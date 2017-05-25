Another Teen Mom is considering doing porn...
Amber Portwood is in talks with Vivid Entertainment for a sex tape: https://t.co/t9SH7ZXwGZ pic.twitter.com/CTOUWPkhZH— Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 24, 2017
-the couple confirmed they met with the CEO of Vivid Entertainment
-offered $85,000 plus 35% of net revenues
Amber speaks out about it:
UPDATE! Amber Portwood has responded to the news that she & fiance Matt Baier met with #Vivid -here's what she said: https://t.co/lvQcQ9r3Xy pic.twitter.com/WW7Vh1F6JY— The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) May 24, 2017
-she's claiming she's considering doing it so she can use the money to open rehab centres
-she believes she can hide it from her daughter (who will be turning 9 this year) until she's old enough to know about it
Farrah has something to say about it:
-Farrah thinks it's a bad idea due to Amber's mental health and body image issues
EXCLUSIVE! Here's what Farrah Abraham had to say about #TeenMom Amber Portwood possibly doing an adult film: https://t.co/XSNsmGYcUp pic.twitter.com/OKNBOTT3dh— The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) May 25, 2017
And this is happening too:
#Exclusive #TeenMomOG Rough Sex, D*ck Pics & Sexting! Amber Portwood’s Fiance Matt, Caught Cheating with Cancer Mom! https://t.co/8RPG06FJBV pic.twitter.com/hX6jIifiJD— All About The Tea ☕ (@AllAboutDaTea) May 24, 2017
Source 1
Source 2
Source 3
Source 4
and who tf is cancer mom
Edit: oh nvm just saw your other comment lol
Edited at 2017-05-25 08:12 am (UTC)
wow what a hypocrite. she completely ripped farrah a new one.
I imagine the gross porn people being like, "come on Amber, take your clothes off and let's get the cameras going, I promise it's empowering you as a woman."
“I would caution them but they’re felons and criminals so [I] see why they hope to follow in footsteps of mine,” Farrah told The Ashley exclusively. “The envy of them wanting to be me never fails, as I see it [as] copying and following in my footsteps.”
“Amber has enough mental issues and body issues [and] I doubt doing a sex tape at [the age of] 26 is in the right direction,” Farrah said. “Her [plastic] surgery didn’t work."
Lmao oh ok Farah. Keepin it sane and classy as always.
That said, I don't think she's seriously considering it and is just doing this for the press.
I think he's becoming frustrated that trapping her isn't as simple anymore.