Nicki Minaj: "I'm Celibate"



-Nicki Minaj was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently.
-Ellen asks her about relationship with Nas, asking if they've "had sleepovers yet?"
-Nicki responds that they have, stating that she goes to his house but they haven't had sex yet.
-Nicki then says she's celibate right now (3:08 in the video) and that she wanted to go a year without dating because she "hates men".


