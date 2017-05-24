hey arnold

What you need to know about Netflix's new crime docu-series The Keepers



Netflix's documentary series The Keepers is a seven part documentary series that investigates the unsolved murder of a nun, Sister Cathy, in Baltimore in 1969.

This story is not just about a murder, or in the style of a who-dun-it true crime story, and instead focuses on the "why?" The focus of this story is on the victims of this sad tale.[rape trigger warning]Beyond the murder, the show unravels a much darker story of the sexual abuse of female students at a Catholic high school at the hands of their chaplain, a network of child sex abuse, and subsequent coverup.

SOURCE
anyone else watching? thoughts?
Tagged: ,