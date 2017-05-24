ONTD Original: Best and Worst Debut Solo Singles from One Direction
Solo Boy: Niall Horan
Song: "This Town"
Released: 2017
Album: N/A
Hot 100 Peak: #20
UK Singles: #9
Notes: A boring guitar tune that could have came from any of the "White Boys with Guitars" in today's oversaturated musical landscape. Perhaps had Niall's debut single been "Slow Hands" his rating would have been higher. But alas...this is what I had to work with.
OP Rating: (1.5 out of 5 jackals)
Solo Boy: Louis Tomlinson
Song: "Just Hold On"
Released: 2016
Album: N/A
Hot 100 Peak: #52
UK Singles: #2
Notes: Flop member Louis teams up with EDM DJ Steve Aoki on this generic EDM track. We all know 6 shots and 9 drinks in at the club you'll be running to the bathroom puking while this plays in the background and your girls are holding your hair up while you cry and yell "I love you guys."
OP Rating: (1 out of 5 rats)
Solo Boy: Liam Payne
Song: "Strip That Down" (feat. Quavo)
Released: 2017
Album: TBA
Hot 100 Peak: TBD
UK Singles: TBD
Notes: Your boy 2PaynezNHarmony was the last to drop his fuego feel me? Payne is one of the best singers of all time - think about it. 1. Liam 2. Liam 3. Liam 4 Liam 5. Liam ...because he spits hot fiya.
No but seriously - the beat is decent but the lyrics are cringeworthy. If you buy his single on iTunes he'll getnaked.mp3. This rating is purely for the beat.
OP Rating: (2 out of 5 Magic Mike's)
Solo Boy: Harry Styles
Song: "Sign of the Times"
Released: 2017
Album: Harry Styles
Hot 100 Peak: #4
UK Singles: #1
Notes: Extra himself was the second to last member to finally drop a solo tune. His offering would be a nursery rhyme called "Sign of the Times."
OP Rating: (2.5 out of 5 jackals)
Solo Boy: ZAYN
Song: "PILLOWTALK"
Released: 2016
Album: Mind of Mine
Hot 100 Peak: #1
UK Singles: #1
Notes: Leaving the band early Zayn naturally was the first to drop solo material. The song would be the most successful out of all the singles released and one of the better releases. The single has never been performed live.
OP Rating: (4 out of 5 jackals)
all ratings final. i have no time for questions tbh.
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
I've never heard a single one of these boys sing solo or as a band until I heard zayn's u-tube hit 'I've done this before, not like this (I don't drink to get drunk)' and I could jam to it, honestly
pillowtalk is def the best debut single and befour is even better.
This post is dumb but it gives me the chance to say that Harry Styles is my fav out of all of them but he looks like he smells like mothballs and onions.
Ok! Thanks for chiming in, Susan!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TQ74-ydHK
LMFAO this post is hilarious OP!! Gracias!