Celebs React: Republican House Candidate Greg Gianforte Attacks Reporter before Special Election
Greg Gianforte 'body slammed' reporter in Bozeman https://t.co/5EMEh0HSGo #teamquist #mtpol— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 24, 2017
On the day before Montana's special election for a House seat, Republican nominee Greg Gianforte body slammed political reporter for The Guardian, Ben Jacobs.
Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017
There was a local TV crew there when Gianforte body slammed me. Audio is posting soon at @GuardianUS— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017
Wait. What?? https://t.co/UPLjOQsmah— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) May 24, 2017
What?! https://t.co/I1R0W8MopX— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 24, 2017
@Bencjacobs Are you OK?— Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 24, 2017
Gianforte wants the open MT seat. This reporter exposed his Russian ties. Voters should body slam Gianforte at the ballot box Thurs. #Quist https://t.co/cTJO4W2lbh— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 25, 2017
Listen: Republican candidate Greg Gianforte 'body-slams' Guardian reporter.— The Guardian (@guardian) May 25, 2017
Full story: https://t.co/9cp1UKH0N1 pic.twitter.com/m86wG64ohG
I thought this was a joke when I first read it. It's not. This is crazy. https://t.co/85Kfmju1T3— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 25, 2017
You know, Montana, you could keep this garbage human out of the House by voting for @RobQuistforMT https://t.co/gy5NACE2aj— Wil Wheaton (@wilw) May 25, 2017
😡
men are just such trash
I always assume republicans are trash, and yet they keep finding ways to be even more trash than I had originally assumed.
But also, I have zero faith in the American electorate so....
Also I so would've expected Tr*mp to be the first GOP "politician" to put hands on a reporter this year. Go figure. Poor Ben Jacobs, he sounded shook up on the phone with Chris Hayes. I hope he sues the fucking eyeballs out of Gianforte, fuck you and the horse you road in on