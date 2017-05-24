Neil Gaiman will read the entire Cheesecake Factory menu live for charity

i heard that in order to work at the cheesecake factory, waiters have to memorize the whole entire menu by heart and recite it. is that true?



im addicted to the fried mac n cheese ):

omg, no way, that menu is like 20 pages long!

That's true of most chain restaurants. I've been to some chains so many times I could almost do it myself.

Cheesecake waiters are some of the best paid servers tbh I wouldn't be surprised if they require that

when I worker there a lot of them were dumb as hell so I doubt it

Classmate of mine worked there and she said her test was 200 questions long.



No corporate restaurant is letting a server on the floor without knowing the menu items. Most are super strict. It's why I work for a family owned one even though it's less money.

basically, without the reciting part. my hs bf worked there and their study book was the size of a phone book. it was intense.

I only went to The Cheesecake Factory once and it was a lovely experience. The decor was fancy and the waiter was so nice! We left him a forty percent tip.



But it really was one of the most positive dining experiences I've had. I made sure to mention it in the comment sheets.

let her live!! lmao

nnnnn

now I want thai lettuce wraps

I would kill a man for their banana cream pie rn.

ugh now i'm hungry. i've only had their key lime cheesecake and it's the only cheesecake i've ever liked

Give me some fried macaroni & cheese and nobody gets hurts tbh

I would wish I could buy their decadent af cheesecakes in stores =(

The Cheesecake Factory menu is pretty long. That place seems to have everything.



I love the Adam's peanut butter cup fudge ripple flavor of cheesecake. It's only 930 calories with 59 grams of total fat. Worth it!

only 930 calories with 59 grams of total fat







Edited at 2017-05-25 03:14 am (UTC)

On the current diet I'm on, there's no way I could eat that, lol. I don't think I'd be able to eat that even off my diet. I've had their standard cheesecakes and thought they were yummy but I could only eat off portions of them at a time.

I wonder what new idiocies Amanda palmer is up to in Australia.



Someone on tumblr said she's a better poet than Neil and wow Neil must be bad

The best thing @ Cheesecake is the bang bang chicken and shrimp. I fucking love Thai food y'all

their menu is sf long

Yeah, I love The Cheesecake Factory - I need to go there again at some point. I might donate myself because it would be funny/cool to hear Neil read the menu. He has a good narrating voice.

this is great that he's donating to the unhcr, their funds in 2016 only met 28% of requirements :( that's just awful when you consider that there are over 20 million refugees in the world right now, needing their help. as well, the developing countries that are shouldering most of the burden of taking in refugees need their help too. well off countries like mine do fuck all and it makes me so angry.

Fuuuuuuuuck =(

Watching this go down on social media was awesome. Sara Benincasa >>>>>

I love Sara so much. I still go back and watch her Sarah Palin vlogs every once in a while.



omg yes! And her book Agorafabulous basically saved my life. My brother gave it to me when my agoraphobia and depression were at the most severe level I've ever experienced and it helped me so much. She did a comedy show in my city last year (or the year before? I forget) and I told her that + got her to sign it.



Basically I try to promote the crap out of whatever she's doing to everyone I know, INCLUDING this ridiculousness with Neil Gaiman.

i dont have the attention span for cheesecake factory's menu lmfao. especially if im hungry. i usually just get the thai lettuce wraps appetizer since its on one of the first pages and is huge and relatively healthy

I worked there as a hostess one summer and now I hate that place



although the one I worked at was a shithole in a shit town and I've been to much nicer ones lol I just try to avoid if I can



HOWEVER I will say that Sunday July 30 is National Cheesecake Day and all their cheesecakes are 50% off!!!!!!!!!

Yassss. I'm glad you told me this. I am going to make cheesecake for July

share the deets with us ofc

Absolutely. I haven't made a cheesecake since November. It was a BOMB cheesecake too

I love cheesecake sfm so I am excited!!

added this to my cal. bless you.

I think I've only been to the Cheesecake Factory once. idk what I had

it's been a few years since i went there. i'm lucky my metabolism game was strong when i was hawking down their Red Velvet Cheesecakes on the regular. the horror when i made the mistake of reading the calorie count on just one slice. no podia.

I worked there when they debuted it so they had everyone taste it and I swear one bite was my entire calorie limit for the day

I live down the street from one and we go all the time lol. I will probably die there one day from choking as I shove that complimentary brown bread down my gullet.



menu items I think the sweet corn tamale cakes are sooooo good. I usually get the sliders, club sandwich, pasta carbonara, or orange chicken. their chicken madeira is my favorite meal ever when I am trying to cut carbs. its so damn tasty.

