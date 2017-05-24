Will & Grace will retcon it's series finale and Season 9 will happen during 2017.
Debra Messing Promises the Will & Grace Revival Will Address the Series Flash Forward Finale – Today’s News: Our T… https://t.co/3TOMVxdd0v— AGGROPOP (@aggropopfans) May 24, 2017
According to Debra Messing, they've found a way to acknowledge the series finale but find a way to ignore it and make most of the events happen in 2017 so they can make reference to current events.
According to [banned source] the show is completely eliminating Will and Grace’s now-teenage children (with Leo and Vince, respectively).
Good to hear, although i kinda liked Will and Vince having a kid. Vince better be in all the episodes.
"Ah, geez, I got papaya on my cuff! Dad was right, I can't have nice things!"
That and Scrubs season 9 (the true finale).
Post W&G, and yet I still hope they bring Vince back to the show.
And mostly I just hated that W&G apparently didn't talk for like 15 years. :((((( What was that?!
What I think is the unrealistic part of their not talking for 15 years is that they'd get back to talking again and reboot their friendship. That's tough. That hardly happens.