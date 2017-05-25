Tyra Banks accused of humiliating girl on "America's Got Talent"



* The contestant performed a song (about her bond with her daughter) with her husband.
* The couple was “humiliated” by the judges and the audience, who criticized the song.
* Banks added to the humiliation by making fun of the song in front of the daughter.
* Banks pulled the daughter’s hair back, physically manipulated her, and insinuated that the girl was accidentally conceived.
* The daughter was traumatized and became deeply depressed. She is nervous and anxious whenever she hears any mentions of the song.
* the couple asked that the entire performance not be aired. That request was refused.
* The suit accuses Banks of battery and assault and seeks damages for infliction of emotional distress.

