FX - FARGO 3x07 Promo "The Law of Inevitability" + Inside Look : Varga
[synopsis]Gloria tries to work around the system; Nikki finds herself in a familiar place; Varga comes up with an alternative plan; Emmit goes to dinner.
So, what is Varga's game? Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew for a look at Fargo's mysterious, proud criminal.
...oh wow.
What was Lupin doing to his gums?
Atleast Nikki seems safe for now. I really like her and I want her to survive until the end.
Vargas is straight up vile, him picking at his rotting tooth...nightmares
I should know better than to get attached to any characters on this show, but I just can't help myself.