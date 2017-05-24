Rhydian Vaughan #2

Casting news for the upcoming 'Slender Man' movie

  • Joey King (Fargo, Wish Upon), Julia Goldani-Telles (The Affair), Annalise Basso (Captain Fantastic), Jaz Sinclair (When the Bough Breaks), Talitha Bateman (Annabelle: Creation), and Alex Fitzalan have all been cast.

  • The director is Sylvain White (Stomp the Yard, The Losers).

  • The movie will be distributed by Screen Gems. The tentative release date is May 18, 2018.

  • The plot, based on a Creepypasta story, "revolves around a tall, thin horrifying figure with unnaturally long arms and a featureless face, who is reputed to be responsible for the haunting and disappearance of countless children and teens."

  • Does not appear to be connected to the 2014 Waukesha incident.

