ONTD Original: Best and Worst Debut Solo Singles from One Direction

Probably would switch zayn and liam but apart from that it's accurate

Agreed

Zayn>Liam>Louis (though I just found out it was him on that song lol) >Harry>>>>> Niall (First time listening to the song, it's trash)

damn Zayn slay.



I've never heard a single one of these boys sing solo or as a band until I heard zayn's u-tube hit 'I've done this before, not like this (I don't drink to get drunk)' and I could jam to it, honestly

Befour is great. Best song of Mind of Mine

Befour is one of my favorite songs off his album.

I really hate This Town, but Slow Hands is the one I like tbh







Slow Hands is so great and so is On the Loose.

I hated This Town but love Slow Hands. I'm interested to hear what the rest of the album will sound like.

Bloop. Sounded better live.

Shouldn't a lyric video have more lyrics on screen?

"Like sweat dripping down our dirty laundry" wtf. Still better than this town.

This is the best one for me, easily.

I know this just debut singles, but Slow Hands >>>>> everything else any of them have put out.

the rating system, you killed me op.



pillowtalk is def the best debut single and befour is even better.

i agree.

This post is dumb but it gives me the chance to say that Harry Styles is my fav out of all of them but he looks like he smells like mothballs and onions.

everything about this comment is wrong except the last 9 words

Ok! Thanks for chiming in, Susan!

Why don't you like Amber Heard anymore?

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TQ74-ydHK 0I Can't embed but reasons why pillow talk sucks:

lmaoo yass i knew it was gonna be todd's vid before i even clicked

i love todd

2 out of 5 Magic Mikes



LMFAO this post is hilarious OP!! Gracias!

I am STILL laughing at "You know I used to be in 1D"

I cringed

what is this from lmfao

I think all this music is pretty bad but so far, Zayn is the winner.

sign of the times is the worst song on harry's album tbh

Yes! Kiwi needs to be the next single.

kiwi is so good, it almost reminds me of some arctic monkeys songs

ia

nope, that would be "Vumun"

there are definitely other songs in the album that would make interesting singles.

nope that's the snooze fest that is ever since New York

It really is. You'd think they'd pick anything but that. You'd might even think they'd leave that garbage off of the album

Just here to make sure Pillowtalk was number 1. Bless u good sis! 👏🏾👏🏾

And it's also a tragedy that Zayn has never performed this song live.

thats iinsane omg

LMAO OP ON YOUR LIAM REVIEW BLESS ILY

wrong (except for louis and lime)

i love that song off Zayn's debut. great choice.





BENDITA

