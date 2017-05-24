Trailer for "Wonder" starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson & future Oscar winner Jacob Tremblay
It tells the story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time, and it's based on the New York Times bestseller, WONDER by R.J. Palacio. Also starring Daveed Diggs, Mandy Patinkin and Queen Sonia Braga.
I read this book for my niece and we were both SOBBING. It's so cute <3
What book(s) made you cry like a baby, ONTD?
Edited at 2017-05-24 11:52 pm (UTC)
The Road made me cry.
Edited at 2017-05-24 11:29 pm (UTC)
im sure this movie will make me sob like a baby again
lbr the only reason he wasn't was to make sure leo would finally get his Oscar.
jacob in room >>> leo in the revenant
looool it's a long list of books and as I've gotten older it's gotten longer. I used to only cry watching tv and movies but now it's like, anything goes. usually it's tearing up but rarely straight up waterworks though. I think the last book I cried at was Exit West, and a bit for American War. in terms of all-time, books i've cried the most reading: Flowers for Algernon, A Little Life, and Villette. i'm sure there's stuff i've forgotten.
Edited at 2017-05-24 11:36 pm (UTC)
And at the ending of Tuck Everlasting
In fourth grade, I pretty much sobbed in class when I finished Where the Red Fern Grows. And it was pathetic because I already knew what was going to happen because I used to always read the end of the book first.
Last book that made me cry was A Monster Calls. These damn middle grade books can be tough ;_;
thirding the rec for this! you'll love it.