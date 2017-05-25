Ariana Grande Officially Postpones Tour
Ariana Grande is suspending her tour until at least June 5 https://t.co/Z7JrdG5t81— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 25, 2017
- Was due to perform at London Thursday & Friday
- All dates up until June 5th (when she was due to play in Zurich) have been cancelled/postponed
- Her management released a statement saying they will further assess the situation, and want to pay proper respects to those lost
source
i don't blame her at all, and i'm glad that most of her fans seem to be understanding and respectful. seeing the missing persons being identified as deceased has been heartbreaking.
I hope she's doing what she needs to
did anyone see this extremely bad take? have pop icons really never condemned terror before???
she even retweeted a tweet about how eagles of death metal condemned islamic terror and weren't allowed to perform at the memorial concert. (from what i remember, they basically said a lot of french muslims seemed 'dodgy', so i'm not surprised they were banned)
Edited at 2017-05-25 02:14 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-05-25 02:20 am (UTC)
she's even posted a link to an old story about ari allegedly saying she wished her fans would 'fucking die' (which was probably a fake story in the first place).
Edited at 2017-05-25 03:20 am (UTC)
I clicked through her twitter b/c of boredom and jesus, her liked tweets are just as gross as she is.
hope she dies
i see people not understanding that you can feel empathetic for Ariana right now AND the audience members and their families/friends. so many FBers are like "stop talking about Ariana, she's fine". probably the same people who don't understand Kim's trauma because she was 'fine'. it all just makes me so angry we don't teach basic mental health and self care in school
I wish all artists had fans as understanding as this dude
They're too accepting...
this all so heartbreaking.
but yeah, I'm pretty sure it is too and it infuriates me bc it's been on the news here now and it just adds even more pressure on Ari who is a victim in all this too. The fansite was trying to do a good thing (maybe...) but :/ I guess we'll find out if it's true or not.
She deserves way more time if she needs it.