SVU: Season 18 Finale Post-Mortem
Law & Order: #SVU Finale Recap: Did Olivia and Barba Make the Right Call? Grade the episode! https://t.co/fmLsBuwmME pic.twitter.com/K0I8F7bZgz— TVLine.com (@TVLine) May 25, 2017
[Finale Recap/Spoilers]
Two white men rob a Muslim restaraunt, brutally assaulting the family who owns it, they rape the owner's daughters and murder one of them (which, I'm warning you, is shown kinda graphically), and then they spray paint "Muslims must die" on the crime scene. Olivia Benson somehow discerns this could possibly be a hate crime.
A witness is discovered, but he is hesitant to testify, because he's in the US illegally, plus he's gay, and Muslim, so he knows he'll be killed if he's sent back to Syria. Benson and Friends ask him to testify and promise he won't get deported, so of course he gets deported. We never find out what happens to him after that.
An accomplice is discovered, but he won't testify either, so Benson reaches out to his "illegal" wife and threatens to call ICE and get her deported (losing her kids in the process) if she doesn't convince her husband to testify. The wife agrees to Benson's blackmail. A win for justice.
The husband testifies, and is then shot and killed in a dramatic shoot-out at the steps of the courthouse.
The rapists are racist creeps who utter slurs every two seconds and sound like they read InfoWars and watch Sean Hannity. It is very aggravating to watch. Trump is mentioned and shaded multiple times.
Another witness pops up (this episode was not contrived at all) and lies on the stand, to incriminate the suspects. Barba basically asks Benson to lie on the stand too, to corroborate the false witness statement. Benson does not go along with it.
Through yet another contrivance, one more witness pops up. In a twist, it's the racist wife of one of the racist rapists. Benson gets her to tell the truth, the rapists are convicted, and racism is defeated.
Benson rejects Barba's offer to buy her drinks, as always, and then Daddy Dodds (Peter Gallagher, who's been there the whole time) informs Benson and the viewers that a mosque was fire-bombed and there are five dead. Racism is not defeated, after all.
DICK WOLF
Also, Mariska Hargitay and her foundation The Joyful Heart (advocating against sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse) held The Joyful Revolution Gala on May 22:
omg it's Alexandra Cabot!
awwww, it's a shaggy Carisi and his irl wife!
can Peter Gallagher become a series regular?
can we pretend they never broke up?
It's Olivia Benson and Grace Adler! they're bffs, apparently.
Mariska Hargitay and Cynthia Erivo, who performed at the event
Cynthia and Dr. Green! I love that they're still friends
Lastly, Mariska Hargitay and her hot husband
boom
Sources:
twitter, getty images
ONTD, what did you think about the ~political~ season finale? Did you think it was an hour too long? Or two hours too long? Are you glad this terrible season is finally over? And are you looking forward to a hopefully better Season 19?
Well, kind of. The story was rough to watch and I started to get bored by the hour & fifteen minute mark. Next season I'd really like them to go back to being involved in The detectives/Barba's lives. Whenever we get a glimpse of someone's life 99% of the time it's Liv's.
Feel free to bring up Barba's death threats again!
but ikr? 2 hours for this? ngl i forgot it was 2 hours and i sat down to watch and i was like "wait there's 2 episodes? i gotta sit through 2 hours of this? fuck!"
ita, i hope we see more personal stories next season. i need to know more about my boo carisi! where does he live, even? we know nothing about his life!
OMG STOP. i was so excited after last season's finale, thinking the s18 premiere would pick up on the death threats and give us a lot of barba! no such luck.
They did a crap job by having another POC as a criminal working with the white supremists which just made this even messier.
And the fuck at Rollins threatening everyone's children the whole 2 hours which really was way too long. I thought they might have split them up as 2 separate eps w/different story lines since that's technically what they were but they dragged it out way too long. I felt like at least the back half of the last hour was about 45 minutes of commercials anyway.
right? why would these virulent racists work with a latino man?
I K R. rollins made me so mad. if i were one of the mothers she threatened, i would have decked her. she has a kid of her own! ugh. and mte, this wasn't two connected episodes, it was one episode drawn out to last 2 hours. and, weirdly, the second episode (the "real" finale) was the worst/most boring out of the two, probably because of the trial.
I feel like the show is making the rape scenes so much more graphic because the storylines are so repetitive at this point and they maybe think they're keeping the show from getting stale that way, but I am ready to quit this show - and I have watched since the first episode, when I was in high school - over it. I do not need to see graphic, violent, cruel rape scenes full of terrified women screaming in horror played out so vividly. It just feels exploitative.
ita. i was really uncomfortable with that opening scene. it went on too long. and for what? like you said, it was cheap and exploitative.
idk about barba and benson though, he asks her out for drinks all the time but usually she turns him down cold, lol.
and ita on barba asking benson to lie! that was weird. i guess he did it to save his case, but imo it wasn't his place.
Exactly! I mean, what if a defense attorney asked witnesses to lie? he wouldn't be cool with that. I get that their case was falling apart but it's still not very ethical.
I don't understand how some of y'all can watch this week in and week out. It's just too gd dark and it isn't doing anything worthwhile for victims. Really hope next season is its last.
this ep was different, at least, and "better", but not good imo.
Family: HOw can he be gone...oh well...life moves on.
Yusef: I am still next to you.
Sister: Who?
Jesus this is a scary opening. I swear to god I fear this stuff happening all the time. I already see the weak link is the guy in the brown jacket. They should realize this isn't going to go well.
Seriously, did Ice-T get acting lessons or did they clone him and the clone is a decent actor?
Did the actor playing the guest detective have an illness where his voice got weird or was this a character choice?
Over the years SVU has gotten pretty relaxed with what SVU investigates.
"It shouldn't happen here...not in NYC" this mean it's ok anywhere else. The cliche lines start, "This is 2017."
I wonder who texts these people. Do hospitals have a designated phone to text detectives from?
I do not believe the husband/boyfriend of the dog people couple was straight. I don't think he was straight at all.
How quickly did they write this gay refugee story?! It's like they taped it last week. They are putting this on very strong with the whole, "No one will find out" stuff. That means they will find out and Yusef is going to go back and probably die. I hate this season finale already.
They gave him Carisi?! Why couldn't this be a love affair? Carisi/Yusef/Barba fan fic is already being written in my head. I couldn't write those normally though. I would be a horrible fan fic writer. I used to write Sailor Moon fan fic. It was horrific. I also wrote a pervy Power Rangers one called Mighty Morphin Masturbators.
What was that weirdness between Yusef and his sister.
Is Liv going to date Dodds?
This is a huge political episode. Not that I mind becasue this is important information.
"They are already unpleasant!" I am loving this dialogue. Poor Yusef...we'll find out he's dead at the end of the episode won't me. We'll find that out and I'll get mad.
"Mexicans love tequila...and raping...just ask the president." This episode is THICK with the Trump hate.
Who the fuck is Suzie?!
Dodds and Liv needs to happen! He would be good with a kid...maybe...now that his son is like...dead.
the opening was too much for me.
and mte on ice-t! he was givem nore to do this season, and he really stepped up!
lol the guest detective always talks like that, that's the actor's voice.
lol re: Carisi/Yusef, honestly, i'm still doubting whether or not carisi's "girlfriend" is a girlfriend and not a boyfriend. but i'm pretty sure they'll drop that next season, so let's wait and see.
lmao, they weren't even trying to hide their trump shade. but it was too little too late.
and mte, benson/dodds would be a great couple imo. that scene with her little kid was so cute!
hoping next season is better, with LESS BREAKS pls.
M T E! fingers crossed.