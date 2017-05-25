jess

Ariana Grande Officially Postpones Tour




- Was due to perform at London Thursday & Friday
- All dates up until June 5th (when she was due to play in Zurich) have been cancelled/postponed
- Her management released a statement saying they will further assess the situation, and want to pay proper respects to those lost

i don't blame her at all, and i'm glad that most of her fans seem to be understanding and respectful. seeing the missing persons being identified as deceased has been heartbreaking.
