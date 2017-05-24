No, Magneto isn't actually joining Captain America's HYDRA.

really can't wait for this garbage to be over Reply

same sis. it's why i read dc comics right now instead of marvel. Reply

isn't DC doing something messy with Dick Grayson right now? I remember a post about him on my dash Reply

I'm not reading Nightwing though. :/ Reply

It's not the actual Nightwing. It's some comic about an alternate universe and isn't connected. Reply

Can they give up this damn Captain America's HYDRA plotline already? Reply

all this whole saga tells me is that people at the tippy top of Marvel are nazis - or at the very least nazi sympathizers - because why else be ok with this in general but ESPECIALLY characters with jewish history?



LIKE?



The alt-righters don't like Marvel making Cap a bad guy either, though. Reply

Hmm



well in any case this is some white nonsense and I'm not here for it, especially since the response was to cancel the black panther comic instead. Reply

I doubt it, they've got Cap being worthy of lifting Mjolnir, which just happens to be a popular Neo Nazi symbol. Reply

yeah, definitely white nonsense. How.....Very Reply

Because it's not like Marvel is glorifying his behavior lol he's very obviously the bad guy / a contrast to Sam Wilson Reply

I think some of them are sympathizers but mostly they're just edgelord reddit dweebs Reply

I'm excited for them possibly bringing Xorn back as he originally(?) was without any of the fucked up Xorneto stuff. I liked him a lot and found the concept of a pacifistic X-Men who had so much power interesting.



obligatory 'fuck Nick Spencer' Reply

http://marvel.wikia.com/wiki/Shen_X orn_(Earth-616)



http://marvel.wikia.com/wiki/Shen_X orn_(Earth-616)

They introduced him right after Planet X, but he basically disappeared into limbo until Cullen Bunn brought him back recently in his Uncanny X-Men run. That's Shen Xorn, Xorneto's brother.

Yeah I remember that soap opera realness of the ~twin brother~, and idk what they were going for when he got better after being rescued but then sucked into that portal thing. Hope he makes a comeback! Reply

everything about this is just so bad Reply

I just finished Gail Simone's Wonder Woman run and was about to start WW Rebirth cause I heard good things. I'm also going to read Batgirl, even though I wasn't crazy about the Rebirth Vol 1 graphic novel. Any other recs? I was thinking Teen Titans, Batwoman, Batgirl and Birds of Prey but wasn't sure. Reply

Grayson is really good (before Rebirth, but still good even if you don't know too much about Dick) Reply

Ty! I'll have to check that out. Reply

just drop the HYDRA plotline altogether and fire everyone who thought it was a good idea tbh Reply

and then give nick spencer a punch in the face Reply

Finding out that Nick Spencer is a failed Republican politician really made the pieces fall into place for me. Reply

christ. yea it really does. Reply

If he accepts the offer, he's a Nazi collaborator, so... not great, Bob. Reply

Bold strategy, Cotton. Reply

So just a Nazi collaborator then. Great. Big improvement. Reply

We already know the mutants of New Tian are going to be battling Captain America's HYDRA forces. Reply

Why do you try this every post? Reply

I mean, you were already wrong about Magneto joining Hydra. Reply

Um...no. The art in question was still offensive. The storyline is still offensive. Magneto collaborating is still offensive.



Seriously, chill with your Nazi sympathies. It's every single post about Marvel. It's okay to criticize bad moves and offensive writing coming out of a conglomeration. Media does not exist in a vacuum and arguing semantics just makes you look bad. Reply

Magneto making a 'deal with the devil' to save his people from persecution isn't offensive, especially when you compare it to his horrid characterization in the 1990s and early 2000s (*cough* Planet X *cough*). He's still a sympathetic character here. Reply

MESS either way Reply

Where I'll be until this stupid storyline runs its' course.

Ah yes, so the solution is to deport them, great. Does Nicky Spencer know when to think these things through or nah? Reply

This is the guy who kept harassing and calling the police on teenage sex workers and then couldn't figure out why they went right back to doing sex work when they were released... almost like they needed money?? and having a criminal record (because of Nick Spencer) hurt their ability to get another job?? He's not that bright. Reply

When is this nonsense going to be over?? Reply

idc about this whole magento thing but w/e secret empire is actually good and the first interesting thing marvels done in years.



still dc tho >> Reply

*pretends to be shocked* Reply

This is very "Hitler claiming he just wants to resettle Jews in Madagascar."



Let me guess, the process will start by moving mutants into all-mutant neighborhoods first? Reply

