Aly Raisman says she was body shamed at the airport



Just because she's not flexing does mean she's not muscular.

oop never mind lol

you're so predictable it's embarrassing

Valar Trashulis.

what the fuck is she on about?

Yeah I've read this like 10 times and I don't understand how it's body shaming

she didn't call it that, just rude

A man didn't want to acknowledge that she had muscles because men are threatened by literally every aspect of women.

Men are so childish.

That was very rude and out of line of those agents.



I don't recall Aly being this outspoken when her teammate was on the receiving end of a lot of unwarranted hate last summer.

It doesn't seem like she had a problem with the woman's comment.

lmao the last line tho 👀

Reply

lmao true

that tricky self-serving feminism gets ONTD every time

And also: you're not paid to comment, so keep it til your break and between colleagues. But if only men knew when to shut their mouth.

Love it when people make uncalled for comments on one's body and then get all pissy when they're called out because of it

Men are weak.

men really need to do us all a favour and shut the fuck up

yep

👀



relatable Reply

Can you give me some of your biceps? I'm trying and trying but I'm bad at building muscle mass.



Edit: Unless you are being sarcastic and I just can't tell. Anyways, I wish this was a workout post.



Edited at 2017-05-25 02:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Do you think yoga could help me with this? My arms are so skinny lol We should make a thread! These are my dream arms

I'm blessed/cursed with naturally muscular arms & legs



lifting & pushups/pushaways (like on a wall) def help tho I meant the TSA Lady's obv bicep thristI'm blessed/cursed with naturally muscular arms & legs #sry lifting & pushups/pushaways (like on a wall) def help tho Reply

Eh. He wasn't impressed with your arms. Get over it.



(Ftr, it wasn't their place to comment on her body at all. However, that doesn't seem to be what she's complaining about.) Reply

I mean....I wasnt there....but based on her description.....that doesnt seem like body shaming to me but wtvr

She doesn't even say it's body shaming, just that the guy was rude because his colleague said something innocuous about her arms, and he felt the need to comment negatively about it.

Wait.... she's mad because she was waiting for compliment and didn't receive one.

thats what I'm getting too, lol.

Nope. She's mad because some dude felt the need to say something NEGATIVE to her after his co-worker said something positive to her. He had zero reason to open his mouth here except to specifically put her down.

I just realized it was two people and the first was a woman. I hate when a man steps into a conversation that had nothing to do with him.

a woman complimented her and then the man felt the need to say what she said wasn't correct basically

R ppl these n this post rlly pretending that that man's comment was necessary

right wtf??

it wasnt but just move on with your life ffs

U seem more pressed than she is 🤔

im wtfing so hard rn.. WTF ONTD?? literally the community that calls every little thing body-shaming, sexist, etc... but this dude being a blatant asshole about her body is getting a pass?

i don't get how you guys are inferring from this that she's mad she didn't get a compliment from that guy - it sounds like that woman brought up recognising her based on her biceps and this dude felt compelled to refute the existence of said muscles for no reason at all when he could've kept his criticisms (and his eyes) to himself. like, neither of them are being paid to say anything about anyone's bodies and shutting the fuck up is free.

mte

fr, so many men are insecure and need to take women down a peg for no reason, im surprised more ppl arent recognizing this for what it is

mte

mte

