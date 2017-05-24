FX - FARGO 3x07 Promo "The Law of Inevitability" + Inside Look : Varga

Wow, thought the two Ewans were going to be the core dynamic.



What was Lupin doing to his gums? Reply

He was messing around with where they're black and decayed, probably due to his purging. He seemed like he was in a trance, maybe it's a form of self harm, or nervous habit like biting nails. Reply

idk what i was expecting, but it definitely wasn't that. i'm worried about nikki but being in jail is better than being dead i guess?? Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] ray to kick it so soon! Wtf!



Atleast Nikki seems safe for now. I really like her and I want her to survive until the end.



Vargas is straight up vile, him picking at his rotting tooth...nightmares Was not expectingAtleast Nikki seems safe for now. I really like her and I want her to survive until the end.Vargas is straight up vile, him picking at his rotting tooth...nightmares Reply

man i can't believe they did that Reply

