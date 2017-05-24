BTS React To Their Billboard Win & Talk About Touring America

+1



i was gonna say dead leaves or rain

When that chorus starts.

such a bop

so beautiful but it reminds me of american pop too much lol

Haruman cemented their place as one of my faves but I really like n.o. I played that song so much any times when I had trouble with school and when I decided to drop out.

Also shout out to tomorrow !!



Also shout out to tomorrow !! Reply

cant believe no one is saying the obvious BLOOD SWEAT AND TEARS, that choreo and the melodies <3 <3

I will neeeever understand people who don't like BSaT, SO GOOD

the choreo when the chorus hits is incredible like how can ppl not love this songgg

seriously that song is so good and the choreo is sexy as hell! they need more choreo like that tbh

this, I don't see an another option

can this be the place where I talk about how the first news I saw this morning was that Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with cancer? SO upsetting :(

oh my god! I just looked it up, so sad. I hope the treatment helps, especially since he's still in early stages.

I hope so too! I adore him, he is so talented! He was the only saving grace of Uncontrollably, Fond! And this is way too close to that drama for comfort!

WHAT

That's horrible! I hope his treatment helps. :(

Oh my gosh :(

Nooooooo omg cancer at such a young age, this is awful



I'm really praying his treatment works, and he gets the time needed to rest and look after his health. Reply

At least Shin Minah is by his side but still. :(

I gotta go with Spring Day or Hold Me Tight. SD has been in repeat since it came out tbh.

They have so many bops that I can't even choose, man.

their only good song is I need u

Another amazing post from flawless OP! <3

i feel like the american interviewers are never fully briefed on how little english these guys know. both are really awkward and hard for me to watch lol.

namjoon is doing great, bless my problematic fave <3



namjoon is doing great, bless my problematic fave <3 Reply

and my fave bts songs are











Those interviews were so damn awkward. It didnt help that the people that interviewed them looked like they didnt even want to be there smh. & to answer OP's question: Honestly, it's a three way tie between Save Me, Lost, and Baepsae.

Would YOU want to work for Yahoo Music?

"Inspired by Eminem" is already a bad sign.

If I don't listen to this song at least twice a day, I am incomplete. Fave. Everything about it destroys me (especially the lyrics).

Edited at 2017-05-25 03:52 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-05-25 03:52 am (UTC) Reply

i love the song. it's def my favourite bts song and maybe even my favourite kpop song.

Were really inspired by Eminem's earlier work"



"Keep referring to the Chainsmokers as their friends :( smhWere really inspired by Eminem's earlier work" Reply

lmao mte.

not surprising given how their earlier stuff was a misogynistic mess.

Yea I gave their earlier work a chance - it's awful

