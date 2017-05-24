Gronk Stars in 3LAU’s New Music Video for 'On My Mind'
Rob Gronkowski's music video features body sushi, other 'Gronk' things - https://t.co/zlcNP6Y60J pic.twitter.com/riESWiYqWo— Graunchy (@GraunchyCom) May 25, 2017
American DJ 3LAU's latest video features Gronk doing Gronk things. The New England Patriots tight end hosts a sexy car wash and gets sushi eaten off his naked body.
Sources: @Graunchy. YouTube.
He's such a good actor tbh
wait...
BOP. giving me Rehab Pool Party @ the Hard Rock in Vegas teas.
Re: wait...
They just look like they evolved erroneously
Edited at 2017-05-25 06:12 am (UTC)
Rob somewhat reminds me of this dancer i fucked from The Chapel in WeHo recently. his face wasn't as tragic and that body tho. those dudes are always power bottoms. i don't love myself and good times.
It's so mind blowing
Why???
