NETFLIX - CASTLEVANIA Animated Series Teaser

i hate what konami has done with castlevania

also i really want to see vampire bloodlust Reply

Lords of Shadow games but it's just not what I wanted from the series. I do hope they get back on track with that, but I've lost faith in Konami as a developer over the years.



And GO WATCH IT SOON ♥ It's incredibly beautiful and just one of my favorites animations from the early '00s.



there was a recent castlevania game where there were huge big jiggling breasts for no reason

it makes me pissed

also i'm a sucker for big winged creatures

what a cool design



YAS BITCH. Reply

this game had a great soundtrack Reply

This actually looks like it could be good but I have qualms supporting anything Konami's gonna make money off of Reply

Why did I think this was going to be live action? Reply

looks cool Reply

between voltron, stranger things and now this video game intro, i want to know which exec at netflix is a giant nerd because i love them. Reply

The blowing into the cartridge bit warmed my heart ♥ Reply

Man, I loved Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust, but I haven't seen it in a number of years. Guess that's a good a sign as any to pick it back up.



I'm looking forward to seeing what Castlevania does as well. I hope it's good. Reply

I wish it was readily available on Netflix and Hulu, I get too lazy busting out my DVD hehe. But yeah =) I'm going to do a re-watch as well, been quite a few years for me too. Reply

VHD was the first ~adult~ anime I watched. Still holds up to this day! Reply

It really does! The animation blows away so many of the contemporary stuff as well, it just makes me miss the old days of animation... Reply

Same here sis. I still love it Reply

Dis bop rn Reply

why can't i get a goddamn GOOD carmilla adaption.



don't @ me about the webseries, they don't even have fangs usually and carmilla ain't trying to bang some girls' entire female line while using scrabble versions of her name Reply

I did enjoy Bloodlust's take on her as well :



tell me more 👀 Reply

I'll watch this but give me a 2D Metroidvania for the Switch too! Reply

I'd live for another 2D Castlevania game not on handheld!



Also, not sure if you're into things like Dark Souls/Bloodborne and the like, but here is a pretty damn nice looking Metroidvania that just met its goal on Kickstarter :



Omg this looks amazing!! I hadn't watched anything about this, but it's on my wishlist now.



I love the DS Castlevania games and I was disappointed that all they did for 3DS was a Lords of Shadow spin off. Reply

This looks so good!



Give us an anime Overwatch show Netflix! Reply

I don't care for this animation quality, but I REALLY like how they committed to the 8-bit theme at the very beginning.



I am cautiously optimistic about this.



But, OP, my heart will always be with OG Vampire Hunter D. Reply

Bloodlust is still one of my favorite animes to watch. Reply

I AM HERE FOR THIS GIVE ME ALL THE BELMONTS



I pray this is Trevor and Alucard I think saw Sypha as well! Reply

idkkkkk didn't seem like the guy in the opening was an experienced blower tbh! Reply

