally ruin it (like it almost happened this season). Reply

This was really just depressing as shit all around. Reply

lol mte bb. imagine if the show had been cancelled though, and this was the last episode ever! D: Reply

While the episode was really depressing and f-ed up, it was one of the better episodes this season. Reply

lol ia, but that's not saying much, this season was :/ Reply

Everyone seemed sort of OOC in this ep. Barba telling Benson to lie, Rollins threatening to call ICE on two different people and using their kids to do so, Benson actually calling ICE, Dodds being like 'do whatever you feel like' to Benson (tacitly endorsing perjury)... so weird. And in the latter hour they kind of seemed like they forgot about the gay brother having been deported. Though I guess overall this ep was better than most others this season... which isn't saying much.

Reply

MFTE! rollins and barba especially were killing me! how did benson actually have more sense than either of them, lol? and mte on the gay brother, were we expected to understand he died? and no one cared? so random.



this ep was different, at least, and "better", but not good imo. Reply

The dudes own family forgot the gay brother existed!



Family: HOw can he be gone...oh well...life moves on.

Yusef: I am still next to you.

Sister: Who? Reply

OMG STEPHANIE MARCH!!! I miss Cabot so much...not that I don't love Barba!





Jesus this is a scary opening. I swear to god I fear this stuff happening all the time. I already see the weak link is the guy in the brown jacket. They should realize this isn't going to go well.



Seriously, did Ice-T get acting lessons or did they clone him and the clone is a decent actor?



Did the actor playing the guest detective have an illness where his voice got weird or was this a character choice?



Over the years SVU has gotten pretty relaxed with what SVU investigates.



"It shouldn't happen here...not in NYC" this mean it's ok anywhere else. The cliche lines start, "This is 2017."



I wonder who texts these people. Do hospitals have a designated phone to text detectives from?



I do not believe the husband/boyfriend of the dog people couple was straight. I don't think he was straight at all.



How quickly did they write this gay refugee story?! It's like they taped it last week. They are putting this on very strong with the whole, "No one will find out" stuff. That means they will find out and Yusef is going to go back and probably die. I hate this season finale already.



They gave him Carisi?! Why couldn't this be a love affair? Carisi/Yusef/Barba fan fic is already being written in my head. I couldn't write those normally though. I would be a horrible fan fic writer. I used to write Sailor Moon fan fic. It was horrific. I also wrote a pervy Power Rangers one called Mighty Morphin Masturbators.



What was that weirdness between Yusef and his sister.



Is Liv going to date Dodds?



This is a huge political episode. Not that I mind becasue this is important information.



"They are already unpleasant!" I am loving this dialogue. Poor Yusef...we'll find out he's dead at the end of the episode won't me. We'll find that out and I'll get mad.



"Mexicans love tequila...and raping...just ask the president." This episode is THICK with the Trump hate.



Who the fuck is Suzie?!



Dodds and Liv needs to happen! He would be good with a kid...maybe...now that his son is like...dead.











same bb, i miss both cabot and novak!



the opening was too much for me.



and mte on ice-t! he was givem nore to do this season, and he really stepped up!



lol the guest detective always talks like that, that's the actor's voice.



lol re: Carisi/Yusef, honestly, i'm still doubting whether or not carisi's "girlfriend" is a girlfriend and not a boyfriend. but i'm pretty sure they'll drop that next season, so let's wait and see.



lmao, they weren't even trying to hide their trump shade. but it was too little too late.



and mte, benson/dodds would be a great couple imo. that scene with her little kid was so cute! Reply

her husband has...scary eyes Reply

lol ngl that is an *intense* look, he's taking smizing to a whole new level Reply

i finally watched it. it was rough but it had lots of barba so that was great. wasnt here for him suggesting the ICE thing but whatevs. i wanted to punch dodds at some point because he wouldnt stop saying ~omg all that hate~ like really bitch, why are you surprised, which rock do you live in, get out of it pls. typical of an old straight white dude lmao. the racist redhead lad made me so uncomfortable because you know people like him exist in real life :( i was rooting for rollins to punch his smug face tbh.



hoping next season is better, with LESS BREAKS pls. Reply

