Mama June, of Honey Boo Boo fame, shows off her impressive 300lbs weight loss

goodness that face Reply

its the eyebrows and her gums Reply

Kind of looks like that Covergirl, James Charles. Reply

its a completely different colour to her body Reply

like..a Kmart size 4? Reply

LOL Reply

Haha, I love JJ and this was hilarious. Reply

can this pedo supporter lose ha face too Reply

Urgh I need to go to the gym more often. Any exercise tips ONTD? I have to be careful because I have a messed up back. I'm thinking about yoga. I did a stoned yoga thing in Denver and had an amazing time. Reply

I did a stoned yoga thing in Denver



I'm intrigued. Reply

lmao I'm in Denver too and almost went to one of these a few weeks back! Glad you had a good time bb Reply

I have a bad back and I just go walking everyday + I have an app called 30 day ab. Yoga also helps when my back is bothering me. Reply

do something you enjoy, that's one of the best ways you'll stick to the routine Reply

I second doing what you enjoy. I was my slimmest when I was just doing activities I liked (biking, swimming, walking). Whenever I tried going to the gym or pilates at home or whatever, I would try for a little and then just give up because I just didn't enjoy it.



Find something you like to do for sure. Reply

Always do what you enjoy. I did pilates and HIIT and got super bored of it, then got into strength training and it's my jam. Youtube and instagram are super helpful if you don't want create your own sets or know how. Reply

Pilates is my lower-back cure-all. I love it. I love group exercise in general, actually; it's the only way I can motivate myself to go to the gym. Reply

Walking is pretty low impact - just try walking more in your day to day or going for a walk in the morning/evening? Maybe swimming? Reply

If you want to lose weight HiiT workouts are the most effective way of burning fat, period. Plus you don't have to be in the gym for hours on end every day. Reply

strength training imo Reply

If you have a bad back pilates and urban polling. Reply

In my experience, losing weight is a lot easier than maintaining. Of course, neither are actually easy. Reply

She's a disgusting human being and I'm glad she still looks like shit. ✌🏻 Reply

better makeup and teeth wouldn't have helped much. she's still a pos Reply

ontd is trash for hating this song. the "pretty hUUUuuuuUUUUuuUUUrts!! PRETTY HUUUUuuuUUUUuuRTS!!!" at the end alone are iconic. Reply

ontd hates this song?! it was one of my faves off the album. Reply

I wish her all the worst things in life. Reply

My friend gave me 10 free soulcycle passes for my bday and I gotta motivate myself to go 🚴🏻 Reply

omg your friend is amazing! those classes are expensive af Reply

She works there so I've got the hookup. No way I'd let someone spend that $$$ on me. Reply

Wear earplugs, apparently those classes can cause hearing damage because of how loud they have everything. Reply

um who tf is your friend. WHAT BOROUGH. CAN THEY BE MY FRIEND TOO lmao Reply

Gawd that's an ugly woman. Reply

I've never really been one for exercising or anything, aside from a few yoga classes, so I'm trying to figure out the best way to start. The gym seems really intimidating and I'm not really focused on losing weight or gaining muscle, just feeling better, so would something like the couch to 5k thing be a good start, or should I do something else? Reply

i think couch to 5k would be good! and running is great for mental health imo.



yoga by adriene on youtube is also quite good, also blogilates, but she can be a bit overly peppy/annoying. the videos are often quite short though, so you can pick which ones to do and how long your workout is easily.



Edited at 2017-05-25 03:09 am (UTC) Reply

blogilates has the best program imo, i did the 30 day intro last year and plan on going back to it soon. just mute the beginning and never watch non-workout videos. cassie's pepiness is strangely welcome during the exercise, but not outside of that. Reply

I finished C25K a few weeks ago myself and it's empowering that I can run a 5k or 40 mins+ without feeling like shit. My advice is to go very very very very slow. Like so slow old people can outwalk you. The goal is not to be fast but to build endurance (which will lead you to be fast).



GL!



Try out the zenslab app (the ads are annoying but it gets the job done). Reply

I just joined a gym for the first time in my life (I'm 36) and I'm mad at myself for not doing it sooner. I was intimidated too, but it's no big deal. People are either doing their own thing or totally absorbed in their phones. I'm slightly bummed by that because I was hoping to make friends (just moved to a new state), but everyone really seems focused on their own thing. Reply

C25K is great! I'm currently on Week 6 but I've done it in the past quite a few times. Echoing the "don't go too fast" comments and also, don't give up on Week 5 when it tells you to jog 20 minutes straight. I always have to try that workout a few times before I get it and in the past I have let the "failure" feeling that throw me off the program altogether. Don't make that mistake! Just keep at it. I also highly recommend throwing in a 15-minute core workout every other day - maybe on your running off days? - to help build your endurance. It makes a world of difference, honestly.



Good luck bb! Reply

I just downloaded a 30 day body weight workout app and I've been loving it. You can select your intensity level and what area of your body you want to focus on Reply

I'm so unmotivated but joining sports team changed my life. And by sports I mean dodgeball anduultimate frisbee lol anyone can play those. But being accountable and the team depending on me is the best motivation for me. Reply

i used to have gym anxiety too. i tried doing some programs at home - blogilates, BBG - and they were good, but i'm the kind of person who needs to be in a place surrounded by other people in order to actually push myself and hold myself accountable



so when i first started going to the gym i focused on just getting comfortable there. i'd just walk on the treadmill for 30 mins or do the elliptical or whatever. now i spend 45 mins there 4-5x a week, doing cardio, swimming, strength training, etc and it's made me feel so much better. i did a C25K type thing on the treadmill and recently ran my first race (5K). tl;dr you can do it! you just have to figure out what works best for you Reply

