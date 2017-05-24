No, Magneto isn't actually joining Captain America's HYDRA.
When Marvel revealed the Villains Of Hydra variant covers for their Secret Empire miniseries, many fans were angry that one of the covers featured Magneto, a Jewish Holocaust survivor. Did this mean that the mutant hero would be joining Captain America's evil fascist organization, or were the fans just jumping the gun over a variant cover before the story even came out?
This week's Captain America: Steve Rogers #17, by Nick Spencer and Andres Guinaldo, revealed what was going on.
In the issue, a flashback shows Captain America paying Magneto a visit in Madripoor.
So no, Magneto isn't going to become a card-carrying member of HYDRA any time soon, he just made a deal with Cap so that they would leave the mutants alone.
Source 1 2
LIKE?
well in any case this is some white nonsense and I'm not here for it, especially since the response was to cancel the black panther comic instead.
obligatory 'fuck Nick Spencer'
http://marvel.wikia.com/wiki/Shen_X
They introduced him right after Planet X, but he basically disappeared into limbo until Cullen Bunn brought him back recently in his Uncanny X-Men run.
Seriously, chill with your Nazi sympathies. It's every single post about Marvel. It's okay to criticize bad moves and offensive writing coming out of a conglomeration. Media does not exist in a vacuum and arguing semantics just makes you look bad.
Where I'll be until this stupid storyline runs its' course.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
still dc tho >>
Let me guess, the process will start by moving mutants into all-mutant neighborhoods first?