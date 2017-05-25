Another Teen Mom is considering doing porn...

Nooooo please no



that's sad



and who tf is cancer mom Reply

afaik she was on the being matt special as one of matt's friends? the teen mom subreddit could prob explain better than me. Reply

I wish I'd gotten into teen mom because wtf Reply

honestly, it's not worth it. i just watch out of habit now and most of the girls lead really sad lives. Reply

really not worth it, their attitudes are the same and they still keep having kids like there's no tomorrow Reply

I don't watch anymore, haven't for like 3 years but I read the teen mom Reddit because it's awesome and entertaining and makes me feel great about myself Reply

i feel like teen mom (especially the originals like this girl) is a lot like real housewives of atl: if you just vaguely keep up with gossip/reunions, you don't actually have to watch and sacrifice an hr of your time. Reply

wowwwwww. didn't she talk shit about farrah for doing it? not a good idea either. I can't believe I'm agreeing with Farrah Reply

Farrah has her moments despite being abrasive and wrong most of the time. She seemed really compassionate towards Amber when it came out that Matt was tweeting Farrah before leeching onto Amber. Reply

Yeah if ambuh can't handle the media attention a lot of the time now she definitely can't handle being a joke of a pornstar and the promotion circuit probably has tons of drugs. I wonder if she's relapsed. Reply

Yeah, I'm surprised with how mature Farrah's response to this was Reply

I guess you didn't read the actual quote 😂



Edit: oh nvm just saw your other comment lol



Edited at 2017-05-25 08:12 am (UTC)

wow what a hypocrite. she completely ripped farrah a new one. Reply

Is farrah still hawking silicone replicas of her ass n pussy? Get money tbh. Reply

Honestly, Farah has a point, I don't think porn is particularly beneficial to a persons mental and emotional health.

I imagine the gross porn people being like, "come on Amber, take your clothes off and let's get the cameras going, I promise it's empowering you as a woman." Reply

Farrah set the bar high. I mean anything less than anal, choking and ass to mouth might as well be softcore. Reply

Such a bad move for her. She should've saved anal for a sequel. Reply

And the swing in the second one. Reply

i just find the fact that the porn industry approaches people on the regular, so fucking disgusting. Fuck this world tbh Reply

Mte Reply

I thought that Farah's comments were coming from a more thoughtful place until I actually read them lmao



“I would caution them but they’re felons and criminals so [I] see why they hope to follow in footsteps of mine,” Farrah told The Ashley exclusively. “The envy of them wanting to be me never fails, as I see it [as] copying and following in my footsteps.”



“Amber has enough mental issues and body issues [and] I doubt doing a sex tape at [the age of] 26 is in the right direction,” Farrah said. “Her [plastic] surgery didn’t work."



Lmao oh ok Farah. Keepin it sane and classy as always. Reply

I wish someone would best her kneecaps with a good nine iron. If she has explosive diarrhea forevrr. Reply

I take my above comment back now. I can't believe I gave Farrah the benefit of the doubt lol Reply

lol I'm sorry but Farrah's delusion will always be hysterical to me Reply

same, i love her lmfao Reply

She has some delusions of grandeur Reply

She's ridiculous. I can't believe she's still with Matt after what he said to the producer on the last episode. He's trash and she is delusional if she thinks Leah won't find out about this immediately.



That said, I don't think she's seriously considering it and is just doing this for the press. Reply

ppl on the teen mom sub are speculating that they only confirmed it to take attention away from the cheating/rape stuff. Reply

I can buy that. Reply

What was the rape stuff? Reply

Parent

What'd he say to the producers? Reply

If she doesn't watch that last episode back and not see the red flags... Then she's a lost cause. That scene in the chapel was so fucking creepy and Amber was so uncomfortable and kept saying how scared she was.



I think he's becoming frustrated that trapping her isn't as simple anymore. Reply

Shocking Reply

Also I need more information about the older couple that are Matt and Amber's "friends". I felt so awful for them when Matt made their wedding all about him and Amber. Reply

i miss all those farrah posts that was a fun time to be here Reply

Wtf is Cancer mom? Reply

This is my question, too. Reply

ikr this post is very confusing to the non-initiated Reply

