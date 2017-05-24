Casting news for the upcoming 'Slender Man' movie
Source
Slender Man Finds His Victims; Cast Announced https://t.co/4uchu2gLoU pic.twitter.com/vEF6fLTTeH— Dread Central (@DreadCentral) May 24, 2017
- Joey King (Fargo, Wish Upon), Julia Goldani-Telles (The Affair), Annalise Basso (Captain Fantastic), Jaz Sinclair (When the Bough Breaks), Talitha Bateman (Annabelle: Creation), and Alex Fitzalan have all been cast.
- The director is Sylvain White (Stomp the Yard, The Losers).
- The movie will be distributed by Screen Gems. The tentative release date is May 18, 2018.
- The plot, based on a Creepypasta story, "revolves around a tall, thin horrifying figure with unnaturally long arms and a featureless face, who is reputed to be responsible for the haunting and disappearance of countless children and teens."
- Does not appear to be connected to the 2014 Waukesha incident.
