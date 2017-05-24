Nicki Minaj: "I'm Celibate"
-Nicki Minaj was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently.
-Ellen asks her about relationship with Nas, asking if they've "had sleepovers yet?"
-Nicki responds that they have, stating that she goes to his house but they haven't had sex yet.
-Nicki then says she's celibate right now (3:08 in the video) and that she wanted to go a year without dating because she "hates men".
SOURCE
