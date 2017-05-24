Amazon opens first book store in NYC
- After driving many bookstore chains out of business, yes Amazon is opening their own bookstore
Get a look inside Amazon’s first New York City bookstore: https://t.co/OEuO3LYxti pic.twitter.com/QBHL1KBNEj— Recode (@Recode) May 24, 2017
- the first Amazon Books location in NYC is at Columbus Circle, where Borders books and musc was
- Amazon Prime members pay current Amazon price for each book, while regular customers pay retail price
book post?
now i've been working @ panera for 7 years lol
Same
Me too. The one near our place was me and my dad's sanctuary.
my only book recommendations are textbooks. sorry y'all :(
also if you're an amazon prime menber why bother???? you get everything shipped to your house in 2 days for free. i might go after brunch one day and i'm sure i'll be suckered into buying several books i don't need (but will read anyway)
Edited at 2017-05-24 11:52 pm (UTC)
I can't believe the official website still exists. Looking at it and remembering the fact I went to see the movie at the cinema, I feel so old.
LOL
Edited at 2017-05-24 11:55 pm (UTC)
(Also, I've seen the one in La Jolla. It would be hilarious if the company behind it weren't so awful. Easily the ugliest, sparsest, most terribly stocked bookstore I've seen in my life. I hope they crash and burn.)
I finally started Crazy Rich Asians!
hahahaha I love that I also posted about this release just below your comment. omggg I wonder why it's paperback in this photo when in Canada we've got the same cover but in hardcover! I just picked mine up yesterday.
YAY BOOK POST! I bought RICH PEOPLE PROBLEMS (aka Crazy Rich Asians #3) yesterday bc it's out and I'm sooooo excited. I can't wait to start it for all the drama. I finished AMERICAN WAR last week which was pretty bleak. I'm still reading THE MARTIAN CHRONICLES.
Oh and Tig Notaro's book is one of my current book recommendation picks
Scholastic book faires were my life back then!
I used to love browsing bookstores. When I was a kid, my mom would take us to the mall and let us pick out one paperback book from Waldenbooks or B. Dalton as a treat. As a teenager, we'd go kill time reading at Barnes and Noble or Borders and occasionally buy something. Now, most of these chains don't even exist anymore because of Amazon. :/
I once had two job interviews about four hours apart from each and they were situated around the same area. I decided to pass time by going to a nearby bookstore and was there for over two hours lol.