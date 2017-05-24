swamp monster

Trailer for "Wonder" starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson & future Oscar winner Jacob Tremblay



It tells the story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time, and it's based on the New York Times bestseller, WONDER by R.J. Palacio. Also starring Daveed Diggs, Mandy Patinkin and Queen Sonia Braga.

I read this book for my niece and we were both SOBBING. It's so cute <3

What book(s) made you cry like a baby, ONTD?
