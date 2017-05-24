Casting news for the upcoming 'Slender Man' movie

...wasn't one already made? I met Doug Jones while he was promoting it and everything. Reply

Thread

Link

There was a documentary about the stabbing, and then I think there were two indie movies that were about the Slender Man or similar creatures (Always Watching: A Marble Hornets Story and Tall Men). I assume this is a bigger budget theatrical adaptation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, there was a cheapo indie found footage movie called Always Watching and Doug Jones was Slender Man. I didn't like it, they did this weird thing where Slender Man could only be seen if you looked at him through a camera and it wasn't that scary Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love him! It's his bday today!



[/csb] Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wonder if we'll get Javier Botet. Reply

Thread

Link

holy fuck @ the 2014 incident. 12 year olds?! Thank god that girl survived. Reply

Thread

Link

There's an HBO documentary on it that's very worth watching if you have the opportunity. I am so, so glad that the girl survived. But the girl that did the brunt of the attacking is also schizophrenic and was undiagnosed at the time, and the other was dealing with serious mental illness, as well. It's just heartbreaking all around. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ooohhh Reply

Thread

Link









Yeah... Also, the director's only other horror feature appears to be this.Yeah... Reply

Thread

Link

lol what kind of low budget bullshit... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I have got to watch this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's pretty bad. The twist ending was stupid, too. It was like an episode of Supernatural with even lower production values. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your icon!!! <3 <3 <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was thirsty for him in Merlin but his fine ass looked like Billy Idol in this show and it did serious things to me, in a good way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh I've been so turned off since he got that nosejob. He was deff hotter with his old nose, now it looks so weird and fake. Maybe I'd be ok with it if the nosejob was actually good. He should booty slap his plastic surgeon for the trauma. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wanna watch suspiria



i think i started it once and never finished it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

looks bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me as a movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apparently they did extreme​crocheting last summer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol fuck I watched this online with people in a chat room and it was sooo bad like I remember being drunk and thinking this shit was bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Julia is a horrific actress Reply

Thread

Link

speaking of creepypasta movies, is the five nights at freddys movie still being made? my sister asks me about it all the time lol Reply

Thread

Link

ugh can everyone stop saying slender man started from a creepypasta Reply

Thread

Link

...



but didn't it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess it's easier than saying some user on Something Awful created it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the original post is so underwhelming too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm gagging just looking at that pic, the 3D/real life version is grotesque Reply

Thread

Link

Joey King (Fargo, Wish Upon), Julia Goldani-Telles (The Affair)



omg the lord is testing me, putting these two in a movie together. I mean, all youths annoy me, but they're both unusually high on my list. (I only have one Bunheads ep left, praise Xenu.) Reply

Thread

Link

lmao +1



all it's missing is bailee madison Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This movie sounds bad enough as it is. It doesn't need her strained overacting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OH MY GOD, YES. I'm aware that it's evil to have, like, specific grudges against children, but I don't care; she's beyond annoying. She drove me bonkers on OUaT and her SVU episode. lord. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder how the attribution credits/royalties are worked out in a case like this when it was a concept continually being added upon by new people with a complicated mythos development. I'm sure the original creator is known but it's an interesting situation. Reply

Thread

Link

could it be like modern folklore? except not as cool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Slenderman makes me so nostalgic for high school. Me and my friends used to gather around in the dark and binge Marble Hornets on youtube. then one time my friend's mom and her older brother came in and were like "wtf are you watching, this is so dumb" but then they got sucked into it and the dude with the mask popped up and we all screamed IRL and they dropped the grocery bags they were holding.



good times. before Slenderman started being marketed towards fucking 8 year olds and they made a million apps no one asked for. Reply

Thread

Link

Man Joey King just keeps booking roles



I always think of her as the little girl from crazy stupid love Reply

Thread

Link

I always remember her from that Ramona and Beezus movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember the game and how we'd all get drunk and take bets while playing it. idek how that worked but it was unnerving trying not to spot him Reply

Thread

Link

God, the Waukesha stabbing was so fucked up. I watched a documentary about it and I was just so glad she's okay physically and seems to be okay mentally. Although I wouldn't doubt if she'll have major trust issues the rest of her life. Reply

Thread

Link

I really like Annalise Besso but Joey King sort of annoys me :/ When Zach Braff kept referring to her as his muse it creeped me out too. But I'll probably still see this. Reply

Thread

Link

Ew Zach Braff called her his muse what gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Slender Man is not scary. I could pull a scarier character out of the politics section of a newspaper. Reply

Thread

Link

The scary thing about Slenderman to me is the 2014 stabbing. (Not that I think it should be made into a movie) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? I don't get what's supposed to be so terrifying, how did this become such a big thing? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link