NETFLIX - CASTLEVANIA Animated Series Teaser



Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself.


The animated series is produced by Adi Shankar and written by Warren Ellis, with Frederator Studios (makers of Adventure Time) behind the animation.
I love this game series a whole lot, so I'm hoping this will be decent. Still, all these years and nothing has dethroned Vampire Hunter D : Bloodlust when it comes to this genre ♥

