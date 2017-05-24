"Cleopatra" Series in Development for Amazon

Omg the black sails team doing cleopatra, I could cry. I hope they recognize the shit narrative Octavian fanboy historians have left us with and do her right. I cannot wait. Reply

Whatever happened to those girls? They were the jam Reply

I used to love them lol Reply

Ilu for this comment.



GRAB A PEN AN PAPER WRITE DOWN OUR NAMES Reply

just spreading some love and nostalgia here and there throughout the forum lol. ly2 Reply

I miss them!!! Reply

I AM EXCITED. Reply

I hope they portray her as being intelligent and dynamic, rather than just ~sexy~ Reply

same Reply

I wish but I'd love place my bets against that sadly Reply

i mean, it's the black sails team so i'd say they will Reply

if we're talking female characters, the black sails ppl got u. don't worry, she'll be way more than sexy. Reply

But I am curious to know what they mean by that. If it's decent, I will definitely watch it.

pls be good

i loved black sails so i'm expecting a lot Reply

Did anyone else watch the TV miniseries with Billy Zane in it back in the day? lol Reply

Yes, I watched that it was... honestly, I have no idea how I feel about it... Reply

lmao yes, it was iconic!!!!



personally, i love the tacky as fuck bbc series from the 80s with vernon dursley as a pharaoh



Reply

The video still alone omg Reply

I was just about to post this, you beat me to it!



I'm excited, I've mentioned this but so much of the recent period stuff set in Ancient Egypt has been really bad, Tut comes to mind (I have some friends who are really into Ancient Egypt who HATED that)... I'm interested to see what they mean by "revisionist" take. I find the whole "restore the family honor" thing kind of funny/interesting considering the coup(s) were within the family lol

Reply

lmao i promise i didn't steal your lead! for such a tiny post, it sure did take me a hot minute 😩



god, i suffered through tut for the hotties and i'm praying this isn't another case of watching just for eye candy. and mte. speaking of within the fam, hope they don't sugar coat that inbreeding Reply

Lol, I doubt they will sugarcoat the incest and the murders and stuff, you can't right?



And yeah, Tut was painful and it lead to a lot of really weird tumblr discourse due to its portrayal of Ankhesenamun. Reply

Oh shit I'm hft!!! I'll watch anything the Black Sails team produces. Reply

the casting will definitely be.....interesting to say the least LOL



semi-sidebar but I really liked Avan in that Tut mini series. It was, apparently, an extremely favorable casting but his scenes with Kylie were hot and I like to think their lovers ended up together in the afterlife. Reply

is Angelina Jolie playing her? Reply

Was that a rumor or something at some point? Reply

Why does my girl Queen Hatshepsut never get any love. She was killer!!! Reply

omg yes pls Reply

Yes , the superior ruler Reply

yeeeeees PLEASE Reply

I read Cleopatra, felt dread, then "from Black Sails people" and felt hope again~ Reply

i'm tired of cleopatra tbh there are so many other interesting historical women who are never mentioned but sure let's do cleo again



i'll watch it if they bring in the entire black sails cast



max as cleo

anne as her secret lesbian lover

silver as flop bitch mark antony

ginger daddy flint as sexy caesar

billy no sleeves as a permanently shirtless bodyguard/caesar's salad tosser

vane as a hawaiian bro who surfed all the way to egypt Reply

But have there really been that many cleopatra adaptions? The last significant one that I can think of was Rome...



IMO what's weird is the number of Mary, Queen of Scots adaptions or things on the Tudors. Reply

when you factor in all the books and documentaries and shit it's A L O T



i'm just fucking bored



tudor drama is overplayed too and the white princess is probably the most boring thing i've ever seen in my life



give me literally any of the other women featured on rejected princesses Reply

p.s. OP if i was an asp i'd bite your titties~ Reply

#whatwedeserve max as cleo and silver as mark antony makes me wet, so i'm here for this Reply

Hahaha I was just thinking it's a shame they won't be able to use most of the BS cast since they're white, but I am here for this casting! (Esp Max and Cinnamon!)



Now, the question is, what accents will they use? Reply

