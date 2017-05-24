BTS React To Their Billboard Win & Talk About Touring America
Following their social artist win at the Billboard Music Awards 2 nights ago, BTS did some US interviews talking about America, their fans and the win.
SourceSource
What is your favorite BTS song?
- Want to collaborate with Tinashe, Wiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth
- Say their fave song of theirs is Not Today
- Keep referring to the Chainsmokers as their friends :( smh
- Were really inspired by Eminem's earlier work
- Their favorite sighting at the BBMAs was Nicki... they're asked if they have women like Nicki in Korea and they go "ummm, we should find, maybe"
- They show their selfie techniques one by one
- The grew up listening to Usher, Chris Brown, Norah Jones, Bruno Mars and N'Sync
- Say fidget spinners bring you inner peace/relaxation
SourceSource
What is your favorite BTS song?
i was gonna say dead leaves or rain
such a bop
Also shout out to tomorrow !!
I'm really praying his treatment works, and he gets the time needed to rest and look after his health.
namjoon is doing great, bless my problematic fave <3
If I don't listen to this song at least twice a day, I am incomplete. Fave. Everything about it destroys me (especially the lyrics).
Edited at 2017-05-25 03:52 am (UTC)
Were really inspired by Eminem's earlier work"