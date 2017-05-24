Neil Gaiman will read the entire Cheesecake Factory menu live for charity
Dear @neilhimself: for $500K to the charity of your choice would you read the Cheesecake Factory menu in its entirety onstage pls advise pic.twitter.com/0pptJKTaM0— Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) May 19, 2017
It all started with this Tweet sent by comedian Sarah Benincasa to American Gods author Neil Gaiman. Gaiman agreed to the challenge, choosing the U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR) as his charity of choice.
I have said Yes. If she makes it happen, for charity, I will do this thing. https://t.co/vkJWVDiYTJ— Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) May 20, 2017
As of this posting the CrowdRise campaign has raised over $37k. Their goal is to raise $500k by June 20th, World Refugee Day.
This is dumb and random and hilarious and I need it to happen. You can donate here if you're interested in helping out/seeing this happen!
im addicted to the fried mac n cheese ):
No corporate restaurant is letting a server on the floor without knowing the menu items. Most are super strict. It's why I work for a family owned one even though it's less money.
But it really was one of the most positive dining experiences I've had. I made sure to mention it in the comment sheets.
I love the Adam's peanut butter cup fudge ripple flavor of cheesecake. It's only 930 calories with 59 grams of total fat. Worth it!
Someone on tumblr said she's a better poet than Neil and wow Neil must be bad
Basically I try to promote the crap out of whatever she's doing to everyone I know, INCLUDING this ridiculousness with Neil Gaiman.
although the one I worked at was a shithole in a shit town and I've been to much nicer ones lol I just try to avoid if I can
HOWEVER I will say that Sunday July 30 is National Cheesecake Day and all their cheesecakes are 50% off!!!!!!!!!
menu items I think the sweet corn tamale cakes are sooooo good. I usually get the sliders, club sandwich, pasta carbonara, or orange chicken. their chicken madeira is my favorite meal ever when I am trying to cut carbs. its so damn tasty.