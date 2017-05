Uuuuuuugh, this show was so fun tho. Reply

This wasn't unexpected but I'm still so sad :'( Reply

reshoots & script issues Sway. Reply

Omg Reply

I thought Marco Polo was their most expensive at 9 per ep? Reply

Ya holy shit. I was going off the 7.5 mentioned in the post, but I see now that they ended up going wayyy over budget Reply

it's not even my money and i'm gonna be sick. oh my god that's a ton of money. Reply

ugh why are deadline articles way more detailed than variety ones.. this and that DC article from yesterday made me realize. Reply

holy jesus, no wonder it got canned. that's INSANE. that's more than GOT. Reply

That ridiculous Reply

I know it was very expensive but lmaooo literally fuck you all y'all renewed marco polo and shit like stop pretending to have standards Reply

yeah but Marco Polo 2 was a huge mistake for them tho and Baz Luhrmann is not a good showrunner Reply

let me be angry at facts!!! Reply

NOOO :( Reply

Edited at 2017-05-25 01:33 am (UTC)

Yikes



We need a prayer circle for Sense8... Reply

i'm praying they cancel sense8 Reply

i couldn't get through the first ep. it was too long, and it didn't seem like my thing. i was a little interested again for a sec after some music vid was posted here, but i got told they didn't even show jaden's gay kiss so what was even the point



Edited at 2017-05-25 01:30 am (UTC)

so gay romances are only valid if there's a physical act involved? Given his age and him exploring himself god forbid things go slowly LOL Reply

what are you even talking about... iirc the scene implied there was a kiss so it's not like i was trying to force the show to make some relationship i didn't even know was or wasn't a thing progress a certain way it wasn't already going. i got told the show just cut away from it so i'm asking what was the point of even having the implication. it's not like i'm asking to see bareback. Reply

honestly it was like an hour and a half for ONE episode.



I can't do that shit, that's a movie. Reply

Same about the first ep. Like, I feel bad now, but it was just too long and too ~Baz for me tbh. Reply

I ended up skipping through the middle 30 minutes for that episode, it defiantly gets better and less OTT-Lurman throughout the rest of the series. Reply

7.5 mill an ep tho what kind of nonsense... Reply

aw man :( Reply

lol it was bad tbh Reply

Nah, it really was. I tried but that shit was a chore. Reply

Yea it was an extremely well produced series of music videos, that's it. Reply

the writing/dialogue is soo corny i felt cringey the whole time Reply

OT, but Rami looks so good in your icon. Reply

yeah i tried really hard to stick with it but it was so heavy handed Reply

It could've been done better lol. Plus all dat hefty money for dis show is long gone now, what a waste. Tragic Reply

lmao Reply

