Another Teen Mom is considering doing porn...




-the couple confirmed they met with the CEO of Vivid Entertainment
-offered $85,000 plus 35% of net revenues

Amber speaks out about it:


-she's claiming she's considering doing it so she can use the money to open rehab centres
-she believes she can hide it from her daughter (who will be turning 9 this year) until she's old enough to know about it

Farrah has something to say about it:

-Farrah thinks it's a bad idea due to Amber's mental health and body image issues

And this is happening too:


