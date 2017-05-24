Will & Grace will retcon it's series finale and Season 9 will happen during 2017.

good, that finale was awful tbh Reply

I was wondering about that, it was such a stupid ending Reply

I also hope we get Vince. The whole Saga with the gloves is STILL a laugh riot. Also 'I didn't jus become gay yesterday' LOLOL Reply

"What is it with you and gloves?!" Reply

Thread



I loved Vince!



"Ah, geez, I got papaya on my cuff! Dad was right, I can't have nice things!" Reply

Thread



Loved his family's thanksgiving episode. lol Reply

Thread



I saw his face and was like... wait a minute... That's Chef Jeff from Master of None! Reply

Thread



Why isn't this streaming anywhere?!?! I'm too lazy to get my DVDs out Reply

This. I can't even buy it on iTunes? Bullshiiiiit. Reply

Thread



i'm trying to re-assemble all the seasons on DVD so i can donate it to my alma mater's media library. i was always disappointed by their lack of complete television series, sitcoms, and queer film/tv in general in their library.



fun fact: my alma mater has all the feature films of satoshi kon on disc because of me, including the omnibus 'memories' which he wrote and directed a segment for ('magnetic rose'). Reply

Thread



Daaaamn I love that you're actively contributing to the education of so many people in the future. This is amazing. Reply

Thread



it's something that has truly upset me over the years. WHY DON'T YOU WANT MY MONEY NBC?! Reply

Thread



Good. That was one of the worst endings to a series ever, 2nd only to Roseanne. Reply

True and true. Reply

Thread



I hate how everyone hated the Roseanne finale, I loved it. I mean, I think the final season was a little too ott, but overall i loved how the finale explained/tied it out. Reply

Thread



ia. i get why people hate it though, i just didn't mind it Reply

Thread



I loved it and it's one of the few finales which can make me cry. Just the last episode alone.

That and Scrubs season 9 (the true finale).



Reply

Thread



Ikr lol it still annoys me to this day. Oh they just grew apart when they had kids ok. Will & Grace weren't bothered about being in eachother/s kids lives ok. Reply

Thread



Is Roseanne having a reboot to? I remember that being a rumor Reply

Thread



I didn't watch this show but it's always a great idea to get children out of the way tbh Reply

Ugh thank god Reply

I really hope they bring Bobby Cannavale on, I developed such a crush on him after following him on instagram Reply

Is Leo coming back? I hope not. Reply

Thread

Same. Let's make him dead. Reply

Thread



Oh god, that would be just the best thing ever!!! Reply

Thread



I've grown tired of Bobby Cannavale

Post W&G, and yet I still hope they bring Vince back to the show. Reply

hf that gif of Bobby Cannavale. He played charismatic sleezeball on this season of Master of None so well, lol. Reply

Has he ever played anything other than "charismatic sleazeball"? Reply

Thread



Third Watch? Reply

i mean he played a sweetheart in will and grace Reply

Thread



I care more about Jack, Karen and Rosario Reply

I can already see so many think pieces on how ~*problematic*~ W&G if they stick to their original humor (which I hope they do). Reply

they could keep the awkward jack=trans jokes out tho Reply

Thread



mte. I wish they would, but there was one in the election special so I'm not getting my hopes up. 😕 Reply

Thread



And mostly I just hated that W&G apparently didn't talk for like 15 years. :((((( What was that?! OMG PRAISE THE LORD. "Completing eliminating their teenage children" is one of the most beautiful TV-related sentences I've ever read, holy shit. It took me YEARS to get over my OTT hatred of Emory Cohen because he was so fucking annoying as Debra Messing's bratty teen son on Smash. (Actually, I'm not really over Smash in general. I still kind of hate Jeremy Jordan.) And let's not forget the patron saint of annoying TV teens.And mostly I just hated that W&G apparently didn't talk for like 15 years. :((((( What was that?! Reply

oh Smash and it's many problems. At least some of these songs were good Reply

Thread



I didn't understand how this was possible until a falling out in a decade long friendship and now it's been nearly 5 years.

What I think is the unrealistic part of their not talking for 15 years is that they'd get back to talking again and reboot their friendship. That's tough. That hardly happens. Reply

Thread



