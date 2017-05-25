Ariana Grande Officially Postpones Tour

Good tbh



Wow, okay, I totally thought my 'Ari' icon was of another photo. This is still my fav pic of her though.

this is my cover photo on tumblr and i don't even stan her. it's just such a great photo!

understandable

i really hope she takes longer than that and this is only a start, but it's really about her and what she feels she needs. that just doesn't seem like nearly enough time, imo.

Same. I wouldn't blame her if she just scrapped the whole tour.

me neither, which i know would suck cause she seemed so excited to tour this album but she's gotta put herself first no matter what.

Everyone around her is probably going to pressure her to continue the tour... Millions of dollars are on the line.

Too bad @ArianaGrande is a spoiled brat. Would love to see her visiting fans at hospital; could be the 1st pop icon to truly condemn terror — Lauren Cooley (@laurenacooley) 2017年5月24日





did anyone see this extremely bad take? have pop icons really never condemned terror before???

what the fuck is this shit? she's a victim too!

what the fuck is wrong with this person? she's also tweeting about ariana not paying for the funeral of the fans... like is now really the fucking time, bitch?!!! omg. ffs.

idk she's a conservative student activist or whatever trying to "defend free speech on college campuses," so i would think she's predisposed to be against someone she reads as liberal

Fuck this person.

yeah I don't know why we give these people attention

She means she wants Ariana to spout the islamophobic bullshit she believes and to use the tragedy to do so. There are definitely pop stars who have condemned terror.

oh how edgy... fucking asshole.

she's a trump supporter so i think her idea of condemning terror is 'close the borders! all muslims are bad!'



she even retweeted a tweet about how eagles of death metal condemned islamic terror and weren't allowed to perform at the memorial concert. (from what i remember, they basically said a lot of french muslims seemed 'dodgy', so i'm not surprised they were banned)



Edited at 2017-05-25 02:14 am (UTC)

who the hell?

disgusting

literally how does someone even reach this mental state? your life is literally a failure. you failed being a human

Edited at 2017-05-25 02:20 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-05-25 02:20 am (UTC) Reply

why post this tho? like ariana's twitter tag is full of apathetic assholes, its why i've been avoiding it

Who the fuck is this nd why is she verified?

omg she is going OFF on twitter about Ari. wtf??



she's even posted a link to an old story about ari allegedly saying she wished her fans would 'fucking die' (which was probably a fake story in the first place). Reply

who the fuck is this prat

I saw a tumblr post filled with reactions like this, going as far to use this as ammo against her being against the muslim ban. LIKE?!?!

Jesus Christ. That's a bad take on several levels. "The first to truly condemn terror"???? Bc the stars doing charity events and whatnot for decades were, what, just kinda semi-against it??

who is this idiot???

Imagine your existence being this pathetic.

I knew people would do this shit, like full of REFUSE to acknowledge that MAYBE this could have hurt her too

In an alt-reality; Ariana goes to visit those in the hospital. This pos conservative nitwit jumps on twitter to say: "Ariana Grande is a spoiled brat who is using the trauma of this terrorist attack to boost sales and swarm these poor victims at this specific hospital with inconsiderate paparazzi and media storm. Grieving family don't want her there, she should just go home."







Edited at 2017-05-25 03:20 am (UTC)

This person's trolling hard and horribly. I feel sorry for Ariana being the blunt of arguments/blame games like this. She's a victim too.

The outsides match the insides. What a gross tragedy of a person.

people are being really disgusting @ ariana bc she's a woman and a pop artist. i don't remember this kind of unnecessary criticism and telling her what she "should" do now or how it's her fault aimed at the band when the paris attacks happened.

Okay yeah go fuck yourself, Lauren, who ever the hell you are. Asshole.

Dis Drumpf supporter troll.....

I clicked through her twitter b/c of boredom and jesus, her liked tweets are just as gross as she is. Kick her off the planet plz

who is this?



hope she dies Reply

If I were her I'd be done for the year tbh, but I also understand if she wants to come back and bring some light and joy to her fans through music sooner than that. :( its a sad situation and idt there is a right or wrong thing to do.

I hope that if June 5th comes and she is still not ready to preform that she doesn't feel pressure to push herself to do so. She should take as much time as she needs. TBH I can't imagine ever wanting to preform again.

The Dangerous Woman tour :(

I hope she's able to get some rest and some counseling moving forward. I can't read anything else about this because hearing about the victims, especially since they were so young (two teen girls lost both parents) is just too much for me to handle right now.

i don't know how any band/artist especially a pop star (i know Katy is starting her tour) would feel comfortable touring right now. my paranoid ass would be afraid this was the start of chain of events (what's the atheist expression for 'god forbid'??)



i see people not understanding that you can feel empathetic for Ariana right now AND the audience members and their families/friends. so many FBers are like "stop talking about Ariana, she's fine". probably the same people who don't understand Kim's trauma because she was 'fine'. it all just makes me so angry we don't teach basic mental health and self care in school Reply

Bieber's fans are begging him to cancel his upcoming shows including the July ones in the UK

I wish all artists had fans as understanding as this dude Reply

They're too accepting... Yeah Bieber's fans also accept him insulting them and not even knowing the lyrics to his own #1 song (and insulting the Spanish language)

i think take that cancelled a couple of their tour dates (they were due to perform in manchester) because of it. i definitely wouldn't feel comfortable if it was me - especially with there being a critical warning in place atm.

a lot have cancelled this week, but some fans don't seem to be so understanding wtf

yeah people talking shit like that are such idiots.

I'm such a paranoid person that I would think it'd make me super cautious/ scared of attending concerts (its my favorite thing to do) but it really hasn't. I feel like this - similarly to 9/11 - is so outlandishly crazy that it will only happen once. I could be so very wrong, but that's what I'm telling myself because I don't want to think this will be a theme.

i actually went to a concert last night, the 1975, and was surprised they didn't cancel because they're from manchester. they gave a really beautiful tribute.

I think Ariana probably suffered the most trauma aside from the people who first hand witnessed the explosion or got injured. If she hadn't had a concert, none of those kids would be dead right now. (Not blaming her, but if I was her, this would be my line of thought.) I would be SO fucked up and feel SO guilty. I have no idea how I would get through that guilt.

Her mother is amazing for doing what she did. My heart breaks for Ariana and all the victims of this senseless attack 💜

Saw that she's offered to pay for the funerals 😢

That's a rumor

bless her, I'm glad she's taking a break and I hope she's getting all the love and support she needs.

this all so heartbreaking.



this all so heartbreaking. Reply

wrong person bb :x



but yeah, I'm pretty sure it is too and it infuriates me bc it's been on the news here now and it just adds even more pressure on Ari who is a victim in all this too. The fansite was trying to do a good thing (maybe...) but :/ I guess we'll find out if it's true or not. Reply

June 5th is only a week and a half away :/



She deserves way more time if she needs it. Reply

Word at the OP note. That's been one of the saddest parts of this whole thing. :(

i'm still holding out hope for the few still remaining. :(

