"Cleopatra" Series in Development for Amazon
- Jonathan E. Steinberg, Robert Levine, and Dan Shotz of "Black Sails" will be executive producing alongside Mary Beth Basile ("Life Unexpected")
.@AmazonStudios has put in development #Cleopatra, a drama series about the famous Egyptian queen https://t.co/LnwBWkQUVE— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 24, 2017
- their first project announced since "Black Sails" (Starz) ended this year
- will be a revisionist take on Cleopatra, the last Ptolemaic ruler of Egypt
Source
But I am curious to know what they mean by that. If it's decent, I will definitely watch it.
i loved black sails so i'm expecting a lot
personally, i love the tacky as fuck bbc series from the 80s with vernon dursley as a pharaoh
I'm excited, I've mentioned this but so much of the recent period stuff set in Ancient Egypt has been really bad, Tut comes to mind (I have some friends who are really into Ancient Egypt who HATED that)... I'm interested to see what they mean by "revisionist" take. I find the whole "restore the family honor" thing kind of funny/interesting considering the coup(s) were within the family lol
god, i suffered through tut for the hotties and i'm praying this isn't another case of watching just for eye candy. and mte. speaking of within the fam, hope they don't sugar coat that inbreeding
And yeah, Tut was painful and it lead to a lot of really weird tumblr discourse due to its portrayal of Ankhesenamun.
Oh shit I'm hft!!! I'll watch anything the Black Sails team produces.
semi-sidebar but I really liked Avan in that Tut mini series. It was, apparently, an extremely favorable casting but his scenes with Kylie were hot and I like to think their lovers ended up together in the afterlife.
an iconic chapter in the sony hacks saga
i'll watch it if they bring in the entire black sails cast
max as cleo
anne as her secret lesbian lover
silver as flop bitch mark antony
ginger daddy flint as sexy caesar
billy no sleeves as a permanently shirtless bodyguard/caesar's salad tosser
vane as a hawaiian bro who surfed all the way to egypt
IMO what's weird is the number of Mary, Queen of Scots adaptions or things on the Tudors.
i'm just fucking bored
tudor drama is overplayed too and the white princess is probably the most boring thing i've ever seen in my life
give me literally any of the other women featured on rejected princesses
#whatwedeserve
Now, the question is, what accents will they use?