What you need to know about Netflix's new crime docu-series The Keepers

I just started this today (only through ep 1). I'm trying to steel myself for an S-Town-like experience where everything isn't tied up all neatly -- the fact that it's a 40yo cold case isn't v promising, since people have died & whatnot -- but MAN, do I have a lot of Qs.

Buckle up it gets fucking insane... It's less about who did it but more about why she was killed. The why was more intriguing for me.

I'm going to be watching this over the long weekend.

I finished it up over the weekend.



It was harder to get through, with its pacing, than something like Making a Murderer, but the focus on the victims and the respect it paid them made it worth it. The score was really haunting too.

oh wow my coworker was lit just telling me i should watch this. Apparently her mother went to this highschool.



OP, the murder was right outside Baltimore, not Boston. I watched this whole series on Monday and thought it was really disturbing but really good. I'm from Maryland, lived near Baltimore, and never heard of this story before. It just sucks all around because she seemed like such a sweet person.

This made me so angry. I was just so sad that these poor women who went through so much torment will never have answers or see anyone punished for what happened to them.

"…And at one point, a guy sitting in front of me, a priest, I said “Well, I understand you’re here for depression. What’s going on?” And he said, “I’m not here for depression. I had sex with a 14 year old. And I told it to the bishop, and he sent me here.” He said “The bishop was afraid I was gonna be arrested, and he didn’t want the news to come out, so, he sent me here.” I called the bishop and I said: “I just can’t understand why you would do something like that. We’re not here to protect the diocese from the embarrassment of his arrest.” This is what happened over and over and over again. By about ‘94, '95, we confronted this issue. We basically said, “We’re not gonna accept any more patients from the Catholic Church unless you send us the whole file… and every file you have on the patient… and tell us the real reason for why they’re coming.” We never got a single referral again."



- L.M Lothstein, Ph.D.

Former Director of Psychology for the Institute of Living

"The Keepers" (Netflix) Episode 3 "The Revelation"

Thats so fucked up. I'm so disgusted with the church. Did these ppl ever do anything outside of confronting the church? If not I'm disgusted with them too.

I really liked it but there are some pacing issues and a lot of repetitiveness but overall recommend it.

I felt so sorry for Jane Doe. Priests are supposed to help people, as representatives of God, but inst sad took advantage of her and many others.



Fuck him.

This was such a well done documentary, I wish Netflix had more like it out now.

I went into this thinking it was a murder mystery type thing and then bam! out of nowhere all these detailed stories of rape! I was not prepared for it at all. It really shook me up. My heart breaks for those women.



Stopped on episode 3 though.

I just started episode 4 and the rage is real.

I marathoned it over the weekend. the women involved were all incredible and so, so strong and I'm sad they'll never get justice.



that said, I think the pacing was weird and it felt like it forgot it was about Sister Cathy for a while? there were a few 'clues' that were never followed up on and they never really built a solid narrative for what could have happened, IMO

I had a lot of questions left as well, and there were leads I was puzzled about them not following up on

I completely agree. Once they finished the jane doe/jane roe case against the church and mentioned Sister Cathy again I literally said "oh yeah, I completely forgot that's what this was about..."



tbh, imo, this doc was really poorly made...

lol I have SO MANY THOUGHTS



This show fucked me up for real though, my roommate and I were left speechless after episodes 2 and 3. I can't imagine enduring that abuse once, let alone for years on end and under someone who is supposed to be your lifeline to God.



I watched Spotlight after The Keepers and I loved them for different reasons, but I feel like The Keepers really captured the atmosphere of quiet terror.



IMO I think Skippy and Brother Bob are the same person, though Redditors pointed at that Maskell's best friend, and also a priest, was named Bob. So was his brother.



I think Sr. Cathy confided in gay neighbor Billy--him and Skippy were (seemingly) openly gay and not religious, evidenced by them dressing up as nuns and running around town. I think either Billy was a pedo and alerted Maskell or, more likely, Skippy was a pedo and alerted Maskell after Billy confided in him. Maskell blackmails the two of them into murdering Sr. Cathy, with Edgar as an accomplice or at least the driver. I choose to believe the nieces that came forward about their uncles tbh.



I also think Maskell killed the other girl. Church officials wouldn't let him be near Cathy's murder, and he obviously got off on knowing where the body was and using it, from Jane Doe's story. I think he got the bright idea of making it seem like the work of a serial killer, but mostly he wanted to experience the rush of death. So he lures the other girl into the woods, binds her, and cuts her throat from behind.



Her body could have been moved, but I would be interested to see if her knees/lower legs were bent in or not when they found her. I'll bet you $100 she was kneeling down when her throat was cut, and it would fit with someone like Maskell who probably hadn't actually murdered before. The river setting also gave me religious overtones tbh



TL;DR

I think Brother Bob is his brother too.

Religion is a fucking cancer in this world.

I always wonder, since religion is man made, aren't humans technically the cancer in this world? We are pretty horrible

Yup

i'm high, sis don't get all deep with me

It's this. Humans are terrible and will use any kind of difference as an excuse to murder. For some people it's religion. If we were all 100% atheists, we'd still find reasons to kill each other (see the various atheist genocidal dictators throughout history). It's not religion, it's the people who use it to justify murder.

this too

Honestly. Truly

i agree

Because atheists are always such models of enlightenment. Atheistic communist regimes, for instance, are well known for their attention to human rights and environmental responsibility.



Blaming religion is the lazy way out. Blame those who seek power; they'll use any excuse to get it. Reply

