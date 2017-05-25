Aly Raisman says she was body shamed at the airport
Lady at TSA: "Gymnast? I recognized u by ur biceps"— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017
Man at TSA: "I don't see any muscles" & continues 2 stare at me
How rude & uncomfortable
I work very hard to be healthy & fit. The fact that a man thinks he judge my arms pisses me off I am so sick of this judgmental generation.— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017
If u are a man who can't compliment a girls 💪🏻 you are sexist. Get over yourself. Are u kidding me? It's 2017. When will this change?— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017
He was very rude. Staring at me shaking his head like it couldn't be me because I didn't look "strong enough" to him? Not cool.— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017
Sources : 1. 2. 3. 4
I don't recall Aly being this outspoken when her teammate was on the receiving end of a lot of unwarranted hate last summer.
'Lady at TSA: "Gymnast? I recognized u by ur biceps"'
relatable
Re: 'Lady at TSA: "Gymnast? I recognized u by ur biceps"'
Edit: Unless you are being sarcastic and I just can't tell. Anyways, I wish this was a workout post.
Edited at 2017-05-25 02:05 pm (UTC)
Re: 'Lady at TSA: "Gymnast? I recognized u by ur biceps"'
Do you think yoga could help me with this? My arms are so skinny lol
Re: 'Lady at TSA: "Gymnast? I recognized u by ur biceps"'
I'm blessed/cursed with naturally muscular arms & legs #sry
lifting & pushups/pushaways (like on a wall) def help tho
Re: 'Lady at TSA: "Gymnast? I recognized u by ur biceps"'
(Ftr, it wasn't their place to comment on her body at all. However, that doesn't seem to be what she's complaining about.)
Wait.... she's mad because she was waiting for compliment and didn't receive one.
I just realized it was two people and the first was a woman. I hate when a man steps into a conversation that had nothing to do with him.
i'm gonna use this in so many situations