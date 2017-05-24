Will & Grace will retcon it's series finale and Season 9 will happen during 2017.



According to Debra Messing, they've found a way to acknowledge the series finale but find a way to ignore it and make most of the events happen in 2017 so they can make reference to current events.
According to [banned source] the show is completely eliminating Will and Grace’s now-teenage children (with Leo and Vince, respectively).

Good to hear, although i kinda liked Will and Vince having a kid. Vince better be in all the episodes.
