"Cleopatra" Series in Development for Amazon

- Jonathan E. Steinberg, Robert Levine, and Dan Shotz of "Black Sails" will be executive producing alongside Mary Beth Basile ("Life Unexpected")
- their first project announced since "Black Sails" (Starz) ended this year
- will be a revisionist take on Cleopatra, the last Ptolemaic ruler of Egypt

