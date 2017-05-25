Tyra Banks accused of humiliating girl on "America's Got Talent"
* The contestant performed a song (about her bond with her daughter) with her husband.
* The couple was “humiliated” by the judges and the audience, who criticized the song.
* Banks added to the humiliation by making fun of the song in front of the daughter.
* Banks pulled the daughter’s hair back, physically manipulated her, and insinuated that the girl was accidentally conceived.
* The daughter was traumatized and became deeply depressed. She is nervous and anxious whenever she hears any mentions of the song.
* the couple asked that the entire performance not be aired. That request was refused.
* The suit accuses Banks of battery and assault and seeks damages for infliction of emotional distress.
wtf ???
tyra is honestly so fucked up, she's 43 and still projecting her naomi campbell nightmares onto everyone she encounters
Although i just read that unwanted touching is battery so maybe the person who trained me misspoke.
Edited at 2017-05-25 12:58 pm (UTC)
I can't wait to see how this turns out
either way, release this footage pls and thx!!