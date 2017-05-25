Tyra Banks accused of humiliating girl on "America's Got Talent"

Banks pulled the daughter’s hair back, physically manipulated her, and insinuated that the girl was accidentally conceived.



wtf ???

Classic Tyra Reply

lmao omg! Reply

after 15 years of humiliating girls non-stop on ANTM, Tyra probably deserves this Reply

I still don't understand that pot ledom song challenge Reply

Thread



~IT'S TOP MODEL BACKWARDS~ Reply

Thread



lol omg Sophie is so bad at this. Exactly how I would be, tbh Reply

Thread



Omg why was the little boy there I can't remember Reply

Thread

Does anyone have the gif of when she pretended to have rabies or something? I'm on my phone. But man that was... something else Reply

Thread

tyra is honestly so fucked up, she's 43 and still projecting her naomi campbell nightmares onto everyone she encounters







Thread

that pot ledom mess was so embarrassing lmao Reply

Thread



Idk about battery but they might have a case for assault if Tyra touched her. I served as a marshal at a protest and was instructed not to touch anyone during de-escalation -- even a hand on a shoulder can be interpreted as assault.



Although i just read that unwanted touching is battery so maybe the person who trained me misspoke.



Edited at 2017-05-25 12:58 pm (UTC)

Yes - battery is the actual touching. Assault can take place without actual physical contact - you can have verbal assault, for instance. Sounds like someone taught you the opposite. Reply

Thread



I can't wait to see how this turns out I can't wait to see how this turns out Reply

Wut Reply

What the hell??? I feel terrible for the couple and daughter. No one deserves to be humiliated and assaulted for a television show. Reply

The fuck Reply

.. what Reply

Wtf. I'm not surprised at her humiliating someone tbh but still, yikes. Reply

i heard about this and it was described as tyra taking the daughter's shoulders and shaking her, so i figured she may have grabbed her shoulders and been like, "omg aren't you so excited!!!" but more deets are coming out and it doesn't seem to be the case? Reply

before yesterday, i'd say that nothing would come of filing "humiliation" charges, but if that gross playboy model bitch got 30 days community service (rightfully) for invasion of privacy...i just don't know anymore.



either way, release this footage pls and thx!! Reply

