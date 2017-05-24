[OLICITY] yin yang

Arrow Season 5 Finale Recap




[Spoilers]
-oliver breaks slade and captain boomerang out of prison to recruit them for his side
-boomerang double crosses oliver and co. 8 minutes in
-slades not nuts anymore, oliver gives him information about his son's whereabouts to get his help
-thea steps on a rusted landmine, malcolm takes her place, blows himself and boomerang up
-nyssa and talia fight, nyssa comes out on top
-dinah drake is officially the black canary
-there's explosives all over the island
-we see moira!!! and her reaction to finding out oliver was alive
-oliver hops on boat to fight adrian away from the island
-adrian gives him a choice: his son or everyone else still trying to get off lian yu
-oliver attempts to save both, only saves william
-adrian kills himself leading to the island getting all blown up
-felicity, diggle, thea, rene, dinah, quentin, slade, curtis, evelyn, samantha, and black siren's fates are all ~a mystery~


source
Tagged: , ,