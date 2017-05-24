May 24th, 2017, 10:11 pm chibik3r0 Survivor 34x12 - No Good Deed Goes Unpunished Officer Sarah was the winner over Brad and Troyzan, winning with 7 votes over Brad's 3 and Troyzan's 0Source: TV/CBSPlease put unaired spoiled discussion under an lj-spoiler cut! Tagged: reality show, spoilers, survivor (cbs), television - cbs Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2727 comments Add comment
Overall this was a blah season though, imo. I feel like it never really took off after the merge the way a great season does, and the Zeke / Andrea feud was random and depressing rather than compelling at all.
This season sucked. The editing was garbage, and anyone interesting went home early.
I came home during the final 4 tribal. My queens Cirie and Aubry already gone ;_;
That tribal where Cirie was eliminated was a mess.
now time for bb19 ruin my life!!
I knew Cirie would go out like that. I'm curious if Tai would've given her his idol if she was the target instead of Aubrey. She's a mastermind at this game but she really lost control of the game after she blindsided Andrea. That was easily her worst move ever. These people were stupid for keeping Brad when he's obviously a physical threat for immunity challenges. I think they all thought they were playing hard but it didn't translate well on screen. A lot of the blindsides were completely useless like Andrea, Michaela, Zeke, etc.
i'm so bitter about how cirie went out, what a bunch of bullshit. she'll never win the game, i know this, but wow
They need to stop with the cutesy themes. Just go back to basics.
I mean Brad Culpepper is a total dick but I also can' be hoary about a Trump supporter winning.
That segment during the reunion where Jeff was praising Sarah for not being a bigot was so fucking gross. Congrats on not being a total asshole?
Next seasons theme looks lame, but as a Kin I'll be cheering for those healers lol
This season was trash.
She honestly could have won had she taken Sarah out.