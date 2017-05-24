Drizzy: Trophies

Nick Jonas' 'Remember I Told You' (feat. Anne-Marie & Mike Posner) Drops Friday!



Nick J is Hero Magazine's inaugural cover boy. To celebrate, he spills exclusive to the magazine that he will release his new single Remember I Told You (feat. Anne-Marie and Mike Posner) this Friday, May 26.



Source: @Hero. @AnneMarie.

Baywatch and now this? Stoked!

