15 (5) Pokémon TV Show Rip-Offs That are Actually Better Than the Original
15 Pokémon TV Show Rip-Offs That Are Actually Better Than The Original - https://t.co/DYiC28GYY5 pic.twitter.com/wexN8RBUd9— Screen Rant (@screenrant) May 24, 2017
Source
Images
15. Monster Rancher (aka Monster Farm)
Original airdate: 1999-2001
Japanese opening:
12. Cardcaptor Sakura (aka Cardcaptors)
Original airdate: 1998-2000
3rd Japanese opening:
6. Zoids: New Century
Original airdate: 2001
Japanese opening:
2. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters
Original airdate: 2000-2004
1st Japanese opening:
1. Digimon Tamers*
Original airdate: 2001-2002
* The original Digimon Adventure anime is #4
Japanese opening:
What's your favorite Pokémon "rip-off," ONTD?
also yo-kai watch is pretty fun, am i the only one who plays it?
Edited at 2017-05-25 12:18 am (UTC)
Persona/Shin Megami Tensei are my favorite pokemon-esque games, idk much about anime though.
BLESS YOU OP FOR MAKING THIS POST AND SOLVING A DECADE-LONG MYSTERY!
That's like saying nsync is better than BSB. Original is the original for a reason!
Edited at 2017-05-25 12:22 am (UTC)
Mostly I'm surprised to see someone else knew of it
/firstworldproblem
Actually Sailor Moon's dub was god awful as well but it has merit for being unintentionally funny. But I'd say for both series you gotta watch the Japanese versions (especially if you want to see the uncensored gay couples.)
I am disappointed that there isn't a viewing post for Dirty Dancing.
Edited at 2017-05-25 01:22 am (UTC)