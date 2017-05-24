15 (5) Pokémon TV Show Rip-Offs That are Actually Better Than the Original

I watched Yu Gi Oh and Digimon lmao Reply

tf? Most of these are nowhere near rip offs. Reply

Yeah, the writer must be using a strange definition of the word ripoff. Reply

mte. this is another lazy list pulled together for clicks with like .5 secs of thought that doesn't even make sense. i'm offended, and i want it deleted. Reply

ifkr? What the hell is Cardcaptor Sakura doing on this list? Reply

i dont know why sakura or angelic layer are in there but lets not act dumb like most of the rest didnt try to capitalize on the monster breeding genre which Pokemon turned into an empire, or that some of them were marketed as Pokemon killers, like the flops that are digimon and yokai watch Reply

i liked digimon but my soul belongs to pokemon

also yo-kai watch is pretty fun, am i the only one who plays it?



Edited at 2017-05-25 12:18 am (UTC)

Persona/Shin Megami Tensei are my favorite pokemon-esque games, idk much about anime though. Reply

Ugh, yes. I'm such a huge fan. I'm glad they've become a big thing here. Reply

i love their more adult designs. mara is iconic Reply

omg Bakugan and Beyblade!! haven't heard those names in awhile Reply

OMG i spent YEARS trying to remember what Monster Ranchers was called. Me and my sister used to relentlessly google different things to try to find it but we never did.



BLESS YOU OP FOR MAKING THIS POST AND SOLVING A DECADE-LONG MYSTERY! Reply

This makes me so happy omg Reply

it was a nice serendipitous moment! Reply

did you ever play the game? you had to put in whatever disks you could find and it would conjure up a different monster for you to train and play with. they all actually died though so it sucked when you got a good one and... yeah. :( Reply

this was me in high school, i kept asking people what was that show with the massive yellow eye ball and no one knew what i was talking about then after a long search on retrojunk.com i found it and rewatched the entire series, such a great show Reply

I stopped reading after the headline cause uh NO. None of the rip-offs were better. They can be great on their own, but they're not comparable to the impact and legacy that Pokémon STILL has.



That's like saying nsync is better than BSB. Original is the original for a reason!



Edited at 2017-05-25 12:22 am (UTC)

tell it Reply

they just mean the tv show. how many times is ash going to defeat all the gyms, beat some legendaries, and still have difficulty fighting a first gym leader? i wish the series had new characters in each arc like the comics did (which are awesome) since just replacing the sidekicks to shittier versions of them sucks. Reply

i finally agree with you Reply

This article is an abomination. Reply

ita Reply

I hatttteeeddd Zoids. I always turned on the tv in the morning in high school to keep myself awake and that was always on at the crack of dawn. Such a terrible show. Reply

It really was awful. There was another animated series called Code Lyoko that was equally terrible. I remember being like, what even is the point of either of these shows? Reply

Now wait a minute, Code Lyoko may have been bizarre and without a solid point, but it had a fun theme song and taught me that France was trying its hand at anime

Mostly I'm surprised to see someone else knew of it Reply

It used to kill me as a kid hearing all my friends talk about shows to Cardcaputor Sakura and Sailor Moon. I never had cable growing up and I feel like I missed out on this whole part of culture.



/firstworldproblem Reply

If you missed the english version of Card Captor Sakura you probably saved yourself by never watching it because it was god awful. Like literally no one should watch that thing.



Actually Sailor Moon's dub was god awful as well but it has merit for being unintentionally funny. But I'd say for both series you gotta watch the Japanese versions (especially if you want to see the uncensored gay couples.) Reply

haha really? i tried to watch as an adult to feel in the loop, but that childhood excitement is long dead. Reply

there's a new season coming out so you can catch up and join people in their excitement as we ride the nostalgia train (unless it sucks like the new sailor moon, but this is a new season and not a remake like that is so i'm hopeful). Reply

lol this is not just a first world problem Reply

Card Captor Sakura isn't anything like Pokemon though. Even if you want to say "hey, there are cards" the Clow/Sakura cards aren't even close to that.



OT



I am disappointed that there isn't a viewing post for Dirty Dancing. Reply

You can make one? Idk if I want to hate watch it or not! It's only half six, I have time to decide Reply

There's one now. Reply

Ccs is the only worth watching. Everything else 🚮 Reply

DIGIMON TAMERS IS THE BEST DIGIMON Reply

IA Reply

This trash almost killed the franchise Reply

hdu best plot from the series (until data squad) and the best digimons Reply

I had such mixed feelings about Tamers. It is my favorite part of the series, but there were good parts and parts I wasn't as into. I absolutely loved the D-Reaper arc, but it was so short D:



Edited at 2017-05-25 01:22 am (UTC)

YES YES YES!! I just rewatched Tamers last year bc I was never able to finish it when I was a kid. I cried several times tbh... and good thing I saved it for last bc Frontier was such a letdown. Reply

YES Reply

