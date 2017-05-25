Ben&Jerrys banning purchase of 2 same flavoured scoops until gay marriage is legalised in Australia

oh boy i am loving their decisions Reply

Thread

Link

I don't really see this rule being upheld in real life but it's a nice gesture Reply

Thread

Link

LOL I doubt their employees are going to do this, but I like the sentiment. Reply

Thread

Link

can you imagine refusing someone two scoops of one flavor? lmao the customer service nightmares that will ensue Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It sounds like an idea from Nathan For You Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAO this was such an amazing episode. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hey, nevermind that message i sent you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lololol what show is this? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

love ha! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! I loved this ep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this flawless show



Part of me wants Grace and Frankie to be a couple lmao, they have so much chemistry!! And they sure as hell would be more interesting than the husbands, they bore me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love them



Also what's everyone's fav Ben & Jerry's flavor? Mine's prob Half Baked. (I'd also put Everything But The up there if it weren't for the white chocolate stuff) Reply

Thread

Link

half baked is sooo good. americone dream is probs my fave but i'm lactose intolerant so i can't rlly have it that often lfmrero. of their lactose-free options pb & cookies is my fave. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

have you tried the pint slice version of americans dream? It's so good Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i had american dream for the first time last week. it was sooooo good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

peanut butter cup duh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

americone dream! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this came up in the roundup today



Non-Dairy Coffee Caramel Fudge Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I honestly love the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Sure, it's not super exciting or unique, but theirs is the best cookie dough ice cream out there! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love cherry garcia and americone dream Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

brownie batter core Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Half Baked and Chunky Monkey are my favs. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Half Baked is the best, anyone who says otherwise is lying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the tonight dough, chubby hubby, peanut butter fudge core, brownie batter core Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cheesecake brownie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yesss half baked is LIFE



and pistachio pistachio but I can never find it :'( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



Ones that haven't been mentioned yet.... 1.) Mint Chocolate Chunk

2.) One Sweet Whirl





Edited at 2017-05-24 11:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Used to be Phish Food, but I think Half Baked has overtaken it for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Phish Food!The Tonight Dough is a close second, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been really loving Blondie Brownie Core and Empower-mint lately! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They used to have a Cannoli flavor that was to die for. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cookie dough Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Coconut Seven Layer Bar Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tonight Dough, or Phish Food! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Phish Food Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

cherry garcia and coconut seven layer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Milk & Cookies! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Americone Dream in the new pint slices is my favorite thing. Also I love Half Baked.



Edited at 2017-05-24 11:47 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

phish food left out on the counter for about 35 minutes, omg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love half baked but also chocolate chip cookie dough. I could eat it all day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cherry garcia is a fav from their regular line. but omfg i used to eat their blueberry vanilla graham greek froyo ALL the time. that shit is so good. OMG i think they might've discontinued it?! nooooooooooooooo



Edited at 2017-05-24 11:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link









Edited at 2017-05-24 11:55 pm (UTC) there was a summer where i was a obsessed with this Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Coffee Toffee Bar Crunch Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love their froyo raspberry chocolate something flavor, and their vegan cherry garcia. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

half baked definitely Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everything but the is my favorite Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

milk & cookies Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mint Chocolate Chunk!!!! Unfortunately I never find it in pint and only in the shops. 😩 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved imagine swirled peace but they discontinued that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I dont buy it often because its so expensive here, but a few years back I had Americone Dream(Vanilla Ice Cream with Fudge Covered Waffle Cone Pieces & a Caramel Swirl) and it might win over half baked for me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

chocolate fudge brownieeeeee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

in australia we have limited options, my fave here is triple caramel chunk but when i was in nyc i had americone dream and it was the best thing ever



Edited at 2017-05-25 12:16 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oatmeal Cookie Chunk was my fave but they discontinued it after their cookie supplier went out of business. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

white russian, still.



chunky monkey out of the flavors that they actually make Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cherry Garcia and Phish Food. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Blondie Ambition! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

red velvet cake Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

chunky monkey is my current fave Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Originally phish food but it's been half baked forever then like a year ago I tried the tonight dough (the Jimmy Fallon favor) and it is so GOOD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Definitely Everything But The... The more toppings/mix-ins the better IMO (except fruit, which I love but can DIAF when it comes to dessert and there are so many better options). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chocolate fudge Brownie and Milk and Cookies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cherry Garcia is my everything. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

half baked is my go-to forever but honestly... tonight dough one is better. i don't get it anymore though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my bf's is phish food but we haven't been able to find it in months



i should google if it's gone now or not lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NOTHING is better than Half-Baked. NOTHING.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Strawberry Cheesecake and Cherry Garcia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tonight Dough is my fav tbh ♥️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Creme brulee!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

coconut seven layer bar >>> Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The retired brownie batter. I still miss it and the jacked up brownie batter core is not even close. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Urban Bourbon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was cookie dough, but B&J's aren't gluten-free and I can't eat it anymore :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Americone Dream! It's one of my comfort foods that I sadly don't get to eat very often. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you know what's up. half baked is legendary Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

O'Cone-ada but for some reason it was only released for such a short time and i have never seen it again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RIP Mission to Marzipan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Scotchy Scotch Scotch for the short amount of time it graced us Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chubby Hubby. Also forever missing Dublin Mudslide, that was insanely good, but it went to the flavor graveyard. The ones with the 'core' of whatever flavored sludge are vastly overrated imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Karamel sutra core Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Half Baked and Cherry Garcia (no longer find the latter here, boo). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am fucking crying at this comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

never has this gif been more appropriate than in this post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a mental block about my food touching sooooo I definitely couldn't do this lol. It's a nice sentiment though Reply

Thread

Link

Me too. I hate mixing different flavor ice creams, especially when they melt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, that's an interesting way to go about it. I like it.



I still say the best flavor is Americone Dream. Reply

Thread

Link

So embarrassing that gay marriage is still not legal in Australia. Reply

Thread

Link

Australia is embarrassing in general. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nice gesture. this reminds me of Angelina saying she wouldn't marry Brad until gay marriage was legal or something. Reply

Thread

Link

this is so amazing! i can't!



i;m on a diet, but i will buy ben and jerry to support this! Reply

Thread

Link

me justifying buying more ice cream tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao yeah! I've gotta go support them now by binging on their ice creams! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too but ice cream is the ONLY sweet i allow myself to eat because of all the different possible flavors, and because soft-serve would end up being my downfall anyways. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is awesome Reply

Thread

Link

cant wait till gay marriage is legalised in australia so me and penny wong, amazing lesbian senator, can finallt get married

Reply

Thread

Link

sis your flawless taste! i used to work with/for her... she is smart and nice and a fucking babe. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg any stories? Like, even good ones Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ahhh omg thats amazing i find her sooo attractive lol ; ;

U Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG SO JELLY a penny wong/tanya plibersek partnership is my dream team even though I know it'll never happen because of labor running rules Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

back off bitch, she's mine Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Men who do that cat fight noise can go jump off a cliff

a guy friend meowed/rawed at me once and I told him to shut the fuck up and then I found out a few months later after him being a complete asshole that he had "lost all respect" for me because I cursed him out over that and that's why he didn't like me anymore Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love Penny Wong as much as I hate men who make cat/dog noises at women - a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love her.



I'm waiting for Labour to put her and Tanya Plibersek in charge and make the world's greatest political force for good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yuck, i remember when this happened.



Penny Wong is pretty much the only pollie I respect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's cool.



I wanted to try their not dairy ice cream buts it's $7 for a small ass amount. No thank you. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah it's a little spendy and there's way less flavors. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've had it - it's good but not life changing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was so excited when it came out! I have a lifelong dairy allergy so it's been nice to actually be able to try some of their famous flavors 😭



try looking for it at Target - sometimes it's on sale there! still $4.50 - 5.50, but that's better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just tried their new dairy-free Cherry Garcia because that's my fave flavor but I'm lactose intolerant. It was not good - I was so disappointed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was excited to buy it for my brother but since he has a million allergies it had other ingredients he couldn't have in them aka pea protein Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Target has it for like $5 and sometimes they have coupons on cartwheel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're $3.50 a pint at Target right now! I just bought some today Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you're in Canada, sometimes it goes on sale for 3.99 at the Independent. The PB & Cookies one is my fav, but they're all good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Use Coupons. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link