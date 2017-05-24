Nick Jonas' 'Remember I Told You' (feat. Anne-Marie & Mike Posner) Drops Friday!
WAIT WHAT?! @nickjonas announces his new track in the launch issue of #TheHEROSummerZine READ ALL ABOUT IT https://t.co/tqG8ThZ8QF pic.twitter.com/h5redtXn19— HERO (@hero_magazine) May 24, 2017
Nick J is Hero Magazine's inaugural cover boy. To celebrate, he spills exclusive to the magazine that he will release his new single Remember I Told You (feat. Anne-Marie and Mike Posner) this Friday, May 26.
Source: @Hero. @AnneMarie.
Baywatch and now this? Stoked!
Mike and Anne-Marie deserve better than this
