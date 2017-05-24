Trailer for "Wonder" starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson & future Oscar winner Jacob Tremblay

this looks sad:( Reply

Thread

Link

it's not! i mean, it is because auggie is adorable and you feel bad that he's so young dealing with something so rough but overall, it's a feel good book for sure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's bullying ofc and as an adult reading the book you have a more somber feeling about it because you know what this kid is going to go through. But the book itself takes the positive road. Goes OTT with it in my opinion.



Edited at 2017-05-24 11:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a book has never made me cry but i did become really sad when nick was killed in the stand Reply

Thread

Link

It doesn't look bad but i'm not enthused about having to see this trailer five thousand times until it comes Reply

Thread

Link



I've cried over a few books, but I cried in *public* over To Kill a Mockinbird when Tom Robinson was killed - HI, FRESHMAN YEAR HIGH SCHOOL ENGLISH CLASS! Reply

Thread

Link

Hahaha. I read this with my students this year and when we read about Tom's death some of the kids' JAWS DROPPED and they were like, "Miss no!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this a prequel to Eric Stoltz's Mask?



The Road made me cry.



Edited at 2017-05-24 11:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i bought the road about four years ago, i'm looking at it from across my living room right now LMAO, but i can't bring myself to start it. from everything i've heard it's a good read but beyond bleak. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jacob Tremblay should've already BEEN nominated for his work in the room...i sobbed so heavily during that movie even in the simplest moments (like him learning to climb up stairs for the first time)



im sure this movie will make me sob like a baby again Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, he really could've ruined the movie if he wasn't that good. he really carried it with Brie. I was def rooting for him to get a nom even though he's so young. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jacob Tremblay should've already BEEN nominated for his work in the room



lbr the only reason he wasn't was to make sure leo would finally get his Oscar.



jacob in room >>> leo in the revenant



lbr the only reason he wasn't was to make sure leo would finally get his Oscar.jacob in room >>> leo in the revenant Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True. I wanted Leo to win but if Jacob was nommed, Leo would probably still be Oscar Award Nominee Leonardo DiCaprio right now (I'm assuming that Jacob would have been considered for Lead Role rather than Supporting).



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they dont nominate yung males and they were campaigning him in supporting anyway.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually agree completely Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Revenant was soooo Oscar baity that i feel nothing the whole time lmao. So much overracting from Tom Hardy and so much Oscar begging from Leo. No thanks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OKAY this book is the sweetest thing. it's for middle-grade kids but honestly anybody can and should read it. it does make you cry a lot but it's so heartwarming. it's really beautiful. :') i'd rec it to everybody. when I read it for the first time that's what I did, haha. I told everybody I could about it - you see it everywhere in the kids' section but it's really good for adults too.



looool it's a long list of books and as I've gotten older it's gotten longer. I used to only cry watching tv and movies but now it's like, anything goes. usually it's tearing up but rarely straight up waterworks though. I think the last book I cried at was Exit West, and a bit for American War. in terms of all-time, books i've cried the most reading: Flowers for Algernon, A Little Life, and Villette. i'm sure there's stuff i've forgotten.



Edited at 2017-05-24 11:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I cried when Sirius died in Harry Potter



And at the ending of Tuck Everlasting Reply

Thread

Link

I won't even acknowledge Sirius' death, or the chapters succeeding it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm going to read this & get a copy for my nephew even if he's a little young for it. Some of the kids in his neighborhood are being shitty towards him (and their parents aren't doing jack to stop it) & I think he'll like the message. Reply

Thread

Link

<3333 all the love to your nephew. <3 maybe you or someone can read it to him? it's a really beautiful book about acceptance on all fronts. I hope he'll find some allies in friends - it's always so tough when you're being picked as the target. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm sorry kids are being shitty to your nephew (and pissed those parents are even shittier not doing anything) :( How old is he? i think the message of the book is very clear but you can always chat about it with him later. my niece is 6 and i can legit see her applying stuff from the book in her daily life- there's a line that says 'if you're given the choice beetween being right or being kind, choose kind' and her mom told me she stood up for a boy the kids were making fun of because she remembered that "Auggie's book" says that you should be kind. I cried when she told me that, this book is responsible for so many of my tears lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your comment is making me tear up! That's so awesome of her! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just cried reading this comment. that is so, so beautiful. good on your niece, wow. to be taking a stand at that age is a beautiful thing. :') Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is this the child version of Mask? My mom LOVES Cher and we had it or Moonstruck on in the house all the time when I was a kid because we got HBO and I'm still emotionally scarred. Reply

Thread

Link

The Green Mile. Reply

Thread

Link

This book was good.



In fourth grade, I pretty much sobbed in class when I finished Where the Red Fern Grows. And it was pathetic because I already knew what was going to happen because I used to always read the end of the book first. Reply

Thread

Link

When I first watched this, I thought Owen and Julia made a really weird couple? They're actually really close to the same age but I guess maybe I've gotten so used to Hollywood having him paired with women 10 years younger... Reply

Thread

Link

the fact that julia actually looks like a mom probably contributed to that too, i'm happy they didn't have her all dolled up and trendy like they do with so many moms in movies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Legit mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well shit that trailer made me cry. I've been debating reading that book. Anyway, was surprised by the adult actors in there. Kinda looking forward to this.



Last book that made me cry was A Monster Calls. These damn middle grade books can be tough ;_; Reply

Thread

Link

read it, i promise it will be worth it (plus, you can read it in like one afternoon, it's pretty short) <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg A Monster Calls is amazing.



thirding the rec for this! you'll love it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link