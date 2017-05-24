Arrow Season 5 Finale Recap

5b was REALLY good.



Adrian Chase became my fave villain after Slade. Josh Segarra is awesome.



Speaking of... SLADE! So glad to have him back. Are we getting and Oliver/Slade bromance again? I hope so!



I liked the team working together, even if there's 20 of them. Nyssa is always welcome.



Liked the flashbacks and how the incorporated them with the present day scenes. The last flashback of Oliver running to the boat was awesome but I hate that they had him put on a wig and his facial hair since in the pilot he shaves it off.



I honestly don't feel MM is dead. *sigh* It did give a chance for Thea/Felicity to bond about their crazy dads so yay.



Why did Artemis join Chase? I still don't get it. Is she dead? Eh, I don't care.



The BC/BS fight was awesome.



Olicity! <3



I wish I could've felt something for Oliver's despair about William but since I don't know or care for the kid I was like... Eh. But Stephen did a good job with those scenes.



MOIRA! That was such an amazing scene. We miss you, ST!



Soooo... Did they hide out in the ARGUS pod? They should've called Cisco to come save their asses since they had wifi.

Artemis joining Chase made no sense. She was angry that Ollie is a serial killer, so... she joins forces with another serial killer?



I so enjoyed Josh Segarra's brand of crazy, and I loved how Adrian ingratiated himself with Ollie and was always 10 steps ahead of him.



UO, I was never a Laurel fan but I'm enjoying the hell out of Black Siren. I'm really looking forward to seeing her more next season and I hope she keeps the snarky attitude. Reply

Oh for fucks sake Reply

I've been in love with Josh Segarra since I saw him on the remake of The Electric Company. He was so good on this show. I hate Arrow so much but I watched for him. He can come back to Broadway now though. I miss him. Reply

I missed a lot of the back half because of TV priorities which Arrow & Flash were not really among them though I watched the finale. I'll catch up later.



When did Talia end up on Oliver's bad side to join Adrian? The last I remember she was helping Oliver in one of his flashbacks. Are Talia and Nyssa enemies in the comics or was this just Arrow's retcon.



I really hope we are done with island flashbacks though I guess now we get flashbacks to S1 during S6. Ugh. Why did Oliver put on that wig at the end of his flashback on top of the bad one he was already wearing when he went to notify those guys on that boat to rescue him?



After seeing JB's real hair in that one pic a while ago his dye job looked glaring awful in this ep. Reply

He killed her father Ras al ghul Reply

this season finale was sooooo good. 516-now were a great group of episodes, i'm shocked they're usually the worst.



-OLICITY

-i wouldn't hate if slade was around every now and then? but if he's not a villain anymore what's the point

-malcolm's probably not dead but i will enjoy not seeing him for a while (i hope) and his speech to thea about a child not having to ask for protection or love BUT HE DENIED TOMMY ALL OF THOSE THINGS AND KILLED HIM!!

-the nyssa/talia scene was really well done. i was scared one of them was going to get killed. i really want more of them next season.

-i also thought samantha was going to die and i'm so, so glad she's not dead. i think her and william will be recurring next season though. which is fine, i want to see oliver grow as a father without having the kid around all the time and hearing bad excuses for why he's not around (like they do for diggle with lyla and john jr.)

-"just sing, canary" "it's the black canary" i love love love dinah drake FINALLY SHE TAKES THE NAME

-thea/felicity talking about their evil dads is all i've wanted. and felicity kissing her forehead? i grinned so hard.

-the felicity/samantha talk was good too.

-curtis needs to stop being the punny/funny guy. echo doesn't always pull it off and it's annoying.

-i cried at the moira/oliver scene.

-the 5-year flashbacks are over!!!!

-adrian is my favorite villain ever. he just is. they better find his doppleganger quick! i don't want to lose josh.

-the last scene on the boat, my heart was racing and then the island getting blown to hell. shit.



i know my faves ain't dead though so the cliffhanger fell a little short. Reply

Laurel didn't get much to do but I enjoyed her scenes for the most part. They seem to have this running gag of having her about to finish someone only to be hit from behind. It both makes me laugh and roll my eyes.









Loved the scene though. But I guess Sirens feelings towards Quentin will change next season. Don't expect them to do justice by the character/KC but hopefully they do.



They did a decent job of tying up the flashbacks but in the end they really watered down Olivers journey from what we were introduced to in S1. Now it turns out it was all an act on his part? And his beard that he SHAVED off in the pilot was FAKE? lol. In the beginning it looked like Oliver went through HELL but he just went through lower case hell. It was the best finale out of the 4 but I think it was hyped to much. Had this been a 2 hr finale it would've been great but they really rushed A LOT.Laurel didn't get much to do but I enjoyed her scenes for the most part. They seem to have this running gag of having her about to finish someone only to be hit from behind. It both makes me laugh and roll my eyes.Loved the scene though. But I guess Sirens feelings towards Quentin will change next season. Don't expect them to do justice by the character/KC but hopefully they do.They did a decent job of tying up the flashbacks but in the end they really watered down Olivers journey from what we were introduced to in S1. Now it turns out it was all an act on his part? And his beard that he SHAVED off in the pilot was FAKE? lol. In the beginning it looked like Oliver went through HELL but he just went through lower case hell. Reply

