Amazon opens first book store in NYC

I actually just started reading "The War That Ended Peace" about what led to the cause of World War I because I've been wanting to do more research on that lately for an original story. Reply

Thread

Link

that book is great, but sooooo longgggg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was so upset when they closed borders. Reply

Thread

Link

same :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, RIP :( And Borders >>> Barnes & Noble, so I was bitter B&N outlasted it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah. I'm not a fan of b&n Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm the opposite, lol, I never liked Borders. I always thought their CD/DVD collection was way too big and slowly taking over the books. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this truth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my neighborhood borders was my local hangout bc i was a cool~ kid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i miss borders :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Borders was the best :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Union Square San Francisco was my fave :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was about to comment about borders too :( idg why they had to close, it was such a great international bookstore </3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that was my first job when i was 18 & the reason why i was fired



now i've been working @ panera for 7 years lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Me too and I couldn't stand B&N. I loved going to Borders, roaming through the books and ordering coffee like I was a real adult lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So was I. They were so much better than B&N and I don't get why they didn't survive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too - I would spend hours in Borders. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Borders had the best magazine section Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was too. They had an excellent design section. B&N doesn't compare, they NEVER have what I'm looking for and the employees act like they want you to leave the instant you step into the store. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. i lived in that store as a teenager. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It depresses me sfm that there aren't any bookstores close to my childhood home, they've all shut down. There used to be so many. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too! That was my late night go-to place when I was bored and wanted to get out of the house. I could go there and get a tea and sit and read whatever I wanted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I miss Borders so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THE COUPONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. There was one about 5-10 minutes from my house, and I was in there at least once a week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved Borders </3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. The one near our place was me and my dad's sanctuary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no no. When they closed Walden Books I was HORRIFIED. Borders bought out Walden Books and I adapted, I spent all my time there instead (the WB employees went to Borders too)... THEN BORDERS WENT OUT OF BUSINESS. AND I WAS DEVASTATED!!! I'M STILL NOT OVER IT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep, Borders was by far the best book store Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. I got the last Harry Potter book from Borders and had such a great experience. I am forever saddened that EVERY SINGLE bookstore I bought my HP books from are closed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Borders used to be the SPOT. me and my friends used to chill in there all day, r.i.p. Borders. Barnes and Noble isn't as cool. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

:( Borders was the only big bookstore in my small town Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well...this is some late stage capitalism. Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ehh, bookstores are coming back. But really, the indie book stores. People want tiny, intimate places to chill and read books, not bigass corporate "gift" shops which is why they're failing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I meant that they drove out stores only to open a store. I do love a tiny local shop but they're all getting squeezed out by me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wish everywhere had the amount of adorable, tiny bookstores that NYC has. Soooo many. Cities and towns would be so enriched by more of those. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh it's great news for publishing and authors. There was a time when we thought the industry was going under or going full-digital, but print sales have gone up since the recession. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm still gonna go to barnes and noble out of spite Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I hate Jeff Bezos sfm. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

More people should hate him, and how he used WaPo to smear Bernie so he can keep his CIA contracts. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm not sure if this is a genius move or straight out of a disney villain plot.



my only book recommendations are textbooks. sorry y'all :(



also if you're an amazon prime menber why bother???? you get everything shipped to your house in 2 days for free. i might go after brunch one day and i'm sure i'll be suckered into buying several books i don't need (but will read anyway)



Edited at 2017-05-24 11:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

meh, sometimes 2 days isn't soon enough for my impulsive book buying. this is so enabling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is the modern version of you've got mail Reply

Thread

Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I can't believe This was my first thought when reading this.I can't believe the official website still exists. Looking at it and remembering the fact I went to see the movie at the cinema, I feel so old. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaoo, this website is such a trip. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao this accuracy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can they open one up here in California?? I would love to work at a book store. Reply

Thread

Link

there already is one in california, i believe. they have other locations that have already been opened for a while, this is just the first one in nyc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

edit Oops Nvm the first opened in Seattle



Edited at 2017-05-24 11:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There are a couple in Cali and they also just announced another one coming up in LA. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's supposed to be one going in Santana Row in San Jose, too. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i hope you don't mind spoilers because i've had literally hundreds of books spoiled by clients when i worked @ a book store lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Work for an indie; love yourself.



(Also, I've seen the one in La Jolla. It would be hilarious if the company behind it weren't so awful. Easily the ugliest, sparsest, most terribly stocked bookstore I've seen in my life. I hope they crash and burn.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The irony~ Reply

Thread

Link

Don't miss out on the final adventure of this crazy rich ride: @kevinkwanbooks​'s latest title, #RichPeopleProblems, is out now! pic.twitter.com/iWeaErwbno — Fully Booked (@_FullyBooked) May 23, 2017





I finally started Crazy Rich Asians! I finally started Crazy Rich Asians! Reply

Thread

Link

YAY ENJOY!



hahahaha I love that I also posted about this release just below your comment. omggg I wonder why it's paperback in this photo when in Canada we've got the same cover but in hardcover! I just picked mine up yesterday. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG, it's out! I have to go get it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i totally forgot this is out, brb ordering a copy off amazon prime /victim of capitalism Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my copy arrives tomorrow - cant wait! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ooh, I didn't know this was out! Thanks for the heads-up! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's sooo goood Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





YAY BOOK POST! I bought RICH PEOPLE PROBLEMS (aka Crazy Rich Asians I mean I'd be curious to step in but from what i've seen of the other locations they've had, these look so lifeless. the online reviews as recommendations are so impersonal to me.YAY BOOK POST! I bought RICH PEOPLE PROBLEMS (aka Crazy Rich Asians #3 ) yesterday bc it's out and I'm sooooo excited. I can't wait to start it for all the drama. I finished AMERICAN WAR last week which was pretty bleak. I'm still reading THE MARTIAN CHRONICLES. Reply

Thread

Link

I love The Martian Chronicles so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm trying to read it as slow as possible to savour it. i'm so enraptured by this world he created. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I read The Martian Chronicles earlier this year and it's become one of my favorite books. I love Bradbury's writing style. I just need more Sci-fi books in my life. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao I can't think of Ray Bradbury without thinking of this

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you have excellent taste 👌 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Bookstores are thriving up here in Canada! Indigo/Chapters transitioned into a lifestyle brand quite well, and doesn't show any signs of shutting down :)



Oh and Tig Notaro's book is one of my current book recommendation picks Reply

Thread

Link

A lot of the Chapters and book stores in my city have closed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They are closing some and consolidating, but there should be at least a couple in each major city Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's something so comforting to me about book stores. Reply

Thread

Link

So true! I've been feeling down lately and I went to B&N today and while they didn't have what I was looking for, it still perked me up a bit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My grandma had her own children's and young adult bookstore that was right down the street from my elementary school. Even though I aged out of her inventory like ten years I would still go back and pick out children's books until she closed it a year or two ago so she could retire. Book stores are perfect places. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's a small indie bookstore down the street from me and it's the perfect combo of stacked books and twisty aisles to let me get lost for a bit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, and libraries Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm going there tomorrow after work to check it out... Amazon's got the publishing industry shaking in their boots so much lately... Reply

Thread

Link

The big houses, yeah, but tbh the model they still operate on in the marketplace is hideously outdated. Indie publishers seem to be doing very well; there are new little ones cropping up all the time, both in NY and LA (and other cities, too, but those are the biggies) -- including mine! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it looks like an adult Scholastic book sale Reply

Thread

Link

...i'd be into that



Scholastic book faires were my life back then! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My heart breaks when I think of Scholastic book fairs because I thought they were the coolest thing and my family was poor and I never had money to buy anything :( I honestly think there should have been a $5 credit for everyone or something. I don't remember that being a thing when I was a kid. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is pretty fucked, tbh.



I used to love browsing bookstores. When I was a kid, my mom would take us to the mall and let us pick out one paperback book from Waldenbooks or B. Dalton as a treat. As a teenager, we'd go kill time reading at Barnes and Noble or Borders and occasionally buy something. Now, most of these chains don't even exist anymore because of Amazon. :/ Reply

Thread

Link

I used to go to Waldenbooks for my comics and magazines as a kid. ~memories Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My mom used to do that too! Our Books-a-Million was next door to TJ Maxx so she'd drop me off, go shop, then pick me up a while later and usually let me get something. I miss that! Waldenbooks was a hidden gem, they always had the older Sweet Valley books I was after, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

B. Dalton doesn't exist anymore! :( what an unpleasant surprise this afternoon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still do this as an adult. Bookstores are the only place I love shopping at. It's way more enjoyable than searching for books online.



I once had two job interviews about four hours apart from each and they were situated around the same area. I decided to pass time by going to a nearby bookstore and was there for over two hours lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link