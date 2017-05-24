Celebs React: Republican House Candidate Greg Gianforte Attacks Reporter before Special Election

Where is this from lmao Reply

LMAO, I just randomly found a GIF of a dog shaking a Mixer and I was like, "holy shit, this is AMAZING!" So then I clicked the tag (on GIPHY) and there's an entire series of them. I am SCREAMING: https://giphy.com/search/dogville-comedi es Reply

lmfaooo you bringing light and life into the post <3 <3 Reply

the audio is fuckin brutal



JFC Reply

holy fuck Reply

oh my god, he can't get away with doing this, it's insane Reply

listening to it made me feel sick Reply

what the actual fuck?? Reply

I have fucking had it with Neanderthal white asshole men like I want every woman who loves herself to cut off these fuckers from all sexy action until they get in got damn line.



😡 Reply

Sad to say they'd probably just get assaulted. Reply

don't worry poc men would then take up the mantle as soon as the women come flocking



men are just such trash Reply

I know you're kidding, but Idr like this line of thought. It implies that sex is something women only do for men, when actually most people of all genders are into it! Also it's not a woman's job to train a grown man to behave like a functional member of society. Reply

jfc

I always assume republicans are trash, and yet they keep finding ways to be even more trash than I had originally assumed. Reply

holy fucking shit Reply

What the FUCK Reply

how i imagine this Reply

When I tell you I would have picked up the closest thing to me and fucked up his entire life!!! Reply

its insane. he needs to drop out the race and be arrested Reply

Holy shit...that was nerve wracking. I don't even have words other than I hope Gianforte gets charged for that. Reply

What the fuck?! Reply

what. the fuck. Reply

woooow...idk how the reporter didn't go apeshit tbh, cuz that's seriously fucked up Reply

This showed up on my tumblr feed and I legit laughed for a good minute at this at the absurdity. This is where it's at everybody. Reply

Repubs just keep digging that hole deeper and deeper for themselves. Reply

tell 'em abbi! Reply

I hope that this tanks his campaign!



But also, I have zero faith in the American electorate so.... Reply

He'll probably win in a landslide. Reply

Tbh I wouldn't be surprised if this made him popular with certain Republican voters. They probably see the journalist as an elitist or something. Reply

exactly. they hate the "liberal media". Reply

He'll probably still win Reply

Montana politico friend tells me that canvassers are now playing audio of the Gianforte assault on the doors. People changing votes. #mtal — Henry Kraemer (@HenryKraemer) May 25, 2017

This will make red necks come out in DROVES to vote for him. Reply

I think they've said that most of the votes were likely already mailed in. Reply

Yeah, this will only make him a hero to the same people who voted Drumpffff. Reply

come thru, rob quist Reply

Ahhhhh fresh post, thanks OP!



Also I so would've expected Tr*mp to be the first GOP "politician" to put hands on a reporter this year. Go figure. Poor Ben Jacobs, he sounded shook up on the phone with Chris Hayes. I hope he sues the fucking eyeballs out of Gianforte, fuck you and the horse you road in on Reply

I don't think tramp has the guts to hit anyone but he would totally get a goon to do it. Reply

lol IA. He knows he'd be easily bested given the right person, and he wouldn't want to embarrass himself like that. Reply

Definitely. Remember former goon, Corey Lewandowski, when he grabbed that female Breitbart reporter away from Trump on the campaign trail? It's been done before, it will happen again. Especially with these dumb ass male republicans who know they face no repercussions. Reply

Not with those tiny hands. Reply

Yeah, he's 70 years old, rich, and in terrible shape. He pays people to do things like that. Reply

trump just gets people to do it for him... are people forgetting Corey Lewdandowski? Reply

Parent

He's done it by proxy. Reply

most of us would mail-in vote for "let gianforte be fucked to death by the horse he rode in on". Reply

dude fits right in with the mental child and his idiot brigade. Reply

how awful must your healthcare proposal be if you're willing to physically assault a man rather than answer his question about it Reply

omg Reply

I wish the police would have been called, this guy should be handcuffs for doing that. Reply

They were called, along with an ambulance - I think? - but the politician left the scene immediately after it happened so who knows what is happening. I'm sure he'll be given a medal and elected President. Reply

Parent

wtf?? why does this asshole think he can put his hands on someone for asking a question?! fuck him. this needs to be blasted all over montana for the next 24 hours. we need that seat to go blue. Reply

let me settle in Reply

Correct me if I'm wrong but I thought I read that like 50% of Montana has already voted as they have mail-in ballots. So while I wish this would have an impact on the race, I unfortunately doubt that it will. Reply

Dems never turn out to vote in special elections, so hopefully this is all over the local news and motivates the Dems who wouldn't have voted tomorrow. Reply

if he goes to jail tho... Reply

Didn't he fail in his attempt to be governor? Maybe that also translates to the House. Reply

wowwwww Reply

Hopefully this gives us the win. Reply

BOOP Reply

lmao SHIT i love it Reply

FINISH HIM! Reply

