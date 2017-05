ONTD Original: Best and Worst Debut Solo Singles from One Direction

Niall Horan"This Town"2017N/AA boring guitar tune that could have came from any of the "White Boys with Guitars" in today's oversaturated musical landscape. Perhaps had Niall's debut single been "Slow Hands" his rating would have been higher. But alas...this is what I had to work with.(1.5 out of 5 jackals)Louis Tomlinson"Just Hold On"2016N/AFlop member Louis teams up with EDM DJ Steve Aoki on this generic EDM track. We all know 6 shots and 9 drinks in at the club you'll be running to the bathroom puking while this plays in the background and your girls are holding your hair up while you cry and yell "(1 out of 5 rats)Liam Payne"Strip That Down" (feat. Quavo)2017TBATBDTBDYour boy 2PaynezNHarmony was the last to drop his fuego feel me? Payne is one of the best singers of all time - think about it. 1. Liam 2. Liam 3. Liam 4 Liam 5. Liam ...because he spits hot fiya.No but seriously - the beat is decent but the lyrics are cringeworthy. If you buy his single on iTunes he'll getnaked.mp3. This rating is purely for the beat.(2 out of 5 Magic Mike's)Harry Styles"Sign of the Times"2017Harry StylesExtra himself was the second to last member to finally drop a solo tune. His offering would be a nursery rhyme called "Sign of the Times."(2.5 out of 5 jackals)ZAYN"PILLOWTALK"2016Mind of MineLeaving the band early Zayn naturally was the first to drop solo material. The song would be the most successful out of all the singles released and one of the better releases. The single has never been performed live.(4 out of 5 jackals)Sources: 1