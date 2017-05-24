HBIC Marnie

No, Magneto isn't actually joining Captain America's HYDRA.



When Marvel revealed the Villains Of Hydra variant covers for their Secret Empire miniseries, many fans were angry that one of the covers featured Magneto, a Jewish Holocaust survivor. Did this mean that the mutant hero would be joining Captain America's evil fascist organization, or were the fans just jumping the gun over a variant cover before the story even came out?

This week's Captain America: Steve Rogers #17, by Nick Spencer and Andres Guinaldo, revealed what was going on.

In the issue, a flashback shows Captain America paying Magneto a visit in Madripoor.






So no, Magneto isn't going to become a card-carrying member of HYDRA any time soon, he just made a deal with Cap so that they would leave the mutants alone.


Source 1 2

Tagged: , , ,