NETFLIX - CASTLEVANIA Animated Series Teaser
Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself.
The animated series is produced by Adi Shankar and written by Warren Ellis, with Frederator Studios (makers of Adventure Time) behind the animation.
I love this game series a whole lot, so I'm hoping this will be decent. Still, all these years and nothing has dethroned Vampire Hunter D : Bloodlust when it comes to this genre ♥
also i really want to see vampire bloodlust
And GO WATCH IT SOON ♥ It's incredibly beautiful and just one of my favorites animations from the early '00s.
it makes me pissed
also i'm a sucker for big winged creatures
what a cool design
I'm looking forward to seeing what Castlevania does as well. I hope it's good.
don't @ me about the webseries, they don't even have fangs usually and carmilla ain't trying to bang some girls' entire female line while using scrabble versions of her name
I did enjoy Bloodlust's take on her as well :
Also, not sure if you're into things like Dark Souls/Bloodborne and the like, but here is a pretty damn nice looking Metroidvania that just met its goal on Kickstarter :
I love the DS Castlevania games and I was disappointed that all they did for 3DS was a Lords of Shadow spin off.
Give us an anime Overwatch show Netflix!
I am cautiously optimistic about this.
But, OP, my heart will always be with OG Vampire Hunter D.
I pray this is Trevor and Alucard I think saw Sypha as well!
I grew up on the original VHD & got to watch Bloodlust in theaters, so my love for this niche genre is strong and deep! I always say the name "Charlotte" in Meier Link's voice lol
And ia with everyone about the animation for Bloodlust. It's so iconic and stands up to the test of time. And D is forever just the anime bae <3