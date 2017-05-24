prince of rap&amp; hip hop 2 paynez

BTS React To Their Billboard Win & Talk About Touring America

Following their social artist win at the Billboard Music Awards 2 nights ago, BTS did some US interviews talking about America, their fans and the win.

  • Want to collaborate with Tinashe, Wiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth

  • Say their fave song of theirs is Not Today

  • Keep referring to the Chainsmokers as their friends :( smh

  • Were really inspired by Eminem's earlier work



  • Their favorite sighting at the BBMAs was Nicki... they're asked if they have women like Nicki in Korea and they go "ummm, we should find, maybe"

  • They show their selfie techniques one by one

  • The grew up listening to Usher, Chris Brown, Norah Jones, Bruno Mars and N'Sync

  • Say fidget spinners bring you inner peace/relaxation



SourceSource
What is your favorite BTS song?
Tagged: ,