Neil Gaiman will read the entire Cheesecake Factory menu live for charity


It all started with this Tweet sent by comedian Sarah Benincasa to American Gods author Neil Gaiman. Gaiman agreed to the challenge, choosing the U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR) as his charity of choice.



As of this posting the CrowdRise campaign has raised over $37k. Their goal is to raise $500k by June 20th, World Refugee Day.


This is dumb and random and hilarious and I need it to happen. You can donate here if you're interested in helping out/seeing this happen!
