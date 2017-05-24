Colt Prattes was terrified of taking on Swayze's role in 'Dirty Dancing' remake
- He was scared of saying that iconic line ("Nobody puts baby in a corner") when it came to shooting that scene. "That line? That terrified me. I was shaking the day I went to say that line. I was in the background running it over and over, being like ‘Don’t forget the line. Please don’t forget how to say the line.'" He got through it with encouragement from co-stars Debra Messing and Bruce Greenwood.
- On that "lift" scene: ”When you see it, just know that when she goes up in that lift, that is the genuine reaction from that room. Nobody had seen it — we had only done it in private.”
