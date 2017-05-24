What you need to know about Netflix's new crime docu-series The Keepers
Netflix's documentary series The Keepers is a seven part documentary series that investigates the unsolved murder of a nun, Sister Cathy, in Baltimore in 1969.
This story is not just about a murder, or in the style of a who-dun-it true crime story, and instead focuses on the "why?" The focus of this story is on the victims of this sad tale.[rape trigger warning]Beyond the murder, the show unravels a much darker story of the sexual abuse of female students at a Catholic high school at the hands of their chaplain, a network of child sex abuse, and subsequent coverup.
anyone else watching? thoughts?
It was harder to get through, with its pacing, than something like Making a Murderer, but the focus on the victims and the respect it paid them made it worth it. The score was really haunting too.
“The Keepers” (Netflix) Episode 3 “The Revelation”
Fuck him.
Stopped on episode 3 though.
that said, I think the pacing was weird and it felt like it forgot it was about Sister Cathy for a while? there were a few 'clues' that were never followed up on and they never really built a solid narrative for what could have happened, IMO
tbh, imo, this doc was really poorly made...
This show fucked me up for real though, my roommate and I were left speechless after episodes 2 and 3. I can't imagine enduring that abuse once, let alone for years on end and under someone who is supposed to be your lifeline to God.
I watched Spotlight after The Keepers and I loved them for different reasons, but I feel like The Keepers really captured the atmosphere of quiet terror.
IMO I think Skippy and Brother Bob are the same person, though Redditors pointed at that Maskell's best friend, and also a priest, was named Bob. So was his brother.
I think Sr. Cathy confided in gay neighbor Billy--him and Skippy were (seemingly) openly gay and not religious, evidenced by them dressing up as nuns and running around town. I think either Billy was a pedo and alerted Maskell or, more likely, Skippy was a pedo and alerted Maskell after Billy confided in him. Maskell blackmails the two of them into murdering Sr. Cathy, with Edgar as an accomplice or at least the driver. I choose to believe the nieces that came forward about their uncles tbh.
I also think Maskell killed the other girl. Church officials wouldn't let him be near Cathy's murder, and he obviously got off on knowing where the body was and using it, from Jane Doe's story. I think he got the bright idea of making it seem like the work of a serial killer, but mostly he wanted to experience the rush of death. So he lures the other girl into the woods, binds her, and cuts her throat from behind.
Her body could have been moved, but I would be interested to see if her knees/lower legs were bent in or not when they found her. I'll bet you $100 she was kneeling down when her throat was cut, and it would fit with someone like Maskell who probably hadn't actually murdered before. The river setting also gave me religious overtones tbh
Blaming religion is the lazy way out. Blame those who seek power; they'll use any excuse to get it.
people confuse their faith with religion like they confuse patriotism with political parties.