Yes!!!!! So glad to have another female winner, and Sarah killed it this season.



Overall this was a blah season though, imo. I feel like it never really took off after the merge the way a great season does, and the Zeke / Andrea feud was random and depressing rather than compelling at all. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, super blah season. All the people I liked got voted off asap, (and a couple through stupid twists ruining their game), and it was just boring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a surprise.





This season sucked. The editing was garbage, and anyone interesting went home early. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah I think they were shook by the boot order and the Zeke stuff and it made for a weird ass edit. And since the theme was "game changers" they threw in a bunch of crap advantages and twists. First time in many seasons that I've been legit disappointed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh someone on here spoiled the F3 a few weeks ago (by saying "I saw Final 3 spoilers... oh.", and I immediately knew it was the three blandest players left.) - keep your reactions to yourself next time please.



I came home during the final 4 tribal. My queens Cirie and Aubry already gone ;_; Reply

Thread

Link

I got an email notification from my LJ post during last season's finale that had the F3 for next season. LJ spoiler cuts don't work in emails :| Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thats the same thing that happened to me... like everyone has the same feelings about these people, it makes it blatantly obvious who it would be Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. People were expressing their disappointment before jury this season on here and it was obvious it was going to be a Brad/Troyzan/Tai/Sierra alliance making it to the end since they also had all of the advantages. It's kind of hard for a fan fav like Cirie to beat an alliance with 3 hidden idols, a legacy advantage, and immunity comp beast. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ontdbb Friendly reminder that we have weekly discussion posts and a fantasy pool over atso feel free to come by next season! Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like the reunion just doesn't cover enough.



That tribal where Cirie was eliminated was a mess. Reply

Thread

Link





now time for bb19 ruin my life!!



i stopped watching after sandra left, but ugh @ that winner. im not gonna be happy about a female winner when she's a trump supporter and im stil annoyed cirie hasn't gotten her winnow time for bb19 ruin my life!! Reply

Thread

Link

Next season's title is too long Reply

Thread

Link

I started watching something else when the bullshit with Cirie happened Reply

Thread

Link

The season went to complete shit when Sandra got voted out.



I knew Cirie would go out like that. I'm curious if Tai would've given her his idol if she was the target instead of Aubrey. She's a mastermind at this game but she really lost control of the game after she blindsided Andrea. That was easily her worst move ever. These people were stupid for keeping Brad when he's obviously a physical threat for immunity challenges. I think they all thought they were playing hard but it didn't translate well on screen. A lot of the blindsides were completely useless like Andrea, Michaela, Zeke, etc. Reply

Thread

Link

The die hard trump loving cop..eww Reply

Thread

Link

yay for a female winner, blah at it being a trump supporter. the other two choices weren't any better tho



i'm so bitter about how cirie went out, what a bunch of bullshit. she'll never win the game, i know this, but wow Reply

Thread

Link

I loved the final tribal council format. I feel like we got more from everyone that way. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't care if she's female. She's a nasty hardcore trump supporter. I don't care how good people think she played, I fucked hated her and would've never voted to hand her a million. The F3 this season was super disappointing. Reply

Thread

Link

Agreed on all points. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The editing this season was a damn mess. Firstly, it was obvious Sarah was gonna be the winner, especially during the terrible Zeke tribal when she made it all about herself and how she's growing or whatever the fuck - like bitch, he just got outed and you're making this about you? They really tried to make her likable and she just isn't. Secondly, there were so many tribals where the final vote made no sense because we got no insight into it. Reply

Thread

Link

Also, wtf is that theme for next season? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IT'S SO BAD



They need to stop with the cutesy themes. Just go back to basics. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Terrible season, terrible finale.

I mean Brad Culpepper is a total dick but I also can' be hoary about a Trump supporter winning.

That segment during the reunion where Jeff was praising Sarah for not being a bigot was so fucking gross. Congrats on not being a total asshole?



Next seasons theme looks lame, but as a Kin I'll be cheering for those healers lol Reply

Thread

Link

Michaela's Ponderosa episode is so fun and cute, if you haven't watched it definitely do!



This season was trash. Reply

Thread

Link

The Trump loving cop? I am so fucking disgusted. This season has sucked. Reply

Thread

Link

This is like the second time Cirie's been fucked over by the producers rather than anything she did - shades of Micronesia suddenly deciding it's Final Two rather than Final Three when they knew she sucked at challenges. Reply

Thread

Link